Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair
Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Basketball Tryouts
Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic
6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street
Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
HAVERHILL: Freedom Shrine Installation
The Freedom Shrine is an impressive, permanently mounted collection of 30 of the most important and historic American documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Gettysburg Address.
10 a.m., Phoenix Row Apartments, 22 Phoenix Row
Guests are asked to park in the municipal parking lot by the bus station in downtown Haverhill, street parking on/around Washington Street, or other lots such as the one located across from Maria’s.
Info: www.freedomshrine.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
DANVILLE: Shredding Event
Open to the public
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street
Donation of $20 (cash or check)
Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association
Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022
Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival
Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament
Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC's multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.
12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street
To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
No registration needed
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: The Great Roll Off
A fun afternoon of games and prizes. Take home prime cuts of meat, cash, and lottery tickets.
2:45 p.m., Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose Street
Info: www.AmVetsPost147.com
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion
Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.
6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square
Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
LONDONDERRY: 9/11 Ceremony
All community members of the Londonderry and surrounding towns are invited to join the members of the Londonderry Fire & Police departments in observing the events of the tragic day.
Please take a moment from your busy schedules to pause and reflect on the actions of that day, and take an opportunity to then meet the members of your fire & police departments. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
8:30 a.m., Hicks/O'Brien Central Fire Station, 280 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/home/news/911-ceremony-press-release
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
ANDOVER: Barbara DeNitto Memorial Horse Show
Enjoy a day of equitation, as riders showcase their skill and hard work, including a very special performance by their therapeutic riding drill team, The BanDittos!
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ironstone Farm - 450 Lowell Street
Details: ironstonefarm.org/event-calendar
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
SALEM: Car Show
5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111
Info: 603-898-0199
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Don Bluth: Unsung Hero of Animation (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
GROVELAND: Author Event
Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Info/registration: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: "Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions"
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian
Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The Great Secret: The Classified World War II Disaster That Launches the War on Cancer” by Jennet Connet
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
