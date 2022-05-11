Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers at 9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track. The event is free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel's Wing’
Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala
6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill
Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events
SATURDAY, MAY 14
PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine
Map of locations: www.plaistow.com/recreation
Details: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com
WINDHAM: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., town wide
Register: www.windham.recdesk.com
More info: www.windham.gov
PLAISTOW: Open House - Beede Waste Oil Superfund Site
9-11 a.m., 22 Main Street
Learn about 2022 remediation efforts, wild animal habitat work, animal rehab with special guests Chris Bogard (turtles), Wings of the Dawn, and their rescued animal friends.
PLAISTOW: Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
9 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
KINGSTON: Touch A Truck
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Details: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making Crockpot Teriyaki Chicken.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Spring Festival
Food trucks, a bouncy slide, a rock wall, a petting farm, and more!
Free admission
1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road
Info: 603-329-5959 / www.islandpondbc.com
WEST NEWBURY: Fairytale Hayride
1-4 p.m., Long Hill Orchard & Farm, 520 Main Street
$5 per person
Info: www.pentucketarts.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Fields of Tulips Centerpiece Workshop
2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $52 Member/$65 Non-Member
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73705
NORTH ANDOVER: How to Be a Dungeon Master (Grades 7-12)
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society - 'Songs for the Journey'
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org
SUNDAY, MAY 15
ANDOVER: Memorial Day Flag Replacing
11 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
12- 3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association Recital
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
2 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
PLAISTOW: MVPO Spring Concert
“A Pastoral Palette” presented by Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra
2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 / Students: $15 / Children ages 4-12: $5
Tickets: Available at the door or call 603-257-5257 or email lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
Details: www.mvpomusic.org
ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society - ‘Emerge. Together’
3 p.m., Christ Church, 33 Central Street
Tickets: $25, $20 for 10, $5 students
Purchase: 978-682-4050 / www.andoverchoralsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Dabble with Watercolor Painting for All Ages (Virtual)
Learn a couple of watercolor techniques!
4 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society - 'Songs for the Journey'
4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org
MONDAY, MAY 16
KINGSTON: Red Cross Blood Drive
12-5 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration is required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Author Jamie Ford - "Hotel on the corner of Bitter and Sweet"
Book signing at 6 p.m. followed by discussion at 6:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Must register: www.bitterinjustice.wordpress.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Tips for Successful Dementia Conversations
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
TUESDAY, MAY 17
HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $540 per foursome or $135 per golfer
978-462-6680 / jillian.sacco@opportunityworks.org
STATEWIDE: How to Tackle a Downsizing or Decluttering Project
10-11 a.m. via Zoom by AARP Massachusetts
Cost: Free / AARP membership not required
For link, go to https://local.aarp.org/andover-ma
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: ‘African Safari’ by Evelyn Retelle
A photographic African Safari.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com
GROVELAND: Milkweed & Monarchs (Ages 3+)
Seed Bomb Drop-in Activity
2:30-4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Cost: $10 per family
Must register: www.veaseypark.org
Questions: carole.veasey@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggets Pond Road
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register for link: Stevens Staff, 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Social Mixer
Meet and greet to learn about Haverhill Exchange Club
4-6 p.m., G’s Texan Southern Flare, 35 Washington Street
Info: www.haverhillexchangeclub.com
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group
6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion
6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Details: erinr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages)
Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
PELHAM: In Our Own Voice: Sharing Stories of Recovery from Mental Illness (Virtual)
Q&A to follow the presentation
6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Sign up for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.