MONDAY, JUNE 27

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)

June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org

SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose

Mondays – Story time program

9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)

10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)

Mondays

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament

Greater Salem Contractors Association

Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!

11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002

HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala

11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Details: www.austin17house.org

DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club

1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Veterans Services

1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com

DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)

Could you survive being cast away on an island?

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking

Fourth Monday of every month

3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)

Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore

Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee

Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per person

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)

Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees

“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe

11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated

Info: 978-372-1101

KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)

Fun with Diving Sign Language

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Majongg

12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway

Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors

ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)

1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)

Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Yoga

Tuesdays

4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738

HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

AMESBURY: Kids Night at Heritage Park

Games, animals, giveaways, juggling, magic show, and more!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, Lower Millyard, 27 Water Street

Info: www.amesburydays.com

SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series

Tuesdays

5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us

Donations appreciated

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: USS Albacore

Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)

Wednesdays

Beginners are welcome.

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road

More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Maddi Ryan

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)

A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You

NH Lakes LakeSmart Program

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org

LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Rededication Concert

Boston organists: Leo Abbot, Richard Clark, Mark Dwyer and Ross Wood — will be playing works by Jongen, Peters, Clark, Widor and Sowerby.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

In Dirges Sad Delight: Gorgeous works by Dowland, Danyel, Campion, Coprario, and their contemporaries invite mournful reverie, catharsis, and solace as we consider the barrier between nature and mortality.

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion

A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.

4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road

RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs

New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Finding Dory”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

FRIDAY, JULY 1

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20

Pre-registration is required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77303

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End

Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

Upcoming:

West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)

Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.

11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway

No registration required.

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival

Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.

1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks

Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!

6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave

SATURDAY, JULY 2

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

NEWBURYPORT: 5th Annual Newburyport ParksFest

Free concert, food trucks, and beer garden

12-6 p.m., Waterfront Park, 22 Merrimac Street

Details: www.newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html

LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival

Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.

1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA

SUNDAY, JULY 3

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

METHUEN: Free Independence Day Concert

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Featured artists include Raymond Nagem on the Great Organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and soloist Elizabeth Keusch. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

Info: www.mmmh.org

MONDAY, JULY 4

  • Independence Day NORTH ANDOVER: 4th of July Declaration of Independence Recitation Event

    • Local leaders and activists reading the Declaration of Independence and other historic speeches and documents.

    12 p.m., North Andover Common, 600 Mass Ave

    Info: www.unation.com/event/11041901

    AMESBURY: Independence Day Celebration

    Live music, food vendors, fireworks at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

    7 p.m., Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road

    Info: 978-317-3920 / www.woodsomfarm.org

    ANDOVER: Fireworks

    9:20 p.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

    Rain date: July 5

    HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks

    9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.

    TUESDAY, JULY 5

    PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

    Tuesdays and Fridays

    9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    No charge

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

    9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

    ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

    9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)

    Features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles.

    9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    No registration required.

    Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

    Nature-based toddler playgroup

    9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

    Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10

    Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729

    DERRY: Step Into Music! (Ages 3-5)

    10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    KINGSTON: Bone Builders

    Tuesdays and Thursdays

    10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

    10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

    HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

    “In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)

    10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org

    PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

    Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

    10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

    Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

    ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

    10:15-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    ANDOVER: Fourth of July Ice Cream Social

    Enjoy lunch and ice cream with patriotic music

    12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    KINGSTON: Can You Dig It? (Ages 7+)

    Maritime Archaeology & Shipwrecks

    12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    METHUEN: Mah Jongg

    1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    PLAISTOW: Bingo

    Every Tuesday and Thursday

    Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

    1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)

    3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

    4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

    Tuesdays

    5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – The Reminisants

    Free. Open to the public.

    6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

    More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

    DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

    6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

    6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)

    6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    ANDOVER: The Fascinating Life of MA Dinosaur Pioneer (Virtual)

    Author Robert T. McMaster will discuss his latest book, “All The Light Here Comes From Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock”.

    7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

    PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic

    First Wednesday of every month

    Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Cost: $25

    Appointment required: 603-580-6668

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

    9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    DERRY: Infant Storytime

    10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

    Wednesdays through October

    10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

    Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

    METHUEN: Superheroes Unite! (Ages 2-5)

    Kids can dress up as their favorite superhero and test their superhero skills at this fun program of stories and activities.

    10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

    10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime – Walk the Plank

    Wednesdays

    10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

    10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

    Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

    KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

    Mondays and Wednesdays

    11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanne (Up to age 10)

    11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Registration is appreciated: www.haverhillpl.org

    PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

    Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

    1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

    Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    KINGSTON: Percy Jackson Book Club (Ages 9+)

    And Movie!

    2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    ANDOVER: Teen Tie Dye

    3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: Stories with Maverick

    3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

    HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

    3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

    ANDOVER: Are You Smarter Than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)

    4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)

    4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

    KINGSTON: Knitting Group

    Wednesdays

    4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    GROVELAND: Ice Cream Social

    Presented by Friends of Veasey Park & Tree Top Summer Camp

    Free! All are welcome.

    5-7 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

    Info: www.unation.com/event/10707650

    HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

    Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

    5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

    Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

    HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Steve Blunt Kids Concert

    Free. Open to the public.

    6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

    More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

    PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

    Wednesdays

    Free performance by Street Song

    6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

    Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

    ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Club

    Meets on the first Wednesday of the month. Currently discussing “The Planter of Modern Life Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution” by Stephen Heyman.

    7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    ANDOVER: Northeast Native Plant Primer (Virtual)

    Author Uli Lormier will discuss his new book, “The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden”.

    7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    HAVERHILL: Free Gospel Concert

    7-8 p.m., Haverhill Pilgrim Holiness Church, 400 Main Street

    Info: www.facebook.com/HaverhillPilgrimHolinessChurch

    LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common — Veronica Lewis

    7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

    Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria

    Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

    METHUEN: Sarah Johnson – Organ Concert

    7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

    Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

    Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

    ANDOVER: Restless Hexachords

    8-9:15 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 216 Lowell Road

    Cost: $25-$20

    Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org

    ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

    Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

    Wednesdays through August 10

    8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

    Info: www.sohipboston.org

    THURSDAY, JULY 7

    ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

    9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

    Every Thursday

    9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

    10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

    Andover residents only

    10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

    DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

    10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)

    10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Info: www.haverhillpl.org

    METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    KINGSTON: Bone Builders

    Tuesdays and Thursdays

    10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

    Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

    10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

    Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

    11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)

    Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas

    12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End

    Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.

    Upcoming:

    West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.

    East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

    Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.

    10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

    Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

    PLAISTOW: Bingo

    Every Tuesday and Thursday

    Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

    1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

    Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

    DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)

    Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.

    1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

    Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

    HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)

    2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org

    HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)

    3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

    ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

    3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    ANDOVER: Senior Programs

    Every Thursday

    Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)

    The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

    Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services

    LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer

    Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce

    4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street

    To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com

    SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)

    4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

    Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

    HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

    Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

    5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

    Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

    Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

    KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

    Thursdays

    6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

    ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)

    6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

    Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

    NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It

    6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

    Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

    SALEM: Summer Concert Series

    Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)

    6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

    Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

    KINGSTON: Movie Night

    “Moana”

    7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

    Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

