TUESDAY, JULY 25

ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk

Tuesdays

Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers

Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) starring Robert Mitchum and Peter Boyle. Set in the Boston underworld, a tale of a low level crook recruited to snitch on his partners as they attempt a bank robbery. But no one is who they seem. 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Tarot Basics (Ages 15-19)

In this two-hour class, Beverley will guide you on exploring the cards, creating self-empowerment practices, and utilizing the cards for self-connection. Tarot can be used to develop intuition and gain insight to aid decision-making.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga

Tuesdays

A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.

2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Costume Party (Ages 3-6)

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Cyanotypes: Solar Printing (Teens)

Use the power of the sun to make beautiful botanical prints!

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Death Cafe (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets meet every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don't miss the performance by Tenley Westbrook & Friends Groovy Grace! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

ANDOVER: Cooking with Scraps (Virtual)

Lindsay-Jean Hard will help you learn how to make use of cooking scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough leftover for your compost pile!

7 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Organ Concert

"Curiosities of the Organ: Romantic Works from England to Russia" is the theme of Elena Baquerizo's concert on the Great Organ.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students w/ ID, $5 for children

Tickets: Available at the door or online

Info/tickets: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

THURSDAY, JULY 27

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Thursdays through August 10

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.

8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Walking Group

Thursdays 

The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.

9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Open Art Studio

Thursdays

Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN:  Leland Faulkner: Walker Between Worlds (All Ages)

All are welcome to come listen to favorite and traditional Native American stories that speak to all of us through the wisdom of the first Americans.

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

the second annual New England Summer Classic Car Show will fill the streets with 1989 and earlier classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles and much more.  Free fun for the whole family!

3-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Andover

Cost: $20 show car registration fee. To register, go to www.AndoverHistoryandCulture.org/Classic-Car-Show or call 978-465-3140. Please note: 1989 and earlier cars will be admitted by pre-registration only.

Rain date: Sun., July 30

Questions? 978-475-2236

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm to Table (Ages 21+)

You won’t get closer to fresh as you walk the grounds with this all-inclusive walk-around tasting event right on the farm! With lead caterer Carbone’s Kitchen Haverhill curating a menu to pair with with wine, beer, cider, mead and botanical cocktails, you’ll enjoy live music while you walk among the sunflower, and take in all that this historic farm has to offer.

5:30-8 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $50 per person

Info/tickets: www.crafthaverhill.com

ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series

Andover Center for History & Culture Car Show. Free and open to the public.

6-8 p.m., in front of Andover's Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: www.downtown-andover.com

 

Have you seen origami? Folded paper houses? Pop-up cards? These are all examples of Paper Engineering. We'll be making lots of folded paper animals, machines, and things that jump up or spin around from paper! This program is designed for children age 8+ independently or 5+ with an attentive adult partner because it requires accurate scissor skills and careful folding.

6 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Please register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Stuffed Animal Sleepover (Ages 3-8)

At this special program, children can bring a stuffed animal (that they don’t mind spending the night without), decorate a bed for them, listen to a bedtime story, and tuck the animals into their new beds for the night. You can pick up the stuffed animals the next morning and hear all about their adventures in the library!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “I Dissent”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours.

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, JULY 28

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting

Join Methuen city officials, state and federal officials, and the MV Chamber to welcome the new U.S. Army Recruiting Station.

10 a.m., U.S. Army Recruiting Station, 90 Pleasant Valley Street, Suite 320

Please RSVP: 978-686-0900 / Email: jjb@merrimackvalleychamber.com

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)

Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.

11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival

Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.

11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

HAVERHILL: 'Enhance Fitness' Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30

Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!

3-11 p.m., 246 Market Street

Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org

METHUEN: Glow Party (Ages 5-10)

Your kids will have a blast at this party where they get to light up the room! We’ll provide glow sticks and black lights – and if kids really want the color to pop, have them dress in neon or white clothing and bring tons of energy, too!

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

