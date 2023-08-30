THURSDAY, AUGUST 31
GROVELAND: Rainbow Book Club (Teens)
Join Rainbow Book Club for a discussion of “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Rainbow Book Club (Virtual)
Teens aged 13-18 are invited to join this monthly virtual LGBTQIA+ book club! Each month we’ll gather over Zoom to discuss a different YA book that features a character from the LGBTQIA+ community, talk about what we liked and didn’t like, and maybe give you a chance to connect with other teens who have similar interests. This month's title is “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Thursdays
7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DANVILLE: Grief Recovery Group
Thursdays
A weekly support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. God cares about your sorrow.
9-10 a.m., Danville Baptist Church, 226 Main Street
Info: www.danvillebaptist.com
Questions? Email: DavidLHammer@hotmail.com
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity. No registration required, just drop by and knit away.
10 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Tuesdays & Thursdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-in Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: TCMA Jazz Band
The Timberlane Community Jazz Band was formed in the mid-2000's. Directed by John Mainella, they play a repertoire of big band tunes from yesterday and today with a modern, jazzy, swinging edge.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ATKINSON: Mah Jongg
Fridays
Experienced players only please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie
Come watch To Sir With Love on the big screen!
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: Sundaes on Friday
Put your own ice cream together while you learn all that the library has to offer. Everything will be supplied.
10:30 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration
Join Mayor Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques! The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.
1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary, 246 Broadway
Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Tweens and Teens (Grades 4-8)
Play Super Smash Bros on their Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival
Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children's activities, and more!
5 p.m. - 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street
Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival
NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic
Held on the 1st Friday of the month
7 p.m., The People's Cafe, 64 Purchase Street
Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org
