MONDAY, MAY 2
LAWRENCE: Grab and Grow Seed Bag
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Details: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 and 11:15 – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / sjudkins@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Co-Ed Soccer (Ages 6-14)
Ages 6-8: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Ages 9-14: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6 classes, Rec Park Softball Field
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
METHUEN, MA: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7, VFW, 26 River Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Potion Makers Club (Ages K-5)
4:30-5:30 and 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6 classes, Robb Center, Arts & Crafts Room
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Developmental Tennis (Ages 7-12)
5:30-6:30 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Tennis Courts
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30 – 8:15 p.m., Derry Public Library
Info: 603-505-1460 / donaco@aol.com
ANDOVER: Planting for Success & Sustainability
6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Discover India – The Story of Paisley
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Museum of Bad Art: Dopplehangers
7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: MOBA presents ‘Dopplehangers’ (Virtual)
Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) is back!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked (Virtual)
A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults
7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
New members must register: www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, MAY 3
HAVERHILL: Membership Services Committee Meeting
Haverhill Chamber of Commerce
9 a.m., via Zoom
Register: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Virtual and In-Person, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Book Club
May’s book “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin
10:30 a.m. -12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
More info: www.langleyadamslib.org
PELHAM: Maximizing Social Security
In-person discussion with expert Andrew Githmark
12-1 p.m., Sherburne Hall, 14 Village Green
Sign up required: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org
ATKINSON: Documentary Screening: “And Then They Came for Us”
1-2:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Registration required: www.kimballlibrary.com
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
1-3 p.m., 7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Contact: Sarah Sullivan, 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Vaping & Your Health Workshop (Teens)
3-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Free. Must register: 603-437-8477, ext.115 / amajor@urteachers.org
ANDOVER: Ceramic Title Decoration (Teens)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
No registration required
More info: www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Star Wars Celebration
Craft and Story Time for Kids of all ages
3:45-4:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions: email Jenny at jusovicz@langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Outdoor Golf (Grades K-5)
5:30-6:30 p.m., 5 sessions, Rec Park Softball Field
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
BRADFORD: Women’s Networking Group
Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce
5:30-7 p.m., Carbone’s Kitchen, 151 S Main Street
Info: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Indigenous Derry
6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
HAVERHILL: Lecture on Harriet Tubman
6-7 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
No reservations needed
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages): 6:30 p.m.
Offered by Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry 6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: terris@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: MA Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group: 9:30 a.m., News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., 234 Main Street
Details: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library!
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: Brendan 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILLL: Teen Crafternoon: Star Wars!
Celebrate the Fourth and make Star Wars crafts
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Andover High Art Show
Light refreshments. Free entry.
5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz for All Ages (Virtual)
6:30 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 Months)
6:30-7 p.m., Derry 6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: michelleb@derrypl.org/ 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library
ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch
Haverhill Chamber of Commerce
12-1 p.m., UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St, 3rd Floor
Free for members, $10 for non-members
Register: www.haverhillchamber.com
HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Star Wars (Grades 6-12)
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Game Design
4:30-5:30 p.m., Robb Center, Arts and Crafts Room
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Floor Hockey/Wiffle Ball (Ages K-5)
4:30-5:30 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Tennis Courts
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Girls’ Lacrosse (Ages K-5)
5-6 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Softball Field
Must register: www.andoverrec.com
DERRY: Medicare – Now What?
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
6-8 p.m., Online
To register: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
