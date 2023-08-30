THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)

Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)

Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Thursdays

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group

Thursdays

A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.

9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

Info: www.danvillebaptist.com

Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.

10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Tuesdays & Thursdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band

The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.

6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ATKINSON: Mah Jongg

Fridays

Experienced players only please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie

Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Sundaes on Friday

Put your own ice cream together while you learn all that the library has to offer. Everything will be supplied.

10:30 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration

Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.

1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Tweens and Teens (Grades 4-8)

Play Super Smash Bros on their Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival

Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children's activities, and more!

5 p.m. - 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street

Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival

NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic

Held on the 1st Friday of the month

7 p.m., The People's Cafe, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

