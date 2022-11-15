WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays (Virtual)
11 a.m. 12 p.m., via Zoom, St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Register for link: www.careathome.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Do you speak Italian or would like to? This group is entering its 5th year together. Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Educators of the Year
Haverhill YMCA will recognize community-nominated teachers who have made a significant difference in the lives of our children.
5-8 p.m., Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/2022haverhilleducators/welcome
Info: www.northshoreymca.org/locations/haverhill-ymca
ATKINSON: Write It Out (Grades 3-8)
This a great chance to explore your creative side and have encouragement from your peers.
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: De-Escalation Training for Parents and Guardians (Virtual)
Participants will learn positive ways to communicate in a crisis situation with a focus on de-escalation techniques and safe, non-restrictive interventions that can be utilized in the home or within the community.
6-7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, Center for Life Management
Register for link: brichards@clmnh.org
Questions: 603-965-0818
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
DC League of Super-Pets
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
DERRY: Protect Yourself from Scams (Virtual)
What to look for, how to protect yourself, and how to recover should you fall victim to a scam.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Cain” by José Saramago.
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Friendsgiving
Come enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Limited seats.
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Third Thursday Book Club
Currently discussing “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Free Gallery Tour
Join Curator Gordon Wilkins for a walk-through and discussion of Rosamond Purcell: Nature Stands Aside exhibit.
2-3 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
A fun evening of making connections and celebrating LGBTQ+.
6 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Create Your Own Holiday Greeting & Gift Cards
6 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LAWRENCE: Glow Gala – Shining a Light on Lawrence
6 p.m., Everett Mills, 15 Union Street, 6th floor
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/glow
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Author Presentation (Virtual)
Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Suggest donation: $10/household
Register for link: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
LAWRENCE: Health Insurance Application Assistance
8:30-11:30 a.m., MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, 255 Essex Street
Appointments only / Citas solamente
Info: 978-722-7000
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
10 a.m., Loop 83 Apartment Complex, 83 Pleasant Street
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Turkey Raffle
The raffle includes 40 frozen turkeys. Prizes including gift cards, cash prizes and other donations will also be available during the raffle. Residents and community members are encouraged to purchase tickets and attend the event for an evening of family fun. Pizza and refreshments will be served.
7-9 p.m., Central Fire Station, 181 Main Street
Tickets for the turkey raffle are $1 and can be purchased from any Groveland firefighter. Tickets for the cash prize raffle are $10 and can be purchased during the event.
KINGSTON: Kingston Lions Meat Raffle
Win great prizes and help the community at the same time!
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
Proceeds will benefit SoRock (Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth)
NEWBURYPORT: Community Drum Circle
3rd Fridays
Come share in this joyful circle of rhythm and song! Weather permitting — held outside around a fire. Bring drums or play those provided. All ages and experiences are welcome.
7 p.m., The People’s Café, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
SALEM: ‘Ranked’ the Musical
7 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center
Cost: $15 adults, $12 students
Tickets: ssd.booktix.com
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Chicago’ by Pentucket Players
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://pentucket.booktix.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.