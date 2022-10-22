SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

ANDOVER: Breast Cancer Benefit

VAIN Medi Spa & Lillian Montalto Signature Properties present the 3rd annual Not Just Surviving..THRIVING benefit. Enjoy drinks, food, fashion shows, raffles, and music.

12-4 p.m., Rooftop, 32 Park Street

Cost: $25

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

PELHAM: 22nd Annual Horribles Parade

Come enjoy free candy, refreshments, popcorn and hot dogs while they last. There will be a DJ for some scary music! A scary and a not so scary Hayride will be available for all to enjoy! (Hayrides are weather permitting)

1 p.m. start at the Middle School and ends at the Village Green

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/pelham-fire-department-horribles-parade

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Costume Party

Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)

Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PELHAM: Trick or Treat

5-8 p.m., town-wide

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide

Info: www.northandoverma.news

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club

Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi

1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go

Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.

Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road

Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.

To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAMPSTEAD: NH’s Adult Protection Law Presentation

How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.

4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Finding your Civil War Ancestors.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up

Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.

6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?

Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the

Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.

Free and open to the public.

10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8673

DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)

Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

1st Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: REAL ID Program

Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.

10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street

Info: https://grovelandma.com/news

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Dog”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis

Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings

9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair

Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street

Info: www.northandoverma.news

LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility

10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street

RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange

Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee

Screening of “Elvis” (2022)

2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction

The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!

5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street

Cost: $100 per person

Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022

LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser

A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!

6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street

Tickets: $20 per person

Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

PLAISTOW: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road

Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events

SALEM: Craft Fair

Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.

9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org

HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL

A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)

Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!

1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala

Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!

6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street

Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast

Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street

Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans

Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band, proud of its fifty-plus years of raising funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite

4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry

Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.

Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262

ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert

Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!

5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street

Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

1st Monday of each month; by appointment

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276

METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest

Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.

11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org

LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’

A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.

5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

