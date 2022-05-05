Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Book Club: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games, 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Family Storytime

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: rayf@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Child Safety and Babysitting

12:30-6:30 p.m., Town Offices, Third Floor Meeting Room

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Art Installation Presentation & Workshop

Come and learn about the Cazimi Creative Collaborative installation that is currently on display at the CVS on Main Street.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Anime Club (Grades 6-12)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production

Adult content (18+)

4 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors

Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)

More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu

HAVERHILL: May River Bards Poetry Night

7-8:30 p.m., Creative Haverhill, HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street

www.creativehaverhill.org

SATURDAY, MAY 7

HAVERHILL: Free Comic Book Day

all day, while supplies last, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

DERRY/SALEM: MHS ('76-'78) Reunion

Derry/Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem

Advance tickets: $50 pp (mail to Dave Houle, 15 Griffin Street, Methuen, MA) or $60 pp at the door

Contact: Dave Houle / 978-479-4246

HAVERHILL: Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

LAWRENCE: Pemberton Park Clean Up 

Sponsored by Salt Addiction Fishing / Gloves, bags, trash bags, donuts and coffee will be provided to volunteers.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Broadway

Info: www.facebook.com/ssaltaddictionfishing/events

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Preschool)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: https://mhl.libnet.info/event/6426829

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Explore the many innovations that were powered by the Shawsheen River that runs through this fascinating neighborhood proudly referred to as the "Vale".

10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours

ANDOVER: Mama’s Morning Yoga Hike

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member, $40/Non-member, $50

Register: thetrustees.org/event/74395/

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PELHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fire Department, 36 Village Green

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Crafts in the Park

Over 200 Crafters!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Park at Andover Town Offices, 36 Bartlett Street

GROVELAND: Kids Event: Author Visit and Story Time

Alec Carvlin will be reading his debut picture book, “How to Bake a Universe”

11-11:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: jusovicz@langleyadamslib.org / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+): Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making honey rosemary chicken.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: All in Bloom Garden Tour

11 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult, $9/Non-Member Adult, $15/Children, Free

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73686

ANDOVER: Lower Central Street Walking Tour

12-1:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/walking-tours

ANDOVER: Picture Book Brunch (Grades K-1)

12:30-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: https://mhl.libnet.info/event/6546440

HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production

Adult content (18+)

2 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors

Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)

More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Mother’s Day Floral Workshop

2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member, $52/Non-member, $65

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73704

HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby Party

Fun, food and festivities, prizes awarded

5 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Cost: $65 pp

Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart School

Tickets: Meredith, mconte@sacredheartsbradford.org

HAVERHILL: Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser

5-11 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave

Cost: $60 per person

Tickets: 978-994-1854 / www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

SUNDAY, MAY 8

**MOTHER’S DAY**

NORTH ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Woodridge, 10 Woodridge Drive

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Lighten Up’ Spring Theatre Production

Adult content (18+)

2 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliott Street

Tickets $15 for Adults, $10 for Students and Seniors

Tickets: www.northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lighten-up/dates or at the door (cash only)

More info: bbeatrice@necc.mass.edu

NORTH ANDOVER: All in Bloom Garden Tour

2 p.m., Steven-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult, $9/Non-Member Adult, $15/Children, Free

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73686

NORTH ANDOVER: Flowers in Bloom: Plein Air Painting

2-3:30 p.m., Steven-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member, $56/Non-Member, $70

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/74398

