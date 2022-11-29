WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)

A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!

5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Cost: $10

Please register in person

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber

Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!

5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road

$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member

Info: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’

A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)

Wednesdays

Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)

Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7

This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.

6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road

Info: www.urteachers.org

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)

Learn about the history of nutcrackers.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets the 1st Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)

Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing

Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of "Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion".

4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.eventbrite.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ - Film Screening & Discussion

This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

SALEM: Night of Lights: Carols & Cocoa

The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.

6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar

GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)

Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

December's book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar

Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale

Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com

Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg

Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!

6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us

HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night

Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.

7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street

Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2

KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction

9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street

Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale

Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive

Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair

Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar

Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street

Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.

KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair

Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair

Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny's Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery

A public reading of Frederick Douglass's Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea

This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.

10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms

GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market

The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market

CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’

Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street

Cost: $12

Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org

ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations

Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert

A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free

Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street

SALEM: Christmas Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311

LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common

Tis' the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club's Annual Christmas on the Common.

11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department

3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)

4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more

Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common

HAVERHILL: Movie Screening

Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting 

Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!

2-7 p.m., on the Common

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

METHUEN: Tree Lighting

Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!

4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us

PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration

Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.

4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)

Info: www.pelhamweb.com

PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting

Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.

5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: Decorate a Mug

Use Sharpie markers to decorate a mug!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)

Create works of art from recycled materials!

4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: 1-Year Anniversary Celebration

Omni Print welcomes you to celebrate with their customers, city officials, family and friends.

5-7 p.m., Omni Print, 92 South Broadway

Info: 978-686-3875

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club

1st Monday of every month

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Watercolor Class

Paint a holiday wreath! Led by Pixie Yates.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

A conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual and In-person)

Author Patricia Harris will discuss her book “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

MERRIMAC: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church,

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)

Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!

10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3618

LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Zoom

Learn how to join a Zoom; call to connect with friends & family.

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Prepare for Winter with Andover Public Works

The Director of Public Works, Chris Cronin will be here to give important updates and reminders about winter. He will answer any questons you may have.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left

More info: 978-388-2552

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

METHUEN: Family Storytime: Winter’s On Its Way (Ages 3-8)

It’s still fall, but winter will soon be here – so let’s get ready by reading some winter stories and making a wintery craft!

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month

6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Flag Retirement Ceremony

Please drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.

11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/82451

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

All are welcome!

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dizziness & Balance Presentation

Come learn what factors contribute to dizziness & balance and what you can do to decrease your risk.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

GROVELAND: The Elve’s Workshop (Ages 3-11)

Start with ornament making and end with a holiday story. It's a safe bet there will be a visit from a special guest, so wear something merry and bring your camera.

6-7 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery

Wednesdays

If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).

6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Info: www.careathome.org/candles

WINDHAM: Launch into Girl Scouts

Don’t miss this free out-of-this-world Girl Scout event! Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while their girls participate in fun space-themed activities.

6-7 p.m., Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road

Info: www.girlscoutsgwm.org

DERRY: History Program: The Attack on Pearl Harbor (Virtual)

Jeffrey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library joins us virtually to discuss the attack's effect on the war effort, and explore if we could have been more prepared.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle

Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle

Every Wednesday

6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com

More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café

¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Holiday Concert

The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!

1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street

Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.

Info: 978-983-8825

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)

Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!

4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour

On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: Pay what you like

Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month

The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.

5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road

Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest

Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite

ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’

Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)

All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.

6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles

METHUEN: Veterans Party

Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.

6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street

Must register: 978-983-8585

HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets

In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.

6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)

Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville

Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.

7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG

Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.

Info: 603-329-6047

LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena's Annual Christmas Party

Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.

7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street

Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

Info: www.eventbrite.com

METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)

December's book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)

Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!

2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month

7 p.m., via Zoom

Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org

