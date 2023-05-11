Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Social
A Continental breakfast of muffins, and assorted pastries will be served. Students from Timberlane school will mingle with everyone and two really great music groups will be here to entertain you. There will be a raffle and door prizes.
9-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Register for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-385-5995
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Spring Performance for Seniors 55+
“Off Our Rockers”, a group of active seniors who dramatically read short skits about their encounters with the challenges of everyday life.
12-1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
EAST HAMPSTEAD: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come check out the affordable luxury for everyone!
4-8 p.m., Gloss Skin & Nail Center, Colby Corner, East Main Street
Info: www.glossnh.com
SALEM: Science Explorers (Ages 7-10)
Come ready to explore geology, biology, chemistry, and other simplified STEM ideas.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Registration required: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
KINGSTON: Kingston Garden Club Meeting
Guest speakers from Pollinator Pathways NH will discuss how you can help our struggling pollinators.
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321
DERRY: The Challenges of Jewish Education
Megan Hogan will discuss the many challenges and opportunities in providing a Jewish education to our youngsters. They range from the many activities our students are involved with to the expansion of Jewish topics.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
LONDONDERRY: Best Bike Rides in New England
Join author and professor David Sobel for a presentation on bike riding in New England.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SANDOWN: Sandown Library Trustee Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
The public is welcome. The agenda is posted at the Library and Town Hall the week of the meeting.
7-8:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
