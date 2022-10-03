220810-et-cru-FamersMarket-1.jpg

A farmers market in Lawrence is stocked with seasonal produce.

 Carl Russo/Staff file photo

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)

4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave

Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”

Free lecture; no reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class

Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26

10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging

Classes are $40 for the four-week session

To register: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ATKINSON: Garden Club Open Meeting

Don’t miss this presentation with designer Kaye Vosburgh!

1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 and includes a chance to win one of Kaye’s designs

Info: Donna Robinson, 603-860-2186 / www.atkinsongardenclub.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

LOWELL: “Chicago”

A universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

7:30 p.m., Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets: $39.-$126.50

Info & tickets: 1-800-657-8774 / www.lowellauditorium.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

WINDHAM: Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

ANDOVER: Oktoberfest (Andover residents only)

Enjoy lunch with entertainment provided

Cost: $10 per person

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register by October 3: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

1 p.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Vaccination Clinic

Pfizer vaccine for all ages (1st and 2nd doses)

2-6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration

6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street

All are welcome!

DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott

Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022

This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.

7 p.m., 85 Essex Street

Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com

Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

NEWBURYPORT: Indigenous Peoples Day Event

10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Waterfront Park

Info: 978-834-0367 / email: kristine@imaginestudios.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Upper Central Street Walking Tour

Walk along one of Andover’s most beautiful streets- learn about historic homes, churches, schools, businesses and people who lived on this historic path.

10-11:30 a.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

Enter a world of early 20th-century country elegance and contemporary garden design all in bloom.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $15 Adults, children under age 2 free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist

They’re Heeeeeere...It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Fall Family Glendi

Hellenic American Academy PTA invites you to an evening dinner, dancing, raffles & more!

6-11 p.m., Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $55 Adult, $25 Child (age 12 and under)

RSVP & payment requested by September 30

Ticket info: www.greekboston.com/event/glendi-andover-ma

HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band

Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.

8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street

Info: www.StreetSongNH.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

METHUEN: Blessing of the Animals

Weather permitting

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Race for Research

A 5K running race with a combination of road and walking trails organized by Celera Properties. Proceeds go to The Jimmy Fund.

11 a.m., 600 Federal Street

Info: www.facebook.com/Race-for-Research-101574569390029

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Columbus Day

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Come experience all that Stevens-Coolidge has to offer including the stunning gardens and new house experience, all for free.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)

www.imdb.com/title/tt0044706

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: CarFit Appointments

CarFit focuses on helping seniors adjust certain aspects of their vehicles so that they are more comfortable and safer drivers. No charge.

12-2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Book your free appointment: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks, October 12 and 26, November 9 and 23, December 7 and 21

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Space is limited.

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)

Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: Educational Seminar: Estate Planning

This seminar is designed to demystify the process of estate planning. Attorney Ted Beasley will answer your questions and empower you to make the decisions that are right for you.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

