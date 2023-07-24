TUESDAY, JULY 25

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)

Tuesdays

9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.

Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

ATKINSON: Movie Screening

“Zootopia”

1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Free Bluegrass Band Concert

Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band!

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, behind Hampstead Town Hall, 11 Main Street

Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games

Wednesdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: LIVE Facebook Fundraiser for Homeless Animals (Virtual)

During the event, held on the SARL campus, viewers can watch shelter employees, volunteers, and members of the community participate in activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks, and ice bucket challenges.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., via Facebook, Salem Animal Rescue League

Link: www.facebook.com/donate/792690095897714

Info: www.sarlnh.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens

Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23

Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome. 

3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Cost: Free / All supplies included

Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7+)

For this month, the group will be reading “Invisible” by Christina Diaz Gonzalez. Copies of the book will be available at the front desk.

4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Interactive Movie Night: Harry Potter (Ages 10+)

We have the movie, the scripts, and the props. We just need YOU!

5 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group

Wednesdays

Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.

5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: Key Elements Concert

The four-piece band will entertain with nostalgic favorites of the 70s and beyond. Concert-goers will hear covers from famous Rock & Roll artists with upbeat dance tunes and acoustic rock.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, intersection of Main Street and Depot Road

Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com

DERRY: Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning (Virtual)

In the summer of 1964, the disappearance and murder of three civil rights workers gained national attention. Join us as we look at documents, testimonies, and even telephone transcripts for an inside look at the investigation.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common

This will such a fun evening! The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh is the premier touring tribute band showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous. 

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org

DERRY: Summer Film Series

“Local Hero”, a charming hidden gem about a Scottish town trying to outsmart an American oil company.

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series

You won't want to miss the Timberlane Community Band, a non-professional 50+-piece adult concert band! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.

6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting

The agenda includes final preparations for the upcoming Regatta on Sun., July 30 at Kingston Lake.

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.kingstonlakenh.com

Questions? Muriel: 603-642-3156

LONDONDERRY: The Linda Ronstadt Experience 

The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh is the premier touring tribute band showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous. 

7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Admission is free.

Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org

THURSDAY, JULY 27

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ATKINSON: NH's One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality

Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Steve Taylor explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy AveRegister: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Author Lecture and Book Signing

The crash of Delta Flight 723 remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history. Today, looking back at the crash, questions arise anew. Paul Houle, author of ‘The Crash of Delta Flight 723,’ will examine these questions and more during this program.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road

Cost: $10 per person

Info/tickets: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

FRIDAY, JULY 28

PLAISTOW: Cards

Fridays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark Movie Night

Screening of “The Meg” (PG-13) with free pizza provided, while supplies last.

6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

SATURDAY, JULY 29

SANDOWN: Photo Editing in Canva

This class is designed to help you learn how to use a free program, Canva to edit the photos you have learned to take. 

10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SANDOWN: Family Book - 2 - Movie

This Saturday we will be watching the movie, "The BFG" based on the book of the same title, written by Ronald Dahl. The library will have multiply copies of this book to read before viewing the movie. Please bring your own lunch. Lemonade and a dessert will be offered to all. 

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us

PLAISTOW: Free Senior Cookout

Menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, drinks, and dessert. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and entertainment.

12-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please register by Fri., July 21

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SUNDAY, JULY 30

KINGSTON: Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard Regatta

There are several categories including single and double kayak, canoe, paddleboard and male and female, family and mixed pairs. All human-powered watercraft are welcome. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m., Camp Lincoln, Ball Road

Cost: $5 per person / PFD's are required

Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156 / www.kingtonlakesnh.org

DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service

The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invites any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.

11 a.m., Beach Plain Road

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org 

MONDAY, JULY 31

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)

Mondays

Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.

9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Class

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Food Pantry Open

Mondays

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Golf & Gala for Austin17house

Registration starts at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive

Cost: $175 per person; $75 dinner only

Proceeds to help support Austin17house in Brentwood.

Info/register: www.austin17house.org

LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays

Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.

12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: Bubbles (All ages)

Join us for a spectacular bubble show! You will be amazed at the shapes, sizes and quantities of bubbles!

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you