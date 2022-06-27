Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com
MONDAY, JUNE 27
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Beach Buddies (Ages 3-6)
June 27-August 12, full or half day, Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: American Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
To make an appointment: Call 603-635-3800 / www.redcrossblood.org
SANDOWN: Mother Goose on the Loose
Mondays – Story time program
9:30-10 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Line Dancing with Jason McCollin
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must rehgister: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Lapsit (Ages 0-2)
10-10:40 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SANDOWN: Messy Mondays (Ages 2-6)
Mondays
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sink or Float STEAM (Ages 5-10)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Drive Away Hunger Charity Golf Tournament
Greater Salem Contractors Association
Includes lobster bake, live entertainment, raffles, silent auction, and more!
11:30 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
To register: www.gscanh.org / Info: 603-560-1002
HAVERHILL: Austin17House Golf & Dinner Gala
11:30 a.m. Registration, 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start, 5 p.m. Cocktail Hour, 6:30 p.m. Dinner, Prizes and Silent Auction
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Details: www.austin17house.org
DERRY: Advanced Bridge Club
1 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
HAVERHILL: Children’s Yoga (Ages 6-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Veterans Services
1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Info: Mike at 978-973-2118 / mingham@grovelandma.com
DERRY: Survive Cast Away Island (Ages 11-18)
Could you survive being cast away on an island?
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking
Fourth Monday of every month
3:30-5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time – All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: FrankenStory Writing (Ages 10-18)
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: acochrane@nevinslibrary.org / www.nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author (Virtual)
Meet historical fiction author Amanda Skenandore
Watch with us on the big screen or Zoom from home!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
For Zoom link or to learn more: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for adults
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members, please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Menu: pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee
Program: “Good 41: Stories from the Studebaker and other cars we have loved”
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per person
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tues of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SANDOWN: Toddler Tuesdays (Age 3 and under)
Tuesdays
10-10:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Registration required: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees
“Bad News Bears” (1976) starring Walter Matthau and Tatum O’Neal.
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“Belfast” starring Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe
11 a.m., in the meeting room, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated
Info: 978-372-1101
KINGSTON: Give me a Sign! (Ages 8+/Family)
Fun with Diving Sign Language
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Majongg
12:30 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: 603-434-8866 / www.mgccderrynh.org/seniors
ANDOVER: Writing Critique Group (Grades 4-6)
1-2:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Baby Story Time (0-18 months)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Fascinating Feelings of Dogs (Kids)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: John F. Kennedy and WWII (Virtual)
Hear the story of John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat collision with a Japanese destroyer during World War II, and the crew’s six-day struggle for survival.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Cardboard Loom Weaving (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday for Kids
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Yoga
Tuesdays
4-5:30 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mary Krikorian at 978-837-1738
HAVERHILL: Read Woke Book Group (Grades 6-12)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
AMESBURY: Kids Night at Heritage Park
Games, animals, giveaways, juggling, magic show, and more!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Heritage Park, Lower Millyard, 27 Water Street
Info: www.amesburydays.com
SANDOWN: Tuesday Flix – Monthly Movie Series
Tuesdays
5:30-7:30 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Register for pizza: 603-887-3428 / youthservices@sandownlibrary.us
Donations appreciated
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Timberlane Community Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays in June – Explore the world of Harry Potter
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: Email: Neala Mercier at after@thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Keith Haring: AIDS, Advocacy and Art (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Old Man and The Sea” by Ernest Hemingway
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: USS Albacore
Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities
1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)
Wednesdays
Beginners are welcome.
2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band
Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road
More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Maddi Ryan
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)
A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You
NH Lakes LakeSmart Program
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org
LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Rededication Concert
Boston organists: Leo Abbot, Richard Clark, Mark Dwyer and Ross Wood — will be playing works by Jongen, Peters, Clark, Widor and Sowerby.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
In Dirges Sad Delight: Gorgeous works by Dowland, Danyel, Campion, Coprario, and their contemporaries invite mournful reverie, catharsis, and solace as we consider the barrier between nature and mortality.
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion
A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road
RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs
New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Finding Dory”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
FRIDAY, JULY 1
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Email kmancini@communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $12; Non-member: $20
Pre-registration is required: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/77303
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: West End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (Ages 0-5)
Come listen to stories and meet animal friends.
11-11:30 a.m., Nevins Farm MSPCA, 400 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival
Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.
1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Fireworks
Santana Tribute Band Abraxas will perform prior to the fireworks. Special guest Chase/Campbell Band at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chair, blanket and the kids!
6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Lincoln Ave
SATURDAY, JULY 2
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
NEWBURYPORT: 5th Annual Newburyport ParksFest
Free concert, food trucks, and beer garden
12-6 p.m., Waterfront Park, 22 Merrimac Street
Details: www.newburyportparks.org/parksfest.html
LAWRENCE: Summer Family Festival
Community Baptist Church’s Summer Family Festival with games, a S.T.E.M. activity, a story time, Bible lesson, and even some candy and special prizes.
1-3 p.m., Riverfront State Park, 31 Everett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/ChurchLawrenceMA
SUNDAY, JULY 3
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
METHUEN: Free Independence Day Concert
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Featured artists include Raymond Nagem on the Great Organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and soloist Elizabeth Keusch. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m.
Info: www.mmmh.org
MONDAY, JULY 4
Local leaders and activists reading the Declaration of Independence and other historic speeches and documents.
12 p.m., North Andover Common, 600 Mass Ave
Info: www.unation.com/event/11041901
AMESBURY: Independence Day Celebration
Live music, food vendors, fireworks at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
7 p.m., Woodsom Farm, 223 Lions Mouth Road
Info: 978-317-3920 / www.woodsomfarm.org
ANDOVER: Fireworks
9:20 p.m., Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
Rain date: July 5
HAMPTON BEACH: Fireworks
9:30 p.m., Hampton Beach, Ocean Blvd.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Books & Bubbles (Ages 0-2)
Features fun songs and fingerplays, stories, and everyone’s favorite finale: bubbles.
9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
No registration required.
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member child: $10
Must register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74729
DERRY: Step Into Music! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“In Cold Blood” starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson (Rated R)
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10 a.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Fourth of July Ice Cream Social
Enjoy lunch and ice cream with patriotic music
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
KINGSTON: Can You Dig It? (Ages 7+)
Maritime Archaeology & Shipwrecks
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Camp Read Aloud (Grades K-1)
3:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – The Reminisants
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The Fascinating Life of MA Dinosaur Pioneer (Virtual)
Author Robert T. McMaster will discuss his latest book, “All The Light Here Comes From Above: The Life and Legacy of Edward Hitchcock”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
PLAISTOW: Foot Care Clinic
First Wednesday of every month
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: $25
Appointment required: 603-580-6668
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Superheroes Unite! (Ages 2-5)
Kids can dress up as their favorite superhero and test their superhero skills at this fun program of stories and activities.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime – Walk the Plank
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanne (Up to age 10)
11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration is appreciated: www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
KINGSTON: Percy Jackson Book Club (Ages 9+)
And Movie!
2 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Teen Tie Dye
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Stories with Maverick
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Are You Smarter Than Your Library? (Ages 7-11)
4-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming: Among Us (Virtual)
4-5 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Ice Cream Social
Presented by Friends of Veasey Park & Tree Top Summer Camp
Free! All are welcome.
5-7 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10707650
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Steve Blunt Kids Concert
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Street Song
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Club
Meets on the first Wednesday of the month. Currently discussing “The Planter of Modern Life Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution” by Stephen Heyman.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Northeast Native Plant Primer (Virtual)
Author Uli Lormier will discuss his new book, “The Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Gospel Concert
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Pilgrim Holiness Church, 400 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/HaverhillPilgrimHolinessChurch
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common — Veronica Lewis
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue — Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Sarah Johnson – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: Restless Hexachords
8-9:15 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 216 Lowell Road
Cost: $25-$20
Info: 978-475-3902 / www.westparishchapel.org
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 7
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Andover residents only
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers! (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Playful Engineers (Ages 4-11)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)
Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Vision Boards (Ages 8+)
Dreams as Vast as the Seven Seas
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
METHUEN: Writing Our History: East End
Do you know the history of your neighborhood? Looking to learn more about where you live? We are looking for past & current residents of Methuen to share their memories and tell us about the old neighborhood.
Upcoming:
West End: July 1: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 14: 1-3 p.m.
East End: July 7: 1-3 p.m. and July 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Central: July 8: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and July 21, 1-3 p.m.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Across Oceans: Exploring Japan (Ages 5-10)
Art, history and culture of Japan, a Children’s Museum of MH Designed workshop.
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Stranger Things Party (Grades 6-12)
3-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Every Thursday
Ping Pong & Billiards, 4-8 p.m.; Fitness Room, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Yoga for Older Guys & Gals, 4 p.m.; Yoga with Andrea, 5:30 p.m.; Chinese Brush Painting (through July 21)
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info/Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services
LAWRENCE: Free Business Networking and Referral Mixer
Presented by Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce
4-6 p.m., Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex Street
To register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com
SALEM: Puzzle Machines (Ages 8+)
4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Campfire Stories (Ages 0-5)
6:30-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off: Minute To Win-It
6:30-7:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by The Chris White Band (Top 40, Classic Rock)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Moana”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
