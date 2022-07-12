Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
DERRY: Community Clean Up
Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children’s Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW to pick up July 13.
Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”
1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual)
Beehive decorating craft
5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck
The Walking Gourmet Food Truck
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Using maps for Genealogical research
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, “Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing
Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storyime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)
2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)
Grades 6-12
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre
New members always welcome
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Everlasting Characters Kids Event
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert
Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)
Free, all are welcome!
7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent
Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert
Carolyn Craig of New Haven, CT at the Great Organ of the Methuen Memorial Music Hall playing works by Hakim, Demessieux, Howells, Burge, Perlman and Durufle.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JULY 14
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Picnic
Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., entertainment, door prizes at 10 a.m.; hot lunch from Meals on Wheels at 11:30 a.m.
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Sign up with Ann-Marie by July 8; call 603-382-9276
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 12-36 months)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
