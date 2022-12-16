SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

HAMPSTEAD: Stitched with Love

Meets on the 3rd Saturday of the month

All are welcome to join this group who quilt, sew and knit items to donate to nonprofits and those in need.

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

ANDOVER: Junior Green Gatherings — Winter Gatherings

Join Erin Taylor from the Andover Garden Club for another gardening activity featuring spices.

10-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DANVILLE: Holiday Bake Sale

Too busy to bake for a holiday get together? Here’s your chance to buy a single treat or a whole plate of scrumptious goodies while supporting the library.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Info: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Cityscapes (All levels, ages 4+)

Painting from photographs, memory and imagination learn how to transform lines, shapes and color into an energetic cityscape. Have fun exploring acrylic painting as you work side by side with an adult in this one day family workshop.

10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register/info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

KINGSTON: Wreaths Across America

A special ceremony honoring service men and women with Wreaths of Remembrance.

12 p.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street

Info: Email: jwvoss19@yahoo.com

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

METHUEN: Christmas Concert

Featuring musical performances by The New England Tenors, Brian Quirk, Reginald Hunt, The Gospel Singing Simonellis’, Aaron Jensen, TBC Community Chorale and more!

3-4 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: Early Admission: Children (12 and under) $5, Adults $20

Day of/Door Admission: Children $10 (12 and under), Adults $25

Info: www.eventbrite.com/o/third-baptist-church-38727074083

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

7 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022

There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!

7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $30

Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/view/32/e7e4e34e91dc9cae

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

METHUEN: Advent IV

Annual All Church Christmas Pageant, followed by Hymn Study

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

ANDOVER: Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

2 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $40 for Adults, $35 for Students/Seniors

Info/tickets: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Family Movie

Showing “Frozen” (Rated PG)

2-3:45 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SALEM: Holiday Pops 2022

There’s something for everyone, from Christmas carol sing-alongs, to classical and popular holiday favorites, to a visit from a special visitor from the North Pole!

2 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: $5-$30

Tickets/info: https://nhpo.booktix.com/seating.php

LAWRENCE/BOSTON: Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Come watch the game with Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce!

3 p.m., TD Garden in Boston

Cost: $59.00/Balcony section 308

To register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

LAWRENCE: Grand Menorah Lighting

The first night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

3 p.m., Lawrence General Hospital, main lobby, 1 General Street

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

The December selection is “The Mercies” by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Muffin Drive

Please bake muffins and bring them to the bar. All muffins will be directly donated to the Lawrence Soup Kitchen to be served immediately. They do not have to be individually wrapped.

12-10 p.m., Muffin Madness, 233 Lawrence Street

Info: https://allevents.in/lawrence/muffin-madness/200023626218220

METHUEN: Grand Menorah Lighting

The second night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

12:30 p.m., Methuen Holy Family Hospital, lobby, 70 East Street

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

All are welcome to this support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (Ages 6 months+)

First, second doses and new boosters are available.

2-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Grand Menorah Lighting

The third night of Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

5:30 p.m., at the Common

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

HAVERHILL: On Screen

Come watch “Gremlins” (1984) starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates.

6-7:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual or In-person)

Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, “Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions (Virtual)

Author Brian Earl will deliver a presentation based on his new book, Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday’s Traditions, in this Zoom webinar.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice & coffee. Jack Holmes will present on Antarctica.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $6

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Free Mobil Food Market

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month

Open to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 800-892-0890 / www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: What You Didn’t Know About Christmas

Many of our Christmas traditions have interesting origins. This presentation looks at all kinds of Christmas facts, some humorous, some historical, and some just plain fun.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month

This month’s book is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.

3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ATKINSON: Evening Book Club

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month

Currently discussing “Christmas Shopaholic” by Sophie Kinsella.

6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Grand Menorah Lighting

Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

6 p.m., Washington Square

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

BOXFORD: Grand Menorah Lighting

Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

6:30 p.m., Boxford Police Department, 285 Ipswich Road

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life!

1-8 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month

Currently discussing “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18+, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Wednesdays

Do you speak Italian or would like to? Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement.

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: Sue at 978-372-1732 / snakanishi@langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Winter Solstice Celebration

Come celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before sunset at exactly 4:14 p.m. Warm clothing, hiking footwear and water are suggested. Hot chocolate will also be provided.

3-5 p.m., Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road

Info: 617-828-1728

GROVELAND: Winter Solstice Celebration

Crafts, light refreshments, and winter walk to celebrate the shortest day of the year!

4-5:30 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Cost: $10 per family

Info: www.eventbrite.com

AMESBURY: Grand Menorah Lighting

Chanukah is here! Just like the Maccabees, Chanukah reminds us that life’s darkest moments and greatest challenges can be brightened with steadfast faith and determination.

5:30 p.m., Amesbury Public Library, gazebo

Info: 978-470-2288 / www.chabadmv.com

ANDOVER: Santa Storytime

Bring the little ones for storytime as our special guest (Santa Claus himself!) reads his favorite story, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas. Recommended for ages 1-7. Doors open at 6 p.m. for snack and craft time. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m. for storytime followed by photo opportunities. Maximum 4 children per group

6-7:30 p.m., Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night

Tonight’s feature film will be “The Polar Express”.

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Join for a discussion of this month’s book, “Hercule Poirot’s Christmas” by Agatha Christmas.

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Special Storytime: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Have your children wear their pajamas to this popular event, where they’ll make a craft, listen to a story, and meet our special Christmas guest!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

Meets on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

METHUEN: Holiday Books & Bubbles (Ages infant-2)

No registration is required, and older brothers and sisters are welcome to attend.

9:30-10:15 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

Fridays

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament (Ages 13-18)

Are you good at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Do you want to test your skills against other players?

1-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: A Look Inside ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (Virtual)

This presentation will examine the fascinating story of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” looking at the challenges of how it was made, its surprisingly dark portrait of small-town life, and how it became the ultimate portrayal of holiday goodwill and cheer.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

Meets on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Carol Sing & Christmas Service

5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.standrewsmethuen.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

XXX

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: Free; donations always welcome

Info: 978-983-8825

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matiness

Come watch “A Christmas Story” (1983) starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: DIY Calendars

Make a calendar for 2023!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

METHUEN: Story Crime: The Case of the Time-Capsule Bandit (Ages 9-11)

A book group for older kids where they’ll read and discuss mysteries!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Safe Place Support Group for Adults

Held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month

Safe Place is a suicide survivor support group for adults (over 18) who have lost a loved one to suicide. Safe Place is a place for individuals to grieve, share difficulties and feelings, and find support from others who are grieving in the wake of a suicide death. Meetings are facilitated by a peer suicide survivor and are confidential and free.

7-8:30 p.m., Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street

Info: 978-327-6671 / www.fsmv.org/parenting

