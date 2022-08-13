SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

LAWRENCE: GWL Greenway 5K Race / Walk

The GW5K course is unique as it provides runners some of the most breathtaking views the City of Lawrence has to offer. Free; donations gratefully accepted.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Race begins at 9 a.m.

Manchester Park, 77 Manchester Street

Pre-register: https://racewire.com/register.php?id=13054

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

WINDHAM: Food Truck Fest

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Stop the Bleed

Get prepared to make a difference. Learn to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

9:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

Support for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Game Time (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Lawrence YMCA Food Drive

Hosted by Lawrence Ladies Lodge #2026 of the Sons and Daughters of Italy (OSDIA)

Items needed include: non-perishable food items, e.g., canned tuna, chicken, beans, tomatoes; boxes of rice, pasta, cereal, ground coffee, tea bags,etc. Also, personal care items: Soaps, shampoo, shaving items; Baby items: Disposable diapers, baby wipes, powder, shampoo, etc.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902, 459 Merrimack Street

More info: lawrenceladieslodge2026@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“The Dog” starring Channing Tatum (1 hr 41m)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Cooking Workshop

Learn to prepare potato gnocchi with a savory sauce. Seats are limited.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – MARK209

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209 Concert

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 603-329-6047

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“Amazing Grace” – Rated PG

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Hawks and Hawk Watching

A presentation of the region’s vultures, hawks, eagles, and falcons that can be regularly observed on Fall migration.

Free, all are welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

ANDOVER: Warning Signs of a Stroke Presentation

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

August 17-20

4 p.m.: Senior Bingo; Senior BBQ (tickets required); 7 p.m.: Concert on the Common (all are welcome)

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by Rico Barr

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

DERRY: Summer Movie Night

“Belfast” (2021)

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Please register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Time Bandits

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

ANDOVER: Yoga with Liz (Virtual)

6:30 p.m. via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LONDONDERRY: Studio Two Beatles Tribune Band

Old Home Days Concert

7-8:30 p.m., Concerts on the Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Justin Murphy-Mancini – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

ANDOVER: Craft Sale

All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Health Maintenance Clinic

9:30 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: Anita Wright, 978-556-7210

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Art Class (Ages 18+)

4:30-5:30 p.m., Able HeART Studio, 77 Elm Street, Unit 203, Amesbury

Cost: $25 per person

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band

Including cookout and ice cream social

5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

5-9 p.m.: Battle of the Bands at the Londonderry Town Common

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performance by Tad & Valerie

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)

Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Space is limited.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Blood Drive

11 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Meeting Room, 320 Main Street

Schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

WINDHAM: Concert for Senior Citizens

Parking is at the Windham Presbyterian Church; don’t forget your lawn chair!

3 p.m., Town Common, 6 Village Green

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=2600

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

5 p.m.: Derry & Londonderry PD & FD Softball Game; 6-9:30 p.m.: Food Truck Alley; 7 p.m.: Scott Spradling Band Concert; 9:15 p.m. (or dark): Atlas Fireworks Show

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

METHUEN: Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $25 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Benefit Car Show

All vehicles welcome, goody bags, cookout, popular choice trophies, live DJ, grass parking, plenty of spectator parking. No registration necessary.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Melmark New England, 461 River Road

Rain date: Sat., August 27

Donations gratefully accepted.

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

LONDONDERRY: Londonderry Old Home Day

9 a.m.: 2022 Baby Contest; 10:15 a.m.: Old Home Day Parade; 11:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Booths on the Common, Adult Den, Kidz Section, Morrison House Museum Festivities, Touch a Truck Event; 6:30 p.m.: Millennium Running Boot Scootin; Boogie 5K and Beer Fest

Info: www.londonderrynh.org/events

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

HAMPSTEAD: Family event at St. Christopher’s

Children’s story, exploring a fun connection to a Gospel story followed by related games and activities, and snow cones.

10-11:15 a.m., St. Christopher’s Church, 187 East Road

Info: 603-329-4674 / email vicarstchristophers@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: End of Summer Bash

Twelve youths selected by the ministry attended a four week basketball skills and drills training camp and will compete against each other in a tournament. The event includes prizes, trophies, food, games, skateboarding competitions and live performances. This event is intended to send positive messages to the community. All are invited.

12-4 p.m., Cashman Field, Hilldale Avenue

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: PrintWorks: Making Music

A multi-century, multi-sensory interactive event combining an art installation, printmaking workshop and live musical performance.

1-4 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Cost: $20

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/printworks-making-music-tickets-378043858357

KINGSTON: Ham Supper

6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children

Info: 603-642-7256 / www.kingstonfcc.org

MERRIMAC: MARK209 Concert

7 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church, 27 Church Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 978-346-9742

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Exotic Car Show

Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana

Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament

Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street

Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Trip to Peabody Essex Museum

Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: Van $15, Admission $18. Lunch is on your own.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)

Drop-in clinic

8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop

“There’s an App for That!”

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash

12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.

Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Tickets are available at the COA office.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser

Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!

6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night

Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.

6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

Seating is limited

1 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

ANDOVER: Vincent Van Gogh Lecture

This lecture will focus on Van Gogh’s life, character, and spiritual emptiness.

1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “The Boston Girl” by Anita Diamant. All are welcome.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Natalie Ducharme: 603-898-7064 / nducharme@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: MARK209 Concert

Concert goers will hear gospel selections from the quartet’s Grassroots CD collection and in addition, they will take hymn requests for sing-along enjoyment.

5 p.m., Good Shepherd U.M.C., 471 Main Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 978-372-2843 / 603-329-6047

DERRY: Artists Reception

Free open house style reception and viewing of work by painters Laura Cassinari King, John LeCours and Barbara Mata.

5:30-7:30 p.m., LaBelle Winery, Harvest Room, 14 Route 111

Pre-registration appreciated: www.labellewinery.com/shop/3painters/

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by Standard Tuning

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Afternotes

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Craig Williams – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week — Ends today!

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Gilded World of Isabella Stewart Gardner (Virtual)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)

Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: August Birthday Social

Lunch entrée will be pot roast. Music provided by Jon Mansfield

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success Group (Virtual)

Thursdays

Parents, join us for support and discussions about topics affecting those raising teenagers.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Zoom link: bit.ly/pacczoomlink

Info: 603-437-8477 ext. 129 / Email Kelsey: kmyers@urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: The Reminisants & Cruise Night

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

ANDOVER: Extraterrestrial – The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth (Virtual)

Bestselling author Avi Loeb will discuss his book in this Zoom webinar

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

EXETER: Exeter Chamber of Commerce — Golf Tournament

9 a.m. shotgun start at 69 East Road (Route 107), East Kingston

Cost: $125 per golfer / $500 per foursome

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

HAMPSTEAD: New! Fiber Arts Group

Fourth Saturday of each month

All skill levels are welcome. No commitment required.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

More info: Bea at 603-329-4241

HAVERHILL: Car Wash

By donation; proceeds to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., West Church, 767 Broadway

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SALEM: Family Fun Day 2022

Tons of family fun including Touch-a-Truck, face painting, petting farm, superheroes & princesses, several inflatables including a 40’ obstacle course, frozen combo, toxic radical run, castle bouncer, pictures with the mascots. There will be music, food trucks, and vendor tents.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Field of Dreams Park, 48 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days

Featuring live music from the White Street Band

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stevens-Coildge House, 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884/

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

HAVERHILL: Hyde Pointe Picnic

Live music with the fabulous Jason Naroian Ensemble. Menu includes Lamb Shish, Losh & Chicken Kebab, Kheyma, Pastries and beverages, including beer and wine. Cash raffles. Air Conditioned Hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside.

12-5 p.m., Armenian Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you