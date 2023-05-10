Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

PLAISTOW: Cards & Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SANDOWN: Cribbage at the Library!

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month

All skill levels welcome. Boards and cards are provided.

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Curious Kids (Toddlers-Preschool)

Wednesdays

The Library will set the stage for curious minds. Toddlers and preschool children are welcome with their caregivers and siblings. Come when you can, leave when you must!

10:15-11:45 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

An informal gathering and fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

Wednesdays

Join us for great conversation and great times knitting and crocheting. New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Wednesdays

join us for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. We’ll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on our fine motor and other skills. We might get a little messy in this class, but that’s part of the fun!

1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays

Free creative fun with all supplies included. All teens welcome.

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop

Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.

3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon

Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required. There will not be a meeting in July and August.

4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SALEM: Non-fiction Book Group

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.

5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free

Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Author Program: Tales of the Canadian Wilderness

Are you trying to get into vacation mode? Come to the Derry Public Library for a look at the Canadian wilderness. Local author John Doelman takes us on a journey through the Quetico Provincial Park using pictures and poems, giving us a look at nature’s beauty.

6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)

Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday

A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.

7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

THURSDAY, MAY 11

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, and Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Mother’s Day Social

A Continental breakfast of muffins, and assorted pastries will be served. Students from Timberlane school will mingle with everyone and two really great music groups will be here to entertain you. There will be a raffle and door prizes.

9-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Register for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-385-5995

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Spring Performance for Seniors 55+

“Off Our Rockers”, a group of active seniors who dramatically read short skits about their encounters with the challenges of everyday life.

12-1 p.m., Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

PLAISTOW: BINGO

Thursdays

1-3 p.m.. Vic Geary Senior Center, Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

EAST HAMPSTEAD: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come check out the affordable luxury for everyone!

4-8 p.m., Gloss Skin & Nail Center, Colby Corner, East Main Street

Info: www.glossnh.com

SALEM: Science Explorers (Ages 7-10)

Come ready to explore geology, biology, chemistry, and other simplified STEM ideas.

4:30-5:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Registration required: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Kick-off Campaign Reception

Haverhill City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan will outline his plans.

5:30-7:30 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Info: www.whav.net

KINGSTON: Kingston Garden Club Meeting

Guest speakers from Pollinator Pathways NH will discuss how you can help our struggling pollinators.

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321

ANDOVER: Concert: The McMurphys

A night of guitar, drums, and beautiful harmonies.

6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: The Challenges of Jewish Education

Megan Hogan will discuss the many challenges and opportunities in providing a Jewish education to our youngsters. They range from the many activities our students are involved with to the expansion of Jewish topics.

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road

Cost: No charge, but donations are encouraged

Info: www.etzhayim.org/learn/adult-learning

Questions: Stephen Soreff: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com

LONDONDERRY: Best Bike Rides in New England

Join author and professor David Sobel for a presentation on bike riding in New England.

7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SANDOWN: Sandown Library Trustee Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

The public is welcome. The agenda is posted at the Library and Town Hall the week of the meeting.

7-8:30 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

