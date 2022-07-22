Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
GROVELAND: Author Event
Joel Schwartz and Charles Bosworth, author of “Bone Deep”
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Summer Concert Series
The Love Dogs (Jazz)
6-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $12; Member child: free; Non-Member Adult, $20; Non-member child, $5
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74832
SATURDAY, JULY 23
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Family Lego Challenge
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration not required.
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Covered Bridge Society Meeting
The July meeting of the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of our nation’s historic covered bridges. The meeting will include a presentation on former covered bridges in the Haverhill area.
12-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Bill Caswell: 603-478-1484 / nspcb@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
LAWRENCE: Cornhole Fundraiser
12 p.m., Claddagh Pub parking lot, 399 Canal Street
Cost: $25 per team
Proceeds benefit Ancient Order of Hibernian Charities
Info: 603-203-3282
NEWBURYPORT: Riverfront Music Festival
Family-friendly, one-day music festival on Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Artist lineup:
12:15-1 p.m.: Freevolt
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Chad Hollister Band
3-4 p.m.: Adam Ezra Group
4:30-6 p.m.: Brett Dennen
Info: https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest
ANDOVER: Lego Mania (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74957
SUNDAY, JULY 24
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must pre-register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, JULY 25
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 a.m. or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: 3D Fishbowl Crafts
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 x626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: College Essay Workshop
3 Days – July 25, July 27, July 28
1-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Space is limited. Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
With Department of Defense (DOD) contractors.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: DIY Marbled Mugs (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Shrinky Dinks (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Bubble Paint (Ages 9-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Time!
“Luca” (PG)
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Mystery author Jessica Ellicott
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 26
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
Family and Community Connection (FCC) will read a story, sing songs, enjoy movement games and have fun with puppets.
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729
DERRY: Step Into Music
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Serpico” starring Al Pacino (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 /www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Wildlife Encounters (Ages 3-11)
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Great Tentacles! Octopus STEAM
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Searching for Treasure
Session 1: 1:30-2:15 p.m. or Session 2: 3:30-4:15 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Art Matters – Impressionism (Virtual)
2 p.m., via Zoom or live at The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Teen Virtual Reality
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: A Civil Rights Investigation – Mississippi Burning (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library
Have a smart phone or a tablet, and would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library? This class is designed just for you.
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Who was Fanny Fern? (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Lotus Flower Lantern Craft Workshop (Virtual)
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Tru Diamond
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Stuffed Animal Campout (Ages 3-8)
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 5, “Spirit,“ and 6, “Unlawful”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Freshwater Surfcasting
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
