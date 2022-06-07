Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Movie Screening

“Free Guy” (Rated PG13) 1 hour, 55 min

12:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Please pre-register: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW - Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Advanced Directive Info Session

Cheryl Dean from Compassus will discuss info about your healthcare proxy, making your wishes known, and Medicare

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)

Wednesdays

Beginners are welcome.

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Pride Button Palooza

Drop by the Teen Zone to make some buttons to celebrate Pride!

3-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Crochet for Tweens (Ages 8-12)

Everything you need to know to get started! Come and learn the basics. No prior experience needed.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently reading “The Sleeping Beauties and other Stories of Mystery Illness” by Suzanne O’Sullivan

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga

5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlett Streets)

Cost: $30 per person

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Exploring Foodways: Apples

5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Cost: Starts at $25 per person

Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.com

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: An Intro to Drag Performance & History (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Supporting Trans and Non-binary Youth (Virtual)

Discussion with author Christy Whittlesey and community members.

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

For link to the program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Wesley Hall – Organ Concert

Playing works by Bohm, Bustehude, Bach, Britt on the Great Organ.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

ANDOVER: Refuse to be a Victim Class

Get the tools you need to develop your own personal safety strategy

8:30-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Word

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Craft Day (18+)

Get ready for Father’s Day with a memory box by repurposing a cigar box.

5 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Cost: $30

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

Honorees include Melissa Seavey of Bethany Communities, Gretchen Arntz of Emmaus, Inc., George Moriarty, and Jon Dowst and Pentucket Bank.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Register: www.haverhillchamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Live.Love.Laugh at Smolak Farms

Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy to benefit Bread & Roses.

5:30-9 p.m., Smolak Farms, 315 South Bradford Street

Cost $50

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Film Screening: Israel Inside (The Movie)

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Free. Open to the public

Info: 603-895-6120 / soreffs15@aol.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Revolutionary’ with Alex Meyers (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext. 10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Chamber Small Business Day Awards Breakfast

Forum with US SBA Director, Mass Director Robert Nelson

7:30-9 a.m., Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Downtown Stroll)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., park at the municipal lot, located near the downtown lights and take a stroll down “Main Street”

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Salem Democrats

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – “Catch Me If You Can” (PG-13)

Free movie on the big screen

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Contractors & Contracting by the Andover Mentors

Learn what a contractor is and how they operate

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

4-9 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

ATKINSON: Plant Sale – Atkinson Garden Club

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/NHFederationofGardenClubs

GROVELAND: Car Wash & Scouting for Food

Event by BSA Troop 87

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Groveland Fire Rescue, 181 Main Street

Suggested donation for car wash: $10

Non-perishable items needed for Emmaus House

Info: www.facebook.com/events/s/troop-87-car-wash-and-scouting/537735467995334

DERRY: Friends of the Library Book Sale

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Derry Public Library Comic Con

Games, crafts, a movie, and all the comics and graphic novels you can check out!

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Garden Club Plant Sale

Over 900 perennial plant varieties from anemones to yarrow

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 159 Little Mill Road

Info: Fran at 603-887-5131

HAMPSTEAD: Children’s Area - Grand Reopening

Drop-in and see the transformed area!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

PLAISTOW: Father’s Day Drop In Craft

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Please register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Saturdays, June 4 and 11

Join your virtual hosts and cook along as they take you through the process of making a delicious home-cooked meal.

11 a.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

12-10 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen Street and Broadway Street

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk

Highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with Plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.

3-6 p.m., Currier Square, G’s Texas Southern Flare, 35 Washington Street

Info: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: War and Youth: A Benefit for Ukraine

Drama at DeAngelis Studios presentation.

Cost: by donation. Proceeds to benefit Voices of Children, www.voices.org.us/en/

5 p.m., DeAngelis Studio of Music – DS Rocks, 35 Lafayette Square

More info: www.DSRocks.com

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

8 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

LOWELL: Greek Festival 2022

Greek Cuisine and Music. Free admission.

12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Hellenic American Academy Grounds, corner of Worthen and Broadway Streets

Info: www.greekboston.com/event/festival-lowell-ma

LOWELL: Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Joyous, Toe-tapping, Inspirational Musical, featuring “This Land Is Your Land” and “Bound for Glory”

2 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances.

Info/tickets: www.mrt.org

METHUEN: Light the Falls Celebrates Puerto Rican Day

8:30 p.m., Falls on Osgood Street will be illuminated June 10-12

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/75881

MONDAY, JUNE 13

WINDHAM: Farmsteads of New England – Annual Golf Scramble

Registration at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Cost: $150 per person

Sign up to play: www.farmsteads-ne.org

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays – Story time program

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

DERRY: Family Storytime

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)

10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Learn about opportunities available at Middlesex Community College for job seekers and career changers, such as certificate programs and online degree programs.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Adult Pick-Up Basketball

Mondays (no program July 4)

6-8 p.m., West Middle School Outdoor Basketball Courts

Cost: $45 for 9 sessions

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen

“Uncharted” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Rachel at 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

DERRY: The Wachowski Sisters (Virtual)

A discussion on the groundbreaking impact of “The Matrix”, their subsequent films, and their solo projects.

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Women’s Circle

6:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / HampsteadLibrary.org

METHUEN: Sons of Italy Members General Meeting

7 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitaly.com

GROVELAND:  Former Soap Star (All My Children) turned Thriller Author

Meet Deborah Goodrich Royce

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Stranger than Fiction Book Group

June's Book is “Spirit Run: A 6,000-mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land” by Noe Alvarez

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tatjana at 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / tsaccio@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

For link to program: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com

HAVERHILL: Creation Station

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film - “Field of Dreams” (1989) starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Let’s Draw! (Virtual)

Oceans of Creatures for ages 6+ with Miss Jenn

3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Register for link: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

MANCHESTER: MVCC Free Mixer, Food and Fisher Cats Game

5 p.m., New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

SALEM: Community Dinner

Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts

5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Cost: by donation

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting

6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street

Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096

HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter

Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Evening Craft Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

