TUESDAY, JULY 25
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) starring Robert Mitchum and Peter Boyle. Set in the Boston underworld, a tale of a low level crook recruited to snitch on his partners as they attempt a bank robbery. But no one is who they seem.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Tarot Basics (Ages 15-19)
In this two-hour class, Beverley will guide you on exploring the cards, creating self-empowerment practices, and utilizing the cards for self-connection. Tarot can be used to develop intuition and gain insight to aid decision-making.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Costume Party (Ages 3-6)
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Cyanotypes: Solar Printing (Teens)
Use the power of the sun to make beautiful botanical prints!
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Death Cafe (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets meet every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don't miss the performance by Tenley Westbrook & Friends Groovy Grace! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cooking with Scraps (Virtual)
Lindsay-Jean Hard will help you learn how to make use of cooking scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough leftover for your compost pile!
7 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Organ Concert
"Curiosities of the Organ: Romantic Works from England to Russia" is the theme of Elena Baquerizo's concert on the Great Organ.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students w/ ID, $5 for children
Tickets: Available at the door or online
Info/tickets: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
THURSDAY, JULY 27
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Thursdays through August 10
Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.
8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Walking Group
Thursdays
The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Open Art Studio
Thursdays
Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Leland Faulkner: Walker Between Worlds (All Ages)
All are welcome to come listen to favorite and traditional Native American stories that speak to all of us through the wisdom of the first Americans.
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
the second annual New England Summer Classic Car Show will fill the streets with 1989 and earlier classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles and much more. Free fun for the whole family!
3-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Andover
Cost: $20 show car registration fee. To register, go to www.AndoverHistoryandCulture.org/Classic-Car-Show or call 978-465-3140. Please note: 1989 and earlier cars will be admitted by pre-registration only.
Rain date: Sun., July 30
Questions? 978-475-2236
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm to Table (Ages 21+)
You won’t get closer to fresh as you walk the grounds with this all-inclusive walk-around tasting event right on the farm! With lead caterer Carbone’s Kitchen Haverhill curating a menu to pair with with wine, beer, cider, mead and botanical cocktails, you’ll enjoy live music while you walk among the sunflower, and take in all that this historic farm has to offer.
5:30-8 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $50 per person
Info/tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Andover Center for History & Culture Car Show. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover's Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
Have you seen origami? Folded paper houses? Pop-up cards? These are all examples of Paper Engineering. We'll be making lots of folded paper animals, machines, and things that jump up or spin around from paper! This program is designed for children age 8+ independently or 5+ with an attentive adult partner because it requires accurate scissor skills and careful folding.
6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Please register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Stuffed Animal Sleepover (Ages 3-8)
At this special program, children can bring a stuffed animal (that they don’t mind spending the night without), decorate a bed for them, listen to a bedtime story, and tuck the animals into their new beds for the night. You can pick up the stuffed animals the next morning and hear all about their adventures in the library!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “I Dissent”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours.
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, JULY 28
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting
Join Methuen city officials, state and federal officials, and the MV Chamber to welcome the new U.S. Army Recruiting Station.
10 a.m., U.S. Army Recruiting Station, 90 Pleasant Valley Street, Suite 320
Please RSVP: 978-686-0900 / Email: jjb@merrimackvalleychamber.com
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)
Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.
11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival
Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.
11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30
Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!
3-11 p.m., 246 Market Street
Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org
METHUEN: Glow Party (Ages 5-10)
Your kids will have a blast at this party where they get to light up the room! We’ll provide glow sticks and black lights – and if kids really want the color to pop, have them dress in neon or white clothing and bring tons of energy, too!
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
