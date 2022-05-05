Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Book Club: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games, 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
DERRY: Family Storytime
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: rayf@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Child Safety and Babysitting
12:30-6:30 p.m., Town Offices, Third Floor Meeting Room
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Art Installation Presentation & Workshop
Come and learn about the Cazimi Creative Collaborative installation that is currently on display at the CVS on Main Street.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Anime Club (Grades 6-12)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production
Adult content (18+)
4 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors
Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)
More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu
HAVERHILL: May River Bards Poetry Night
7-8:30 p.m., Creative Haverhill, HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street
SATURDAY, MAY 7
HAVERHILL: Free Comic Book Day
all day, while supplies last, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
DERRY/SALEM: MHS ('76-'78) Reunion
Derry/Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem
Advance tickets: $50 pp (mail to Dave Houle, 15 Griffin Street, Methuen, MA) or $60 pp at the door
Contact: Dave Houle / 978-479-4246
HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
LAWRENCE: Pemberton Park Clean Up
Sponsored by Salt Addiction Fishing / Gloves, bags, trash bags, donuts and coffee will be provided to volunteers.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Broadway
Info: www.facebook.com/ssaltaddictionfishing/events
ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Preschool)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: https://mhl.libnet.info/event/6426829
ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour
Explore the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the "Vale".
10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours
ANDOVER: Mama’s Morning Yoga Hike
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road
Cost: Member, $40/Non-member, $50
Register: thetrustees.org/event/74395/
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PELHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fire Department, 36 Village Green
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park
Over 200 Crafters!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Park at Andover Town Offices, 36 Bartlett Street
GROVELAND: Kids Event: Author Visit and Story Time
Alec Carvlin will be reading his debut picture book, “How to Bake a Universe”
11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: jusovicz@langleyadamslib.org / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+): Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making honey rosemary chicken.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: All in Bloom Garden Tour
11 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult, $9/Non-Member Adult, $15/Children, Free
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73686
ANDOVER: Lower Central Street Walking Tour
12-1:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours
ANDOVER: Picture Book Brunch (Grades K-1)
12:30-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: https://mhl.libnet.info/event/6546440
HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production
Adult content (18+)
2 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors
Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)
More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Mother’s Day Floral Workshop
2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member, $52/Non-member, $65
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73704
HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby Party
Fun, food and festivities, prizes awarded
5 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Cost: $65 pp
Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School
Tickets: Meredith, mconte@sacredheartsbradford.org
HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser
5-11 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave
Cost: $60 per person
Tickets: 978-994-1854 / www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
SUNDAY, MAY 8
**MOTHER’S DAY**
NORTH ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woodridge, 10 Woodridge Drive
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production
Adult content (18+)
2 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors
Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)
More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: All in Bloom Garden Tour
2 p.m., Steven-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult, $9/Non-Member Adult, $15/Children, Free
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73686
NORTH ANDOVER: Flowers in Bloom: Plein Air Painting
2-3:30 p.m., Steven-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member, $56/Non-Member, $70
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74398
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.