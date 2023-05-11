Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Social

A Continental breakfast of muffins, and assorted pastries will be served. Students from Timberlane school will mingle with everyone and two really great music groups will be here to entertain you. There will be a raffle and door prizes.

9-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Register for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-385-5995

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Spring Performance for Seniors 55+

“Off Our Rockers”, a group of active seniors who dramatically read short skits about their encounters with the challenges of everyday life.

12-1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Thursdays

1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

EAST HAMPSTEAD: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come check out the affordable luxury for everyone!

4-8 p.m., Gloss Skin & Nail Center, Colby Corner, East Main Street

Info: www.glossnh.com

SALEM: Science Explorers (Ages 7-10)

Come ready to explore geology, biology, chemistry, and other simplified STEM ideas.

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Registration required: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

KINGSTON: Kingston Garden Club Meeting

Guest speakers from Pollinator Pathways NH will discuss how you can help our struggling pollinators.

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321

DERRY: The Challenges of Jewish Education

Megan Hogan will discuss the many challenges and opportunities in providing a Jewish education to our youngsters. They range from the many activities our students are involved with to the expansion of Jewish topics.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

LONDONDERRY: Best Bike Rides in New England

Join author and professor David Sobel for a presentation on bike riding in New England.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Sandown Library Trustee Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

The public is welcome. The agenda is posted at the Library and Town Hall the week of the meeting.

7-8:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

