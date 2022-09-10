SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

LONDONDERRY: 9/11 Cere mony

All community members of the Londonderry and surrounding towns are invited to join the members of the Londonderry Fire & Police departments in observing the events of the tragic day.

Please take a moment from your busy schedules to pause and reflect on the actions of that day, and take an opportunity to then meet the members of your fire & police departments. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

8:30 a.m., Hicks/O’Brien Central Fire Station, 280 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/home/news/911-ceremony-press-release

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

ANDOVER: Barbara DeNitto Memorial Horse Show

Enjoy a day of equitation, as riders showcase their skill and hard work, including a very special performance by their therapeutic riding drill team, The BanDittos!

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Ironstone Farm — 450 Lowell Street

Details: ironstonefarm.org/event-calendar

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street

Details: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100

Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

SALEM: Car Show

5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111

Info: 603-898-0199

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Don Bluth: Unsung Hero of Animation (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

GROVELAND: Author Event

Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Info/registration: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions”

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian

Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently discussing “The Great Secret: The Classified World War II Disaster That Launches the War on Cancer” by Jennet Connet

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

ANDOVER: Hydrangea Day

Come and pick your own hydrangeas from the 100+ year old plants in Hydrangea Circle. Bring a pair of clippers if you have them. Pre-cut stems will also be available on the grass area. This is a free event. Donations are greatly appreciated.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Car Show

Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show

9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street

Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr

ANDOVER: Cemetery History Walk

Enjoy a beautiful walk through the cemetery while learning all about the history and notable people buried here. The walk will also include a tour of the magnificent Chapel at West Parish featuring Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Meet at the Arch across from West Parish Garden Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road

Info: westparishgardencemetery.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Cine Español

“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)

1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey

A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees

7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street

Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.

12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free

Rain date: Sun., September 25

More info: 978-852-3014

