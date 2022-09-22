Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com    

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

SALISBURY: WOW Conference

Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill's strongest women. Guest speakers will discuss how they overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success.

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N

Cost: $125 for members, $150 for non-members

Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

BYFIELD: ‘Ink + Pressure = Prints’ Art Reception

Come enjoy the works of local printmaker Chris Robinson. Open to the public and on display through October 7.

5:30-7 p.m., in the Remis Lobby Gallery of the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts on The Governor’s Academy campus, 1 Elm Street

Info on social media @govsarts and @govsacademy

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Katelyn Emerson will be playing works by Laurin, Elgar, Sowerby, Parry, Widor, Boely, Karg-Elert and Reger.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children

Tickets at the door or at brownpapertickets.com

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide

Maps available at Community Center, Kimball Library, Atkinson Village Store

Info: Donna 603-494-8653 / www.awc-nh.org.

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: LHC Annual Meeting & Open House

Free and open to the public.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Business Meeting, 10-10:30 a.m.; Book Event, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Blacksmithing Demo, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Info: 978-686-9230 / www.facebook.com/events/320623446878888

LAWRENCE: Blacksmithing Saturday at the Essex Company Forge

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory

SANDOWN: Town Wide Yard Sale

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Town Wide

Info: www.sandown.us

ANDOVER: Andover Days 2022

This family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, over 200 local clubs and businesses and great food vendors will be present.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., downtown Andover, 36 Bartlett Street

Schedule of events: www.AndoverDays.com

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ANDOVER: Sustainability Fair

Andover WECAN is bringing together businesses and organizations like MRWC that are doing great work to help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and educate us on sustainability.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street, in the parking lot between UBurger and Cafe Nero

Info: www.andoverwecan.org/events/sustainability-fair-at-andover-day-2022

HAVERHILL: Northern Essex Open House

Staff from various offices will be available to answer questions about student life, athletics, career services, financial aid, and student support services. The event includes free food and one lucky attendee will also receive a tuition credit valued at $1,500.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street

Must RSVP: www.necc.mass.edu/apply/check-necc-upcoming-event/necc-open-house

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Book Event

“Where are the Workers? Labor’s Stories at Museums and Historic Sights”

10:30 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory

HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation Picnic

Open to all NH veterans and their families. Enjoy horseshoes, bocce, and corn hole games, plus games for the kids

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791, 15 Bockes Road

Info: 518-330-3314 / clmadden1948@gmail.com

SALEM: Fall Harvest

Derry Salem Elks will present 35 vendors and craters, food trucks and face painting. All are welcome!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 39 Shadow Lake Road

DERRY: Cornhole for a Cure

There will be a $500 cash prize for 1st place, $250 cash prize for second place and third place receives a $100 phantom gourmet gift card! This year's event will include silent auctions, raffles, great food, and DJ entertainment. There will be prizes for the top three teams.

Proceeds will be donated to Sophia's Fund supporting childhood cancer research, awareness, and support for their families.

12-5 p.m., Derry Fody's Tavern, 187 1/2 Rockingham Road

Info/register: www.cornhole4acure.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: River Ruckus

Highlights include a car show, live music, local food, beer, fireworks, Kid Zone, and more!

12-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, downtown Haverhill, in Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street

Schedule of events: www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus

MERRIMAC: People of the First Light: A Theatrical Presentation

Join Annawon Weeden, a Mashpee Wampanoag native and historian, in a live trip through history. Families will be totally immersed and fascinated to learn and live the history of the Massachusetts Wampanoag tribe. There will be an interactive question and answer period following the performance.

1 p.m., Merrimack Public Library, 86 West Main Street

To register: www.merrimaclibrary.org/calendar.html

LAWRENCE: Pop-up Art Show

Art Institute Group of the Merrimack Valley art installation (September 24-30)

1:30-3:30 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Andover Days

Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.

2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/5768987619819421

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run

1 p.m., The Park in Andover

Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022

ANDOVER: Art Matters: Post Impressionism

2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of "Elvis" starring Austin Butler and Tom Hands (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays

7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli

Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

