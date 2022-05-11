Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers at 9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track. The event is free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel's Wing’

Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala

6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill

Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events

SATURDAY, MAY 14

PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine

Map of locations: www.plaistow.com/recreation

Details: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com

WINDHAM: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., town wide

Register: www.windham.recdesk.com

More info: www.windham.gov

PLAISTOW: Open House - Beede Waste Oil Superfund Site

9-11 a.m., 22 Main Street

Learn about 2022 remediation efforts, wild animal habitat work, animal rehab with special guests Chris Bogard (turtles), Wings of the Dawn, and their rescued animal friends.

PLAISTOW: Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

9 a.m. - 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

KINGSTON: Touch A Truck

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Details: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making Crockpot Teriyaki Chicken.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Spring Festival

Food trucks, a bouncy slide, a rock wall, a petting farm, and more!

Free admission

1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road

Info: 603-329-5959 / www.islandpondbc.com

WEST NEWBURY: Fairytale Hayride

1-4 p.m., Long Hill Orchard & Farm, 520 Main Street

$5 per person

Info: www.pentucketarts.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Fields of Tulips Centerpiece Workshop

2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $52 Member/$65 Non-Member

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73705

NORTH ANDOVER: How to Be a Dungeon Master (Grades 7-12)

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org 

NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society - 'Songs for the Journey'

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org

SUNDAY, MAY 15

ANDOVER: Memorial Day Flag Replacing

11 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Road

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale - Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

12- 3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association Recital

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

2 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

PLAISTOW: MVPO Spring Concert

“A Pastoral Palette” presented by Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra

2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 / Students: $15 / Children ages 4-12: $5

Tickets: Available at the door or call 603-257-5257 or email lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net

Details: www.mvpomusic.org

ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society - ‘Emerge. Together’

3 p.m., Christ Church, 33 Central Street

Tickets: $25, $20 for 10, $5 students

Purchase: 978-682-4050 / www.andoverchoralsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Dabble with Watercolor Painting for All Ages (Virtual)

Learn a couple of watercolor techniques!

4 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society - 'Songs for the Journey'

4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org

MONDAY, MAY 16

KINGSTON: Red Cross Blood Drive

12-5 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration is required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Author Jamie Ford  - "Hotel on the corner of Bitter and Sweet"

Book signing at 6 p.m. followed by discussion at 6:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Must register: www.bitterinjustice.wordpress.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Tips for Successful Dementia Conversations

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

TUESDAY, MAY 17

HAVERHILL: Opportunity Works Golf Classic

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $540 per foursome or $135 per golfer

978-462-6680 / jillian.sacco@opportunityworks.org

STATEWIDE: How to Tackle a Downsizing or Decluttering Project

10-11 a.m. via Zoom by AARP Massachusetts

Cost: Free / AARP membership not required

For link, go to https://local.aarp.org/andover-ma

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: ‘African Safari’ by Evelyn Retelle

A photographic African Safari.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com

GROVELAND: Milkweed & Monarchs (Ages 3+)

Seed Bomb Drop-in Activity

2:30-4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $10 per family

Must register: www.veaseypark.org

Questions: carole.veasey@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggets Pond Road

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Online Anime Viewing Party (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register for link: Stevens Staff, 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Social Mixer

Meet and greet to learn about Haverhill Exchange Club

4-6 p.m., G’s Texan Southern Flare, 35 Washington Street

Info: www.haverhillexchangeclub.com

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group

6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion

6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Details: erinr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages)

Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

PELHAM: In Our Own Voice: Sharing Stories of Recovery from Mental Illness (Virtual)

Q&A to follow the presentation

6:30-7:30 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Sign up for link to program: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

