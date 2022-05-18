THURSDAY, MAY 19
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: SpaceX: The Birth of Commercial Spaceflight
with NASA Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball
11 a.m. via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Reservation is requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Book Chat
Currently discussing “Attack of the 5-Foot Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)
4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Whittier Birthplace: Foodways: Honey
5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: starts at $25 per person
Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh
NORTH ANDOVER: ‘Love Heals’ Documentary Screening
6:30-9 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass Ave
Cost $20
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series
The Adventures of Louisa Catherine Adams
7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night with featured guest Surya Sarkhel
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Brendan 978-373-1586, x608 / bkieran@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: The Story of Sriracha
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: mhl.libnet.info/event/6440152
