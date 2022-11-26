SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
12-5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
NEWBURYPORT: Santa Parade & Tree Lighting
3-5 p.m., 36 Merrimac Street
Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by US Coast Guard boat! They will dock at the boardwalk and begin the parade downtown, then gather in Market Square for the annual Christmas tree lighting and carols.
Info: 401-263-8655 / www.newburyportrotary.org
SALEM: ‘The Nutcracker’
Kick off the holiday season with NEDE’s “The Nutcracker” featuring the NH Philharmonic Orchestra, and Guest Artists from Philadelphia Ballet & Nashville Ballet.
4 p.m., Salem High School, Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: $40-$55
Tickets/info: www.nede.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
PLAISTOW: Craft Workshop for Seniors
9-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free
Must register: Joyce at 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘Gremlins’
Believe it or not, this IS a Christmas movie. This tale of a gift gone wrong (and a fable about good pet care) is both funny and festive.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Story Crime: ‘Sammy Keyes and the Hotel Thief’ (Ages 9-11)
A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries! This month we’ll read about Sammy Keyes, a girl detective whose adventures will keep you guessing – and laughing!
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Beginners Chess for all Ages
Come learn the basics of playing chess with instructor Glenn Davison.
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Ralph Arabian will present on his antique Plymouth car.
8:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $6
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Come watch “The Lady from Shanghai” (1947) starring Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Jimmy Carter & The Camp David Accords (Virtual)
This program contextualizes the diplomatic, economic, cultural and military interactions between empires, nations and peoples in the 20th century that shaped America’s increasingly important role in the world and set the stage for The Camp David Accords.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
HAVERHILL: Business Networking / Ribbon Cutting
Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available, along with the chance to win door prizes.
5-7 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street
Cost: $10 Chamber members, $20 non-members
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
HAVERHILL: HPL Crafting Corner – Holiday Ornaments
Stop by the library to make your own ornament! Bring a photo of a pet or loved one, or get creative with the supplies provided!
5:30-6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Wreath Making Workshop — Community Event
Includes a 14-inch wreath frame, fresh greenery, wire, decorations, and ribbon.
5:30-8 p.m., Pollard Elementary School, 120 Main Street
Cost: $12 for Residents, $16 for non-residents
Must register: www.plaistow.com/recreation (under programs tab)
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting Celebration
5:45 p.m., Wang’s Liquors, 38 Washington Street
MVCC Networking Mixer from 5 -7 p.m.
Info: 978-686-0900 / merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas with The Reminisants
Don’t miss this free concert with oldies tunes from the 50s and 60s and timeless Christmas favorites!
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 26 School Street
Info: 603-560-5069
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Roundtable Discussion: share tips and learn from one another. Artifacts, memorabilia, and other items are always welcome.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Free Concert
All are welcome to this annual free Christmas Concert with The Reminisants.
6 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street
Donations will be accepted to benefit Hero Pups and the St. Anne Food Pantry.
Info: 603-329-4100 / www.hampsteadnh.us
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)
A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Please register in person
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber
Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!
5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’
A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)
Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7
This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)
Learn about the history of nutcrackers.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets the 1st Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)
Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing
Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of “Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion”.
4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ — Film Screening & Discussion
This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa
The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.
6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar
GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)
Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
December’s book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar
Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com
Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg
Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!
6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us
HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night
Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.
7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street
Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2
KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction
9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive
Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair
Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar
Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street
Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair
Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair
Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny’s Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery
In honor of the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery join us for a public reading of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea
This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.
10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms
GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market
The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market
CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’
Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street
Cost: $12
Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org
ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations
Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: ‘A Christmas Carol’
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert
A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free
Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets
