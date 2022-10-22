SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
ANDOVER: Breast Cancer Benefit
VAIN Medi Spa & Lillian Montalto Signature Properties present the 3rd annual Not Just Surviving..THRIVING benefit. Enjoy drinks, food, fashion shows, raffles, and music.
12-4 p.m., Rooftop, 32 Park Street
Cost: $25
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
PELHAM: 22nd Annual Horribles Parade
Come enjoy free candy, refreshments, popcorn and hot dogs while they last. There will be a DJ for some scary music! A scary and a not so scary Hayride will be available for all to enjoy! (Hayrides are weather permitting)
1 p.m. start at the Middle School and ends at the Village Green
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/pelham-fire-department-horribles-parade
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
ANDOVER: Costume Party
Show off your favorite costume and have some fun outside at the library!
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Candy Tasting (Teens)
Teens, celebrate the end of October’s Candy Competition Bracket by enjoying some of the winning candy!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PELHAM: Trick or Treat
5-8 p.m., town-wide
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Trick or Treat
5:30-7:30 p.m., town wide
Info: www.northandoverma.news
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Nonfiction Book Club
Currently discussing “The Monster of Florence” by Douglas Preston with Mario Spezi
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: International Dinner To-Go
Menu includes French Canadian Toutière Meat Pie, Armenian Pakhlava, Irish Stew and Soda Bread, German Sauerbraten, Jewish matzo ball chicken soup, and much more.
Pickup: 4-6:30 p.m., St. Christopher’s, East Road
Cost: $20 for a plate of four items of your choosing. You can add more items for $5 each.
To order: 603-329-4674 / www.stchristophersnh.org. Must order by Tues., October 25.
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
HAMPSTEAD: NH’s Adult Protection Law Presentation
How to make a protective report, how the protective investigation process works, and what protective services are and more.
4:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Finding your Civil War Ancestors.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Knitting/Crochet Meet Up
Don’t miss their 1st meeting! Bring a project to work on, or help knit/crochet hats, mittens, and scarves for children in the community.
6-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2
DERRY: NH Humanities, The Founding Fathers: What Were They Thinking?
Richard Hess examines the ‘founders’, the problems they faced, and the solutions they fashioned into the
Constitution. Hosted by Amoskeag Mills Questers.
Free and open to the public.
10 a.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8673
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Ages 3-12)
Learn strategies to help you and your child handle strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: Beth, 603-437-8477, ext. 124
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of the month
Currently discussing “As Cooked On TikTok” by Emily Stephenson. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: REAL ID Program
Seniors who are interested in attending should bring identification documents to the event including proof of date of birth, proof of social security number, and proof of a Massachusetts residency.
10 a.m., Public Safety Room, Groveland Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Info: https://grovelandma.com/news
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Dog”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: New Hampshire on Skis
Skiing is big in NH, but have you ever wondered how it all began? Professor E. John B. Allen digs through the history.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings
9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair
Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street
Info: www.northandoverma.news
LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility
10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street
RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange
Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee
Screening of “Elvis” (2022)
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction
The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!
5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street
Cost: $100 per person
Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022
LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser
A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!
6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street
Tickets: $20 per person
Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road
Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events
SALEM: Craft Fair
Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org
HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL
A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)
Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala
Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!
6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street
Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast
Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street
Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans
Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band
Don’t miss this 17-piece big band, proud of its fifty-plus years of raising funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite
4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry
Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.
Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262
ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert
Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!
5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street
Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
1st Monday of each month; by appointment
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
For appointment: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest
Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.
11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org
LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’
A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.
5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.