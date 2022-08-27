SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days
Featuring live music from the White Street Band
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coildge House, 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884/
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Hyde Pointe Picnic
Live music with the fabulous Jason Naroian Ensemble. Menu includes Lamb Shish, Losh & Chicken Kebab, Kheyma, Pastries and beverages, including beer and wine. Cash raffles. Air Conditioned Hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside.
12-5 p.m., Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Mystery author Vanessa Riley
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Life and Times of President Reagan (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Ribbon Cutting — Biolife Plasma Services
New location! Meet team members, tour the facility, and socialize with the local community. Light refreshments.
10 a.m., 90 Pleasant Valley St, Ste 102 (Loop Methuen)
RSVP: marvin.smith@takeda.com
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Timothy Olsen – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ATKINSON: Timberlane Community Jazz Band
6-8 p.m., Courtyard, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Labor DayLAWRENCE: Bread & Roses Festival
Free family-friendly event honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural roots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.
12-6 p.m., Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street
Info: 978-309-9740 / www.breadandrosesheritage.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays, September 6 through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month
1-3 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Are you interested in genealogy but you’re not sure where to begin? Join us as we look at both Ancestry and FamilySearch to explore what each database has to offer.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
DERRY: Movie Night
“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Advance Care Planning Workshop
“Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family”
Free and open to the public
6-8 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
Registration required: 978-552-4510 / www,merrimackvalleyhospice.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair
Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Basketball Tryouts
Girls in grades 6-7 are invited to tryout for New England Magic
6:30 p.m., New England Sports Center, 7 A Street
Info: Coach Alec Wallace, 603-401-5690 / nemagicbasketball@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Road race, parade, craft fair, auction, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, and much more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Schedule of events: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
DANVILLE: Shredding Event
Open to the public
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Community Center, 169 Main Street
Donation of $20 (cash or check)
Proceeds benefit Precious Paws Project or Danville Rainbow Association
Info: Sheila: 603-382-3679
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: Groveland Day 2022
Fun for the whole family! Kids rides and games, animals, crafts, music, food, vendor fair, entertainment, and more!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., 222 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/GrovelandDay
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Festival
Support local artists as they exhibit and sell their fine art paintings, sculpture and photography in a beautiful outdoor setting. The festival is free and open to the public.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bradford Common, South Main Street
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Save Our River Festival Cornhole Tournament
Music, food, tons of great raffle prizes, and a huge cornhole tournament. All funds raised will support MRWC’s multi-pronged efforts to make the river cleaner and healthier.
12-3 p.m., Newburyport Elks Club, 25 Low Street
To register to play: https://form.123formbuilder.com/5928998/form
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
“Everything everywhere all at once” – Rated R (2h19m)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
No registration needed
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion
Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.
6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square
Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
HAVERHILL: Novice Sheep Dog Trial
September 10 and 11
Featuring top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Info: www.tattersallfarm.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Discover Mazurenko Farm
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 579 Bradford Street
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: Single player: $180; Foursome: $720; Featured Foursome: $1100
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
SALEM: Car Show
5-8 p.m., Moos Place Homemade Ice Cream, Corner Ermer Rd and Rte.111
Info: 603-898-0199
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Lisa Black, author of “Red Flags”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
HAVERHILL: AgeSpan’s Annual Golf Classic
All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, which helps those aged 60 and over face unexpected expenses.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Info/registration: www.agespan.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Ten Footer Shoe Shops: History and Living Traditions”
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian
Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
This book group focuses on authors and stories that explore diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences. Currently discussing “The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas.
7 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is an inclusive club for all LGBTQIA+ teens to come hang out and have fun.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $25 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
PELHAM: Pelham Old Home Day
Vendors, food trucks, corn hole, parade, 5K, auction, and more!
7 a.m. – 6 p.m., 3 Main Street
Info: www.pelhamoldhomeday.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Car Show
Instituto Cultural de Puerto Rico, Inc. presents their 1st annual Car Show
9 a.m., Central Catholic, 300 Hampshire Street
Info: www.facebook.com/institutoculturalpr
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Cine Español
“Sin nombre” 2009 (96 min)
1-2:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey
A fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian Refugees
7:30 p.m., Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 44 North Main Street
Cost: $41 per person / Tickets: www.stockbridgetheatre.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.
12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free
Rain date: Sun., September 25
More info: 978-852-3014
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Author Event
Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)
Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)
Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Age Span Free Mobile Food Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: How to Overcome Emotional and Psychological Barriers
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Preserving Memories 101: exploring options for long-term preservation.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. New members always welcome.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Group
For adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
SALISBURY: WOW Conference
Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. Guest speakers will discuss how they overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success.
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N
Cost: $125 for members, $150 for non-members
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide
Maps available at Community Center, Kimball Library, Atkinson Village Store
Info: Donna 603-494-8653 / www.awc-nh.org.
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: LHC Annual Meeting & Open House
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex St (in the Historic Essex Company Complex)
Info: www.lawrencehistory.org
LAWRENCE: Blacksmithing Saturday at the Essex Company Forge
9 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Book Event
“Where are the Workers? Labor’s Stories at Museums and Historic Sights”
10:30 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
HUDSON: Veterans Apprecition Picnic
Open to all NH veterans and their families. Enjoy horseshoes, bocce, and corn hole games, plus games for the kids
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791, 15 Bockes Road
Info: 518-330-3314 / clmadden1948@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: River Ruckus
Highlights include a car show, live music, local food, beer, fireworks, Kid Zone, and more!
12-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, downtown Haverhill,
Schedule of events: www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus
ANDOVER: Andover Days
Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.
2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/5768987619819421
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run
1 p.m., The Park in Andover
Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)
Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Methuen Day
A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence
Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.
8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”
Free lecture; no reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
Focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons, SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
ONGOING:
AMESBURY: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at the Quaker Meeting House, 120 Friend Street
Parking is available on Greenleaf Street or Friend Street.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. They also request no fragrances be worn.
AMESBURY: Duplicate Bridge Game: Meets Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Senior Center, 68 Elm Street
Info: email: seaair2@comcast.net
ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, 29 Central Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
ANDOVER: The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. To register: www.mhl.libnet.info/event/5994663
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Group: Meets on the 1st Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Quilting Group: 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers: 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires: 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees: 1 p.m.; Short Stories: 1 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2 p.m.
Tuesdays
Billiards: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters: 9 a.m.; Fitness Room Open: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Mah Jongg: 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Morning Crating Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m.; The Write Stuff: 10:30 a.m.; Knit Wits: 12:30 p.m.
Thursdays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Andover Chroniclers (first and third Thursday): 9 a.m.; Scale Modeling Club: 10 a.m.; Open Art Studio: 10 a.m.; Meditation with Chip via Zoom: 10 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge: 1-4 p.m.; Billiards: 2-8 p.m.; Ping Pong: 2-8 p.m.
Fridays
Fitness Room Open: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Le Petit Dejeuner, French Conversation Group: 8:30 a.m.; English Listening Skills Series for Chinese Speakers: 10 a.m.; 45’s Card Playing” 1-3:30 p.m.; Social Bridge: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: Andover Senior Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 /www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group Meeting: Meets monthly on the 2nd Thursday of the month, 7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Senior Programs: Tai Chi: Mondays, 11:30-12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing: Mondays, 9:45-11:15 a.m.; Yoga: Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m.; Fusion Fitness: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aerobic Dance via Zoom; Foot Clinic: third Wednesday of each month, by appointment.
Location: Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Details: 603-362-5531 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Mother Goose (Babies – Age 3): Meets Mondays, 10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Bitty Books (Ages 2.5-6): Meets Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Maj Jongg: Meets Fridays, 1-4:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters: Meets Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
No registration required
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Lions Recycle for Sight
Donate your old eyeglasses! Drop off locations: Atkinson Town Hall, Kimball Library, Atkinson Post Office, Atkinson Congregational Church
DANVILLE: Mystery Book Club: Meets every 1st Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Colby Memorial Library, 7 Colby Road
Details: 603-382-6733 / www.colbymemoriallibrary.org
DERRY: Group: Family Ties – Inside Out: For teens with incarcerated parent: Meets via Zoom, the first and third s of the month, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
To register: www.waypointnh.org
DERRY: Salem Farmers Market: Open Sundays, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111
Details: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Food Pantry: Open Mondays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
More info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: CONNECT Storytime (Ages 0-6): Meets every third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Free; drop ins are welcome
Info: skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Must register: terris@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 112 / cgriffith@urteachers.org
DERRY: Parent and Caregiver Café (PaCC): Raising Teens: Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom
Register for link: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Book & Special Interest Groups: Derry Public Library: Contemporary Issues Book Club: Meets on the first Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m.; Popular History Book Group (via Zoom): Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Poetry Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; IFC Film Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Feel-Good Book Group: Once a month (via Zoom) on Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Science Book Group: Meets once a month (via Zoom) on Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Register: jessicad@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: American Legion – Nathan Webster Post 248: Meets on the second Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Veasey Park
Info: Dave Tuttle, 978-360-8107
GROVELAND: Senior Services: Council on Aging Food Pantry: Open Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Help line: 978-372-5824); Meals on Wheels: Available for homebound elders; Plaza Shopping: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m.; Westgate shopping: $5 round trip; Our Neighbors Table: Wednesday afternoons for Groveland homebound only; Hairdresser for women and men: In-home, flexible hours; Blood Pressure Clinic (978-556-7210); Brown Bag: Every first of the month; Virtual Reiki: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. (978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com); Body Brain Balance: s at 9 a.m., $5 per class; Indoor Yoga: Fridays, 10:45 a.m., $5 per class
Location: 183 Main Street
Details: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Get Movin! Mondays, 12-1 p.m., in the center meeting room, 183 Main Street, $5 per class
Info: Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness — Bones Brain Balance: Tuesdays at 9 a.m., under the tent/the Fire Station meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Reiki (Virtual): Wednesdays at 4 p.m., $5 per class
Offered via Zoom by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Register for link: 978-478-8241 / sue@highvibrationwellness.com
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga: Fridays at 10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn or in the center meeting room (inclement weather only), $5 per class.
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Teen Advisory Group (TAG): The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) was created by the Merrimac, West Newbury, and Groveland Public Libraries to provide events, programs, and volunteer opportunities for students in all three communities.
Details: www.merrimaclibrary.org/teen-advisory-group-tag.html
GROVELAND: Veterans Services: Last Monday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Groveland COA Outreach Office
Details: Mike, 978-973-2118 / michaelgingham@aol.com
HAMPSTEAD: 45’s Card Group: Meets Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
No charge. Donations appreciated.
HAMPSTEAD: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall
Info: www.al-anon.org
HAVERHILL: Art Walk: Check out Haverhill’s art community on the second Saturday of each month, from 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Details: www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk
HAVERHILL: Book Club: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Caring & Sharing: Meals program for anyone in need of a meal, last Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Holy Apostles Greek Church, 156 Winter Street.
Info: 617-548-9927 / thabrienze@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinees: Every in June, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Food Pantry: Open on the last Thursday of the month
Hours: Elderly and Disabled at 10 a.m., all others from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time (All Ages): Mondays at 4 p.m.
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom in for some social game challenges!
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch: Networking luncheon on the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., Haverhill of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor.
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Monthly Exhibit: Visit the second floor of the Haverhill Public Library to see the various art exhibits on display, 99 Main Street, Haverhill. Exhibits rotate frequently, so be sure to check back monthly to see the new artwork!
HAVERHILL: Museum of Printing: Open every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
Admission $10 for adults, $8 for ages 6-16, seniors and students; no charge for members
Details: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Non-Profit Committee: The group is focused on building community awareness, providing education and sharing resources. Meets on the 2nd of every month, 9:00-10:00 p.m., Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, 2 Merrimack Street.
Interested? Email info@haverhillchamber.com for more information.
HAVERHILL: Poetry Night: Creative Haverhill, Friday evenings, from April through June. HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimac Street, Haverhill
Visit: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth’s House, Inc.: Thrift Store: Open Tues., Wed., Thurs., Fri., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 111 Layafette Square
For info: 978-521-5575 / www.ruthshouse.org
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop: Greater Haverhill Arts Association on the second and fourth Saturday of the month in the hall behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common. All ages, all levels, all mediums are welcome. Drop in — no registration required. Work on portraiture (live model provided) or still life (setup provided). A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated.
Details: www.haverhillartassociation.org
HAVERHILL: Veterans Breakfast: Meets every Thursday, 7:30 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington Street
Come socialize, meet, and network with other local veterans.
HAVERHILL: Youth Groups: Somebody Cares: Tweens (Ages 7-11) Wednesdays, 4-6:30 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Fridays, 6:30-9 p.m., Teens (Ages 12-18) Saturdays, 6:30-9 p.m.
Location: 358 Washington Street
Info: 978-912-7626 / www.somebodycaresne.org
KINGSTON: Ukulele Meetup: Every third Saturday at 10 a.m., at Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street.
Details: www.meetup.com/seacoast_ukulele_players
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters: Meets Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime: Meets Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group: Meets Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club: Meets Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash: Meets Fridays at 9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation: Meets Mondays at 5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
KINGSTON: Traditional Rug Hooking: Meets on the fourth Monday of the month, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $5 / Kits available for $40
Must register: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Lions Club: Meets on the second and fourth Mondays at 7 p.m., 256 Mammoth Road
New members always welcome.
Info: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/londonderrynm/index.php
LONDONDERRY: Parenting a Second Time Around (PASTA): Meets on Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: Lisa Bernard: 603-232-8640 ext. 2311
MERRIMAC: Book Sale: During open hours at Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street.
Info: 978-346-9441 / merrimaclibrary.org
METHUEN: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Wednesdays, 10 a.m., St. Lucy’s Church, 254 Merrimack Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway.
More info: contact Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg: Play Mah Jongg on the first of the month, 1:00 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.
Details: Sarah Sullivan at 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / ssullivan@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Nevins Library Groups: Adult Scrabble Club: Meets every other Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Thursday Evening Book Discussion: Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Stranger than Fiction Book Group: Mondays, 7-8 p.m.; WORDS Book Group: s, 7-8 p.m., Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18), 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group, Thursdays, 7-9 p.m.; Movie Club, Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Afternoon Book Group, 1-2:30 p.m.; Forever Young-ish Book Group, Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; Sociable Seniors: Fridays, 10 a.m.
Location: Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: PWP and Care Partners Support Group: Meets Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Details: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Senior Wellness Programs
Mondays: Aeroflex and Weights, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Gentle Yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Mahjong, 1-3 p.m.; Tuesdays: Cardio Aerobics and Weights, 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic, 9-11 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Tai Chi & Qigong, 12:30-1:15 p.m.; Wednesdays: Balance, Bones & Brain, 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Zumba with Weights, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Thursdays: Gentle Yoga, 8:30-9:15 a.m.; Aeroflex & Weights, 9:30-10:15 a.m.; Bridge Group, 1-3 p.m.; Happy Hearts Chorus, 1-3 p.m.; Fridays: Yoga, 8:30-9:15 a.m. and 9:30-10:15 a.m.; SHINE (requires appointment, call 978-983-8825)
Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street
Must preregister: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net/senior-center
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Bocce Leagues: Mon., Tues. and Thurs. nights as well as a Wed Afternoon league. Friday Night Open Bocce. Beginners on Sat. mornings.
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
METHUEN: Sons of Italy: Thursday Night Fun Night
Food, cash bar and games! Different menu every week.
Thursdays, 5 p.m., 459 Merrimack Street
Info: www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Al-Anon Family Group: Meets Thursdays, 7 p.m., St. Michaels Pastoral Center, 196 Main Street
Info: www.al-anon.org
NORTH ANDOVER: McVagly (LGBTQ) Youth Group meets on Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parish Hall at North Parish, 190 Academy Road.
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Buddhist Meditation and Discussion meets on Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., at The North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road.
Info: Susan Malloy, 978-474-0823 / greatpondsangha@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Mindfulness Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation held Fridays, 8:30-9:15 a.m., North Parish of North Andover, 190 Academy Road. Drop in/all welcome. Free.
Details: Laura Howell / chinacat108@gmail.com / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cardio Dance Class (via Zoom) is offered on Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.
To register: www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5): s, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge Road. Member and Non-member Adult, free; Member Child, $5; Non-member child, $10
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73674
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help (Technology Assistance)
Mondays, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10:30-12:30 p.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Storytime
Oh Baby! Lapsit (ages -18 months), Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Wiggleworms Toddler (ages 18-36 months), Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
On Our Own Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PELHAM: Story Time (Under age 5)
Every Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15 a.m.
Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green
Info: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
PLAISTOW: AA Meetings: Fridays, 8 p.m., Solutions AA Meetings: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street
Info: 603-382-5075
PLAISTOW: Yoga with Sybil (Online): Tune in and Friday mornings with Plaistow Public Library for yoga, and stay tuned for special meditations and other surprises.
Details: www.plaistowlibrary.com / 603-382-6011
PLAISTOW: Senior Programs
Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Open Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mondays: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Tuesdays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; cards, knitting, puzzles
Wednesdays: Cards and board games
Thursdays: Bingo, 1-3 p.m.; Cards, knitting, puzzles
Fridays: Bone Builders, 9-10 a.m.; cards
Foot Clinic is held every first Wednesday of the month; call for appointment, 603-580-6668.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW/HAVERHILL: Social Knitting Group meets every Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street in Plaistow. Yarn donations may be delivered to the group during that time, or dropped off to Chrissy Drummond at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave. in Haverhill.
SANDOWN: Story Times: Mother Goose on the Loose: Mondays, 9:30-10 a.m., Toddler Tuesdays: Tuesdays, 10-10:30 a.m.; PJ Storytime: 3rd Wednesday of each month, 4:30-5 p.m.; Story Hour: Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.
Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
SALEM: Bridge Players Wanted: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Ingram Senior Center, 2nd floor, 1 Sally Sweets Way
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Grief Recovery Support Group: Thursdays, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School Street
Must register: 603-893-9191 / www.griefshare.org
SALEM: Horseshoes Group: Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the horseshoe pit at the end of the Senior Center parking lot, 1 Sally Sweets Way.
Must register: Call Karen at 603-890-2190
SALEM: Play Group (Age 3 Months – 3 Years): Meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, 9:30 a.m., Beshara Room at Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Senior Programs: Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: first Monday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m., Multipurpose Room; Blood Pressure Clinic: second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Exam Room; Foot Clinic: first and fourth Friday of the month, by appointment (603-580-6668); Hearing Clinic: second of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Exam Room; Men’s Roundtable: first Monday of the month, 10 a.m., Multi-purpose Room; Puzzle Games: first Friday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Creative Arts Room; Video and Editing Club: third Monday of the month, 2 p.m.
Register/Details: 603-890-2190 / www.townofsalemnh.org
WEST NEWBURY: Creative Writing Club: Ages 12-18 are invited to join the Creative Writing Club and meet fellow writers from your community! The group meets the third Wednesday of every month. Drop-ins are welcome, please register to join!
To sign up: 978-363-1120 or kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
PLAN AHEAD!
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Sun., September 18, 12-4 p.m., 542 North Broadway
Rain date: Sun., September 25
Info: 978-374-8578 / www.tattersallfarm.com
34th Annual Cycle for Shelter — Emmaus House Fundraiser
Sat., September 18
To register: www.emmausinc.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Art Class (Ages 18+)
4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 77 Elm Street, Unit 203, Amesbury
Cost: $25 per person
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: Restorative Justice
Presentation about the importance of restorative justice in education.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Performing Arts Center, 70-71 North Parish Road
Info: 978-722-2868 / david.hall@glfhc.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band
Including cookout and ice cream social
5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day
5-9 p.m.: Battle of the Bands at the Londonderry Town Common
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performance by Tad & Valerie
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)
Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink
Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
