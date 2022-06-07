Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Movie Screening
“Free Guy” (Rated PG13) 1 hour, 55 min
12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW - Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Advanced Directive Info Session
Cheryl Dean from Compassus will discuss info about your healthcare proxy, making your wishes known, and Medicare
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)
Wednesdays
Beginners are welcome.
2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Pride Button Palooza
Drop by the Teen Zone to make some buttons to celebrate Pride!
3-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Crochet for Tweens (Ages 8-12)
Everything you need to know to get started! Come and learn the basics. No prior experience needed.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently reading “The Sleeping Beauties and other Stories of Mystery Illness” by Suzanne O’Sullivan
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga
5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)
Cost: $30 per person
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Apples
5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: Starts at $25 per person
Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.com
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: An Intro to Drag Performance & History (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Youth (Virtual)
Discussion with author Christy Whittlesey and community members.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
For link to the program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Wesley Hall – Organ Concert
Playing works by Bohm, Bustehude, Bach, Britt on the Great Organ.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
ANDOVER: Refuse to be a Victim Class
Get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy
8:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Day (18+)
Get ready for Father’s Day with a memory box by repurposing a cigar box.
5 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Cost: $30
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
Honorees include Melissa Seavey of Bethany Communities, Gretchen Arntz of Emmaus, Inc., George Moriarty, and Jon Dowst and Pentucket Bank.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Register: www.haverhillchamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Live.Love.Laugh at Smolak Farms
Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Bread & Roses.
5:30-9 p.m., Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford Street
Cost $50
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Film Screening: Israel Inside (The Movie)
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Free. Open to the public
Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Revolutionary’ with Alex Meyers (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Small Business Day Awards Breakfast
Forum with US SBA Director, Mass Director Robert Nelson
7:30-9 a.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Downtown Stroll)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., park at the municipal lot, located near the downtown lights and take a stroll down “Main Street”
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Salem Democrats
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – “Catch Me If You Can” (PG-13)
Free movie on the big screen
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Contractors & Contracting by the Andover Mentors
Learn what a contractor is and how they operate
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
4-9 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
ATKINSON: Plant Sale – Atkinson Garden Club
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/NHFederationofGardenClubs
GROVELAND: Car Wash & Scouting for Food
Event by BSA Troop 87
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Groveland Fire Rescue, 181 Main Street
Suggested donation for car wash: $10
Non-perishable items needed for Emmaus House
Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/troop-87-car-wash-and-scouting/537735467995334
DERRY: Friends of the Library Book Sale
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Derry Public Library Comic Con
Games, crafts, a movie, and all the comics and graphic novels you can check out!
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale
Over 900 perennial plant varieties from anemones to yarrow
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road
Info: Fran at 603-887-5131
HAMPSTEAD: Children’s Area - Grand Reopening
Drop-in and see the transformed area!
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
PLAISTOW: Father’s Day Drop In Craft
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Saturdays, June 4 and 11
Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.
11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
12-10 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk
Highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with Plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
3-6 p.m., Currier Square, G’s Texas Southern Flare, 35 Washington Street
Info: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: War and Youth: A Benefit for Ukraine
Drama at DeAngelis Studios presentation.
Cost: by donation. Proceeds to benefit Voices of Children, www.voices.org.us/en/
5 p.m., DeAngelis Studio of Music – DS Rocks, 35 Lafayette Square
More info: www.DSRocks.com
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
8 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022
Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.
12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen and Broadway Streets
Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma
LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie
Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”
2 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.
Info/tickets: www.mrt.org
METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day
8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881
MONDAY, JUNE 13
WINDHAM: Farmsteads of New England – Annual Golf Scramble
Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $150 per person
Sign up to play: www.farmsteads-ne.org
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays – Story time program
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
DERRY: Family Storytime
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)
10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Learn about opportunities available at Middlesex Community College for job seekers and career changers, such as certificate programs and online degree programs.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Adult Pick-Up Basketball
Mondays (no program July 4)
6-8 p.m., West Middle School Outdoor Basketball Courts
Cost: $45 for 9 sessions
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen
“Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Rachel at 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
DERRY: The Wachowski Sisters (Virtual)
A discussion on the groundbreaking impact of “The Matrix”, their subsequent films, and their solo projects.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Women’s Circle
6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / HampsteadLibrary.org
METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting
7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com
GROVELAND: Former Soap Star (All My Children) turned Thriller Author
Meet Deborah Goodrich Royce
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group
June's Book is “Spirit Run: A 6,000-mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tatjana at 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / tsaccio@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
For link to program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Creation Station
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film - “Field of Dreams” (1989) starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Let’s Draw! (Virtual)
Oceans of Creatures for ages 6+ with Miss Jenn
3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register for link: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
MANCHESTER: MVCC Free Mixer, Food and Fisher Cats Game
5 p.m., New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
SALEM: Community Dinner
Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts
5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Cost: by donation
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting
6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street
Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096
HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter
Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Evening Craft Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
