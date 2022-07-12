Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

DERRY: Community Clean Up

Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children’s Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW to pick up July 13.

Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”

1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)

1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual)

Beehive decorating craft

5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck

The Walking Gourmet Food Truck

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Using maps for Genealogical research

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, “Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing

Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storyime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)

2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)

Grades 6-12

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre

New members always welcome

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Everlasting Characters Kids Event

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert

Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)

Free, all are welcome!

7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent

Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert

Carolyn Craig of New Haven, CT at the Great Organ of the Methuen Memorial Music Hall playing works by Hakim, Demessieux, Howells, Burge, Perlman and Durufle.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JULY 14

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Picnic

Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., entertainment, door prizes at 10 a.m.; hot lunch from Meals on Wheels at 11:30 a.m.

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Sign up with Ann-Marie by July 8; call 603-382-9276

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

