Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 14

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinic

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-374-2390 ext. 3900 / mryan@cityofhaverhill.com

HAVERHILL: Creation Station

Now available virtual and in-person

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Enjoy the classic baseball film — “Field of Dreams” (1989) starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“House of Gucci” starring Jared Leto and Lady Gaga

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Let’s Draw! (Virtual)

Oceans of Creatures for ages 6+ with Miss Jenn

3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Register for link: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Community Dinner

Homemade lasagna, salad, breads, and desserts

5:30-7 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Cost: by donation

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

ANDOVER: Lincoln Woods Condo Association Meeting

6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 North Main Street

Info: Kathy Gardino at 603-759-0096

HAVERHILL: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of An American Freedom Fighter

Free lecture. Open to the public. No reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

More info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Evening Craft Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Author Event with Andrew Joseph White (Virtual)

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Currently discussing “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Sarah at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

