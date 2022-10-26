THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Candidates Forum
All candidates for Rockingham County District 20 and District 36 have been invited.
Doors open at 6:45 for informal conversation between candidates and voters. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street.
Info: Email / LWVNewHampshire@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Sonny Valley Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come enjoy a food, beverage, and tour the facility.
2-4 p.m., 18 Ayers Village Road
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
