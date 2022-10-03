TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)
3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”
Free lecture; no reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class
Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26
10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging
Classes are $40 for the four-week session
To register: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting
Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!
1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs
Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
LOWELL: “Chicago”
A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.
7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets: $39.-$126.50
Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)
Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided
Cost: $10 per person
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic
Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)
2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration
6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street
All are welcome!
DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott
Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park
Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour
Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.
10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: $5
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist
They’re Heeeeeere...It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi
Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!
6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)
RSVP & payment requested by September 30
Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals
Weather permitting
9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Race for Research
A 5K running race with a combination of road and walking trails organized by Celera Properties. Proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund.
11 a.m., 600 Federal Street
Info: www.facebook.com/Race-for-Research-101574569390029
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Columbus Day
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days
Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments
CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.
12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Space is limited.
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning
This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
