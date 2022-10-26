THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Candidates Forum

All candidates for Rockingham County District 20 and District 36 have been invited.

Doors open at 6:45 for informal conversation between candidates and voters. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street.

Info: Email / LWVNewHampshire@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Sonny Valley Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come enjoy a food, beverage, and tour the facility.

2-4 p.m., 18 Ayers Village Road

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

 

 

