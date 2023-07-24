TUESDAY, JULY 25
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Mother Goose on the Loose (Ages 0-2)
Tuesdays
9:30 a.m., Sing, move, rhyme, and read with us. Older siblings are welcome to attend.
Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
ATKINSON: Movie Screening
“Zootopia”
1 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Free Bluegrass Band Concert
Lovers of home-style folk, spicy rock, and classic bluegrass style music won’t want to miss the first appearance of the Chickenshack Bluegrass Band!
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, behind Hampstead Town Hall, 11 Main Street
Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
PLAISTOW: Cards and Board Games
Wednesdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: LIVE Facebook Fundraiser for Homeless Animals (Virtual)
During the event, held on the SARL campus, viewers can watch shelter employees, volunteers, and members of the community participate in activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks, and ice bucket challenges.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m., via Facebook, Salem Animal Rescue League
Link: www.facebook.com/donate/792690095897714
Info: www.sarlnh.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
DERRY: Expressions! Creative Series for Teens
Wednesdays, July 12, 19 & 26 and August 9, 16 & 23
Join us for creative fun! All teens welcome.
3-4 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free / All supplies included
Register: bit.ly/TURExpressions
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.116 / www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7+)
For this month, the group will be reading “Invisible” by Christina Diaz Gonzalez. Copies of the book will be available at the front desk.
4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Interactive Movie Night: Harry Potter (Ages 10+)
We have the movie, the scripts, and the props. We just need YOU!
5 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Join this free group and get access to parenting education, connections, support, family field trips, and resources such as food, diapers and clothing.
5-6 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org/tips
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAMPSTEAD: Key Elements Concert
The four-piece band will entertain with nostalgic favorites of the 70s and beyond. Concert-goers will hear covers from famous Rock & Roll artists with upbeat dance tunes and acoustic rock.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, intersection of Main Street and Depot Road
Info: 603-560-5069 / www.hampsteadconcerts.com
DERRY: Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning (Virtual)
In the summer of 1964, the disappearance and murder of three civil rights workers gained national attention. Join us as we look at documents, testimonies, and even telephone transcripts for an inside look at the investigation.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common
This will such a fun evening! The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh is the premier touring tribute band showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous.
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Bad weather venue: Londonderry High School cafeteria
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org
DERRY: Summer Film Series
“Local Hero”, a charming hidden gem about a Scottish town trying to outsmart an American oil company.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concert Series
You won't want to miss the Timberlane Community Band, a non-professional 50+-piece adult concert band! Bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner, and enjoy.
6-8 p.m., Plaistow Town Green, 145 Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
KINGSTON: Kingston Lake Association Meeting
The agenda includes final preparations for the upcoming Regatta on Sun., July 30 at Kingston Lake.
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.kingstonlakenh.com
Questions? Muriel: 603-642-3156
LONDONDERRY: The Linda Ronstadt Experience
The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh is the premier touring tribute band showcasing the songs that Linda Ronstadt made famous.
7-8:30 p.m., Londonderry Town Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Admission is free.
Info: www.concertsonthecommon.org
THURSDAY, JULY 27
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ATKINSON: NH's One-Room Rural Schools: The Romance and the Reality
Hundreds of one-room schools dotted the landscape of New Hampshire a century ago and were the backbone of primary education for generations of children. Steve Taylor explores the lasting legacies of the one-room school and how they echo today.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy AveRegister: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Author Lecture and Book Signing
The crash of Delta Flight 723 remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history. Today, looking back at the crash, questions arise anew. Paul Houle, author of ‘The Crash of Delta Flight 723,’ will examine these questions and more during this program.
7 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Road
Cost: $10 per person
Info/tickets: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
FRIDAY, JULY 28
PLAISTOW: Cards
Fridays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LONDONDERRY: Library After Dark Movie Night
Screening of “The Meg” (PG-13) with free pizza provided, while supplies last.
6 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
SATURDAY, JULY 29
SANDOWN: Photo Editing in Canva
This class is designed to help you learn how to use a free program, Canva to edit the photos you have learned to take.
10-11 a.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Must register: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SANDOWN: Family Book - 2 - Movie
This Saturday we will be watching the movie, "The BFG" based on the book of the same title, written by Ronald Dahl. The library will have multiply copies of this book to read before viewing the movie. Please bring your own lunch. Lemonade and a dessert will be offered to all.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-0590 / www.sandownlibrary.us
PLAISTOW: Free Senior Cookout
Menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, drinks, and dessert. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and entertainment.
12-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please register by Fri., July 21
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SUNDAY, JULY 30
KINGSTON: Kayak/Canoe/Paddleboard Regatta
There are several categories including single and double kayak, canoe, paddleboard and male and female, family and mixed pairs. All human-powered watercraft are welcome. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m., Camp Lincoln, Ball Road
Cost: $5 per person / PFD's are required
Info: Muriel Ingalls: 603-642-3156 / www.kingtonlakesnh.org
DANVILLE: North Danville Union Church Service
The North Danville Union Church Society, in conjunction with the Danville Village Improvement Society, invites any interested persons to attend this special service at the North Danville Union Church.
11 a.m., Beach Plain Road
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
MONDAY, JULY 31
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAMPSTEAD: Outdoor Summer Story Time (Ages 3-6)
Mondays
Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. These sessions feature themed stories and crafts.
9:30 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Class
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Please sign up: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Food Pantry Open
Mondays
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Golf & Gala for Austin17house
Registration starts at 12 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
12 p.m., Atkinson Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive
Cost: $175 per person; $75 dinner only
Proceeds to help support Austin17house in Brentwood.
Info/register: www.austin17house.org
LONDONDERRY: Maker Mondays
Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the Young Adult area during the weekly workshop to explore their imagination with arts, crafts, coding, building, and more! No registration required.
12-2 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: Bubbles (All ages)
Join us for a spectacular bubble show! You will be amazed at the shapes, sizes and quantities of bubbles!
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
