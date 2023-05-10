Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SANDOWN: Cribbage at the Library!
Meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month
All skill levels welcome. Boards and cards are provided.
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)
Wednesdays
The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!
10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
Wednesdays
Join us for great conversation and great times knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Wednesdays
join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays
Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop
Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.
3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required. There will not be a meeting in July and August.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SALEM: Non-fiction Book Group
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Author Program: Tales of the Canadian Wilderness
Are you trying to get into vacation mode? Come to the Derry Public Library for a look at the Canadian wilderness. Local author John Doelman takes us on a journey through the Quetico Provincial Park using pictures and poems, giving us a look at nature’s beauty.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday
A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.
7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
THURSDAY, MAY 11
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Social
A Continental breakfast of muffins, and assorted pastries will be served. Students from Timberlane school will mingle with everyone and two really great music groups will be here to entertain you. There will be a raffle and door prizes.
9-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Register for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-385-5995
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Spring Performance for Seniors 55+
“Off Our Rockers”, a group of active seniors who dramatically read short skits about their encounters with the challenges of everyday life.
12-1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Thursdays
1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
EAST HAMPSTEAD: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come check out the affordable luxury for everyone!
4-8 p.m., Gloss Skin & Nail Center, Colby Corner, East Main Street
Info: www.glossnh.com
SALEM: Science Explorers (Ages 7-10)
Come ready to explore geology, biology, chemistry, and other simplified STEM ideas.
4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Registration required: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Kick-off Campaign Reception
Haverhill City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan will outline his plans.
5:30-7:30 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Info: www.whav.net
KINGSTON: Kingston Garden Club Meeting
Guest speakers from Pollinator Pathways NH will discuss how you can help our struggling pollinators.
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321
ANDOVER: Concert: The McMurphys
A night of guitar, drums, and beautiful harmonies.
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: The Challenges of Jewish Education
Megan Hogan will discuss the many challenges and opportunities in providing a Jewish education to our youngsters. They range from the many activities our students are involved with to the expansion of Jewish topics.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged
Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning
Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
LONDONDERRY: Best Bike Rides in New England
Join author and professor David Sobel for a presentation on bike riding in New England.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SANDOWN: Sandown Library Trustee Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
The public is welcome. The agenda is posted at the Library and Town Hall the week of the meeting.
7-8:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
