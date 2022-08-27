SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Featuring live music from the White Street Band

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coildge House, 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884/

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Hyde Pointe Picnic

Live music with the fabulous Jason Naroian Ensemble. Menu includes Lamb Shish, Losh & Chicken Kebab, Kheyma, Pastries and beverages, including beer and wine. Cash raffles. Air Conditioned Hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside.

12-5 p.m., Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Mystery author Vanessa Riley

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting — Biolife Plasma Services

New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.

10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)

RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band

6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Labor DayLAWRENCE: Bread & Roses Festival

Free family-friendly event honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural roots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.

12-6 p.m., Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street

Info: 978-309-9740 / www.breadandrosesheritage.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays, September 6 through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month

1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Are you interested in genealogy but you’re not sure where to begin? Join us as we look at both Ancestry and FamilySearch to explore what each database has to offer.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

DERRY: Movie Night

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop

“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”

Free and open to the public

6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair

Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Basketball Tryouts

Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic

6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street

Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

DANVILLE: Shredding Event

Open to the public

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street

Donation of $20 (cash or check)

Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association

Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022

Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival

Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament

Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.

12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street

To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

No registration needed

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion

Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.

6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square

Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial

September 10 and 11

Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Info: www.tattersallfarm.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street

Details: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100

Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

SALEM: Car Show

5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111

Info: 603-898-0199

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Info/registration: www.agespan.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions”

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian

Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.

7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)

Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day

Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!

7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street

Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Car Show

Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show

9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street

Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Cine Español

“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)

1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey

A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees

7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street

Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.

12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway

Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free

Rain date: Sun., September 25

More info: 978-852-3014

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Author Event

Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)

Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)

Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Age Span Free Mobile Food Market

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org

HAVERHILL: How to Overcome Emotional and Psychological Barriers

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Preserving Memories 101: exploring options for long-term preservation.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group

Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. New members always welcome.

1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

Currently discussing “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Group

For adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature.

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

SALISBURY: WOW Conference

Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. Guest speakers will discuss how they overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success.

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N

Cost: $125 for members, $150 for non-members

Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club

8 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide

Maps available at Community Center, Kimball Library, Atkinson Village Store

Info: Donna 603-494-8653 / www.awc-nh.org.

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: LHC Annual Meeting & Open House

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex St (in the Historic Essex Company Complex)

Info: www.lawrencehistory.org

LAWRENCE: Blacksmithing Saturday at the Essex Company Forge

9 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Book Event

“Where are the Workers? Labor’s Stories at Museums and Historic Sights”

10:30 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street

Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory

HUDSON: Veterans Apprecition Picnic

Open to all NH veterans and their families. Enjoy horseshoes, bocce, and corn hole games, plus games for the kids

11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791, 15 Bockes Road

Info: 518-330-3314 / clmadden1948@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: River Ruckus

Highlights include a car show, live music, local food, beer, fireworks, Kid Zone, and more!

12-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, downtown Haverhill,

Schedule of events: www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus

ANDOVER: Andover Days

Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.

2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/5768987619819421

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run

1 p.m., The Park in Andover

Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays

7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli

Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)

Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Methuen Day

A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street

Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence

Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.

8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street

Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots

5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk

10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street

More info: 978-376-5187

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive

Details: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”

Free lecture; no reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

Focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons, SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker

5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street

Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table

Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament

To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.

12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only

Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

xxx

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

xxx

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

xxx

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

HAPPPY HALLOWEEN!

ONGOING:

AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street

Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.

AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street

Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net

ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.

Tuesdays

Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.

Fridays

Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.

Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

No registration required

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight

Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church

DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road

Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org

DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

To register: www.waypointnh.org

DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111

Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Free; drop ins are welcome

Info: skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org

DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom

Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park

Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107

GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class

Location: 183 Main Street

Details: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class

Info: Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class

Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.

Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html

GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office

Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com

HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

No charge. Donations appreciated.

HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall

Info: www.al-anon.org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk

HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.

Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month

Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom in for some social game challenges!

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!

HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members

Details: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.

Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.

HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill

Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square

For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.

Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org

HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street

Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.

HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.

Location: 358 Washington Street

Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org

KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.

Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40

Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road

New members always welcome.

Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php

LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311

MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.

Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.

More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.

Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Senior Wellness Programs

Mondays: Aeroflex and Weights, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Gentle Yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 1-3 p.m.; Tuesdays: Cardio Aerobics and Weights, 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic, 9-11 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Tai Chi & Qigong, 12:30-1:15 p.m.; Wednesdays: Balance, Bones & Brain, 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Zumba with Weights, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Thursdays: Gentle Yoga, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aeroflex & Weights, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Bridge Group, 1-3 p.m.; Happy Hearts Chorus, 1-3 p.m.; Fridays: Yoga, 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 9:30-10:15 a.m.; SHINE (requires appointment, call 978-983-8825)

Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street

Must preregister: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night

Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.

Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street

Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street

Info: www.al-anon.org

NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.

Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.

Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

To register: www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)

Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime

Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.

Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green

Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street

Info: 603-382-5075

PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.

Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011

PLAISTOW: Senior Programs

Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles

Wednesdays: Cards and board games

Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles

Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards

Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.

SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street

Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org

SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.

Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190

SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.

Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org

WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!

To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.

PLAN AHEAD!

HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day

Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway

Rain date: Sun., September 25

Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com

34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser

Sat., September 18

To register: www.emmausinc.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Art Class (Ages 18+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 77 Elm Street, Unit 203, Amesbury

Cost: $25 per person

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: Restorative Justice

Presentation about the importance of restorative justice in education.

4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Performing Arts Center, 70-71 North Parish Road

Info: 978-722-2868 / david.hall@glfhc.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band

Including cookout and ice cream social

5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

5-9 p.m.: Battle of the Bands at the Londonderry Town Common

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performance by Tad & Valerie

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)

Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

