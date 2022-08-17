Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Space is limited.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Blood Drive

11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Meeting Room, 320 Main Street

Schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

WINDHAM: Concert for Senior Citizens

Parking is at the Windham Presbyterian Church; don’t forget your lawn chair!

3 p.m., Town Common, 6 Village Green

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2600

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

5 p.m.: Derry & Londonderry PD & FD Softball Game; 6-9:30 p.m.: Food Truck Alley; 7 p.m.: Scott Spradling Band Concert; 9:15 p.m. (or dark): Atlas Fireworks Show

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Benefit Car Show

All vehicles welcome, goody bags, cookout, popular choice trophies, live DJ, grass parking, plenty of spectator parking. No registration necessary.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Melmark New England, 461 River Road

Rain date: Sat., August 27

Donations gratefully accepted.

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Fall Enrollment Event at Northern Essex

Learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation, connect with an advisor, and speak with a financial aid specialist.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot Street

RSVP in advance; call 978-556-3700

HUDSON: Benefit Motorcycle Ride

The 5th annual Taylor Rose Motorcycle “Ride Against Opioids”

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., AJ’s Sports Bar and Grill, 11 Tracy Lane

Cost: $35 per ride or $45 for rider and passenger

Info: www.trnfoundation.com

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

HAMPSTEAD: Family event at St. Christopher’s

Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and sno cones.

10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: End of Summer Bash

Twelve youths selected by the ministry attended a four week basketball skills and drills training camp and will compete against each other in a tournament. The event includes prizes, trophies, food, games, skateboarding competitions and live performances. This event is intended to send positive messages to the community. All are invited.

12-4 p.m., Cashman Field, Hilldale Avenue

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: PrintWorks: Making Music

A multi-century, multi-sensory interactive event combining an art installation, printmaking workshop and live musical performance.

1-4 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Cost: $20

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/printworks-making-music-tickets-378043858357

KINGSTON: Ham Supper

6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children

Info: 603-642-7256 / www.kingstonfcc.org

MERRIMAC: MARK209 Concert

7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 978-346-9742

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Exotic Car Show

Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana

Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament

Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street

Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com

