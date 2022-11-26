SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

12-5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

NEWBURYPORT: Santa Parade & Tree Lighting

3-5 p.m., 36 Merrimac Street

Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by US Coast Guard boat! They will dock at the boardwalk and begin the parade downtown, then gather in Market Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols.

Info: 401-263-8655 / www.newburyportrotary.org

SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’

Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.

4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $40-$55

Tickets/info: www.nede.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors

9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free

Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’

Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Story Crime: ‘Sammy Keyes and the Hotel Thief’ (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries! This month we’ll read about Sammy Keyes, a girl detective whose adventures will keep you guessing – and laughing!

6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages

Come learn the basics of playing chess with instructor Glenn Davison.

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.

8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)

This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

HAVERHILL: Business Networking / Ribbon Cutting

Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available, along with the chance to win door prizes.

5-7 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street

Cost: $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

HAVERHILL: HPL Crafting Corner – Holiday Ornaments

Stop by the library to make your own ornament! Bring a photo of a pet or loved one, or get creative with the supplies provided!

5:30-6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop — Community Event

Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.

5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street

Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents

Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)

HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting Celebration

5:45 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street

MVCC Networking Mixer from 5 -7 p.m.

Info: 978-686-0900 / merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants

Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street

Info: 603-560-5069

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert

All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.

6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street

Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.

Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)

A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Please register in person

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber

Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!

5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’

A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)

Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7

This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)

Learn about the history of nutcrackers.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets the 1st Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)

Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing

Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of “Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion”.

4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.eventbrite.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ — Film Screening & Discussion

This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa

The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.

6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar

GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)

Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

December’s book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar

Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale

Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com

Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg

Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!

6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us

HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night

Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.

7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street

Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2

KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction

9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street

Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale

Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive

Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair

Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar

Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street

Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.

KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair

Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair

Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery

In honor of the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery join us for a public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea

This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.

10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms

GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market

The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market

CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’

Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street

Cost: $12

Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org

ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations

Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert

A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free

Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you