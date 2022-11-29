WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
ATKINSON: Ukranian Toy Painting (Ages 6+)
A night of traditional storytelling and painting techniques and take home a toy to give for the holidays!
5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Cost: $10
Please register in person
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Dodgeball Tournament with YMCA and Haverhill Chamber
Grab a team or join a team and get ready to play (or, cheer on your favorite folks)! This Business After Hours supports YMCA Giving Tree. Bring an unwrapped toy and play for free!
5:30-7:30 p.m., YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road
$10 for Haverhill Chamber member or non-member
Info: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Holiday Movie – ‘A Gift from Bob’
A heartwarming story about a street musician, his cat, and the meaning of Christmas.
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Café: Raising Teens (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teens.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org
DERRY: Managing Challenging Behaviors with Children (Ages 5-12)
Wednesdays, November 30 and December 7
This free two-part workshop will deal with ways to set up your child for success with ideas for preventive strategies. The second week will present what to do when it is time to step in and take action with behaviors that need redirecting.
6-8 p.m., The Upper Room, Tsienneto Road
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)
Learn about the history of nutcrackers.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets the 1st Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)
Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing
Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of "Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion".
4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ - Film Screening & Discussion
This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
SALEM: Night of Lights: Carols & Cocoa
The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.
6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar
GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)
Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
December's book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar
Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com
Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg
Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!
6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us
HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night
Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.
7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street
Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2
KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction
9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive
Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair
Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar
Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street
Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair
Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair
Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny's Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery
A public reading of Frederick Douglass's Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea
This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.
10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms
GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market
The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market
CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’
Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street
Cost: $12
Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org
ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations
Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert
A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free
Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
DANVILLE: Holiday Craft Fair
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Danville Community Center, 169 Main Street
SALEM: Christmas Fair
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Derry Salem Elks Club, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: https://allevents.in/salem/4th-annual-christmas-fair/200023069027311
LONDONDERRY: Christmas on the Common
Tis' the season for the Londonderry Rotary Club's Annual Christmas on the Common.
11 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus & their Elf will be riding through Londonderry with the help of the Londonderry Fire Department
3-4 p.m. Carolers on the Common (Please contact Faye Sell at 603-505-7594 if you have a group that would like to participate.)
4-6 p.m. Jolly Walks through the Town Forest, pictures with Santa & Friends, chili, hot cocoa, cookies, and so much more
Info: www.londonderrynh.gov/home/news/2022-christmas-common
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tree Lighting
Come enjoy the tree lighting, treats and entertainment. Bring the family!
2-7 p.m., on the Common
Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews
METHUEN: Tree Lighting
Live music, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, pony rides, interactive games, holiday train rides, food trucks, and much more!
4-8 p.m., at the Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street
Info: 978-983-8590 / sangelo@ci.methuen.ma.us
PELHAM: Yuletide Celebration
Please help support Toys for Tots! For each gift donated you will receive one free hotdog.
4:30 p.m., Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green (Santa arrives at 5:30 p.m.)
Info: www.pelhamweb.com
PLAISTOW: Christmas Tree Lighting
Santa will arrive with the Plaistow Fire Department and their convoy of Fire Trucks to light the tree. Once our beautiful tree is illuminated guests can enjoy photos with Santa, caroling, and holiday music from the TRI-M Music honor society band.
5 p.m., Town Hall, Town Green, Main Street
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Craft: Decorate a Mug
Use Sharpie markers to decorate a mug!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Recycled Creations (Ages 7-11)
Create works of art from recycled materials!
4:15-5:15 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: 1-Year Anniversary Celebration
Omni Print welcomes you to celebrate with their customers, city officials, family and friends.
5-7 p.m., Omni Print, 92 South Broadway
Info: 978-686-3875
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club
1st Monday of every month
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Watercolor Class
Paint a holiday wreath! Led by Pixie Yates.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
A conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Author Presentation (Virtual and In-person)
Author Patricia Harris will discuss her book “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, or at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
MERRIMAC: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church,
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Bilingual Story Time (Ages 16 mths – 7 yrs)
Come and join us for an hour of story time followed by a craft. Every child receives a free book!
10-11 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3618
LAWRENCE: Memory Café (Virtual)
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop: How to Use Zoom
Learn how to join a Zoom; call to connect with friends & family.
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Prepare for Winter with Andover Public Works
The Director of Public Works, Chris Cronin will be here to give important updates and reminders about winter. He will answer any questons you may have.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
AMESBURY: Overwaters Anonymous
Tuesdays
Is your eating out of control? No fees, no scales, no shame!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left
More info: 978-388-2552
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Winter’s On Its Way (Ages 3-8)
It’s still fall, but winter will soon be here – so let’s get ready by reading some winter stories and making a wintery craft!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Club
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month
6:45 p.m., Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Info: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one.
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Flag Retirement Ceremony
Please drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.
11 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/home/events/82451
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
All are welcome!
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dizziness & Balance Presentation
Come learn what factors contribute to dizziness & balance and what you can do to decrease your risk.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
GROVELAND: The Elve’s Workshop (Ages 3-11)
Start with ornament making and end with a holiday story. It's a safe bet there will be a visit from a special guest, so wear something merry and bring your camera.
6-7 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Celebrate Recovery
Wednesdays
If you want freedom from life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups, check out Celebrate Recovery (CR).
6-7:45 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/celebrate-recovery
METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance
All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.
6 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Info: www.careathome.org/candles
WINDHAM: Launch into Girl Scouts
Don’t miss this free out-of-this-world Girl Scout event! Caregivers will learn all about Girl Scouts and troop openings while their girls participate in fun space-themed activities.
6-7 p.m., Nesmith Library, 8 Fellows Road
Info: www.girlscoutsgwm.org
DERRY: History Program: The Attack on Pearl Harbor (Virtual)
Jeffrey Urbin of the FDR Presidential Library joins us virtually to discuss the attack's effect on the war effort, and explore if we could have been more prepared.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: English Conversation Circle
Círculo de conversación virtual en inglés / Virtual English conversation circle
Every Wednesday
6:30-7:45 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register for link: chrissye.s@gmail.com
More info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Wednesday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Noche de Libros, Tertulia y Café
¿Quiénes pueden participar? Adultos. Nuevos participantes son siempre bienvenidos. ¿Cuándo se reúne? Primer miércoles de cada mes ¿Dónde y a qué hora se reúne?
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rockingham
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Holiday Concert
The Happy Hearts Chorus will present “Christmas Time in Methuen” with a special appearance from Santa!
1 p.m., Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell Street
Cost: In lieu of admission, please contribute a nonperishable item for a donation to a local food pantry.
Info: 978-983-8825
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Stephanie Gentle, OTR/L & Emily Griffiths, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of New England will present on “Rehabilitation & Exercise.”
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Cookie Decorating (Grades 6-12)
Each participant will decorate a snowman, a Christmas tree, a gingerbread person, and a snowflake cookie!
4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs Blanchard House Tour
On this tour through the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Cost: Pay what you like
Note: The tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs, and moving through tight spaces.
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
WINDHAM: Modern Widows Club Meeting
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month
The mission is to serve to empower widows to lean into life, build resilience and make a positive difference in the world.
5:30-8 p.m., Northstar Financial Planning, 112 Range Road
Cost: Free of charge for you and a guest
Info: Robin Young: 603-458-2776 / www.eventbrite
ATKINSON: ‘12,000 Years Ago in the Granite State’
Presenter, Robert Goodby, is a professor of Anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He holds a PH.D. in Anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Candles of Remembrance (Virtual)
All are welcome to come illuminate a light in memory of a loved one. The illuminated lights will serve as symbols of warmth, hope, celebration, and support for one another.
6 p.m., via Zoom, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Register for link: www.careathome.org/candles
METHUEN: Veterans Party
Join fellow veterans for holiday cheer, light hors d’oeuvres, and piano music.
6-8 p.m., Merrimack Valley Golf Course, 210 Howe Street
Must register: 978-983-8585
HAVERHILL: Living Trusts, Avoiding Probate Court, Protecting your Assets
In this presentation, Attorney Gerald Shyavitz will discuss living trusts, avoiding probate court, protecting your assets, and much more. He will also provide useful handouts.
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373- 1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: An Evening with Mystery Writers (Virtual)
Mystery Writers will include Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan, and Eva Jurczyk.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: MARK209: Christmas from the Heart of Nashville
Features traditional Christmas songs, favorite carols, comic selections, new added features, and of course, their own brand of comical banter.
7 p.m., New Life Christian AOG
Admission is taken at the door and a love offering will be collected.
Info: 603-329-6047
LAWRENCE: Mayor Brian DePena's Annual Christmas Party
Come celebrate the Christmas holiday with Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and local officials with music, dinner, refreshments, raffles, 50/50 amd a special visit from Santa.
7-10 p.m., 1 Market Street
Cost: $50 in advance, $60 at the door
Info: www.eventbrite.com
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (18+)
December's book is “Memorial by Bryan Washington”.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.