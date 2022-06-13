Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic
9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com
HAVERHILL: Creation Station
Now available virtual and in-person
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Field of Dreams” (1989) starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Let’s Draw! (Virtual)
Oceans of Creatures for ages 6+ with Miss Jenn
3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register for link: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Community Dinner
Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts
5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Cost: by donation
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting
6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street
Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096
HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter
Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Evening Craft Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Club
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
