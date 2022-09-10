SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
LONDONDERRY: 9/11 Cere mony
All community members of the Londonderry and surrounding towns are invited to join the members of the Londonderry Fire & Police departments in observing the events of the tragic day.
Please take a moment from your busy schedules to pause and reflect on the actions of that day, and take an opportunity to then meet the members of your fire & police departments. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
8:30 a.m., Hicks/O’Brien Central Fire Station, 280 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/home/news/911-ceremony-press-release
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
ANDOVER: Barbara DeNitto Memorial Horse Show
Enjoy a day of equitation, as riders showcase their skill and hard work, including a very special performance by their therapeutic riding drill team, The BanDittos!
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Ironstone Farm — 450 Lowell Street
Details: ironstonefarm.org/event-calendar
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
SALEM: Car Show
5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111
Info: 603-898-0199
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Don Bluth: Unsung Hero of Animation (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
GROVELAND: Author Event
Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Info/registration: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions”
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian
Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “The Great Secret: The Classified World War II Disaster That Launches the War on Cancer” by Jennet Connet
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day
Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Car Show
Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show
9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street
Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr
ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk
Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road
Info: westparishgardencemetery.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Cine Español
“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)
1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey
A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees
7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street
Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.
12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free
Rain date: Sun., September 25
More info: 978-852-3014
