FRIDAY, JULY 22

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

GROVELAND: Author Event

Joel Schwartz and Charles Bosworth, author of “Bone Deep”

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series

The Love Dogs (Jazz)

6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74832

SATURDAY, JULY 23

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Family Lego Challenge

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration not required.

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Covered Bridge Society Meeting

The July meeting of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of our nation’s historic covered bridges. The meeting will include a presentation on former covered bridges in the Haverhill area.

12-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Bill Caswell: 603-478-1484 / nspcb@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

LAWRENCE: Cornhole Fundraiser

12 p.m., Claddagh Pub parking lot, 399 Canal Street

Cost: $25 per team

Proceeds benefit Ancient Order of Hibernian Charities

Info: 603-203-3282

NEWBURYPORT: Riverfront Music Festival

Family-friendly, one-day music festival on Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street

Artist lineup:

12:15-1 p.m.: Freevolt

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Chad Hollister Band

3-4 p.m.: Adam Ezra Group

4:30-6 p.m.: Brett Dennen

Info: https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest

ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74957

SUNDAY, JULY 24

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, JULY 25

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop

3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28

1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!

“Luca” (PG)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Mystery author Jessica Ellicott

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 26

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10

Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729

DERRY: Step Into Music

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Searching for Treasure

Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)

2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library

Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

