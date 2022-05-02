Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

MONDAY, MAY 2

LAWRENCE: Grab and Grow Seed Bag

9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lawrence Free Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Details: www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 and 11:15 – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / sjudkins@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Co-Ed Soccer (Ages 6-14)

Ages 6-8: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Ages 9-14: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6 classes, Rec Park Softball Field

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

METHUEN, MA: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7, VFW, 26 River Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Potion Makers Club (Ages K-5)

4:30-5:30 and 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6 classes, Robb Center, Arts & Crafts Room

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Developmental Tennis (Ages 7-12)

5:30-6:30 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Tennis Courts

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30 – 8:15 p.m., Derry Public Library

Info: 603-505-1460 / donaco@aol.com

ANDOVER: Planting for Success & Sustainability

6-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Discover India – The Story of Paisley

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Museum of Bad Art: Dopplehangers

7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 ext. 12 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: MOBA presents ‘Dopplehangers’ (Virtual)

Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) is back!

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked (Virtual)

A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults

7-8:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

New members must register: www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, MAY 3

HAVERHILL: Membership Services Committee Meeting

Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

9 a.m., via Zoom

Register: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Exercise Class: 10 a.m., Tuesday Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Bingo: 12:30 p.m., 45’s Card Club: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Virtual and In-Person, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Book Club

May’s book “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin

10:30 a.m. -12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

More info: www.langleyadamslib.org

PELHAM: Maximizing Social Security

In-person discussion with expert Andrew Githmark

12-1 p.m., Sherburne Hall, 14 Village Green

Sign up required: 603-635-7581 / www.pelhampubliclibrary.org

ATKINSON: Documentary Screening: “And Then They Came for Us”

1-2:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Registration required: www.kimballlibrary.com

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

1-3 p.m., 7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Contact: Sarah Sullivan, 978-686-4080 ext. 20 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Vaping & Your Health Workshop (Teens)

3-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Free. Must register: 603-437-8477, ext.115 / amajor@urteachers.org

ANDOVER: Ceramic Title Decoration (Teens)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

No registration required

More info: www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Star Wars Celebration

Craft and Story Time for Kids of all ages

3:45-4:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Questions: email Jenny at jusovicz@langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Outdoor Golf (Grades K-5)

5:30-6:30 p.m., 5 sessions, Rec Park Softball Field

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

BRADFORD: Women’s Networking Group

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

5:30-7 p.m., Carbone’s Kitchen, 151 S Main Street

Info: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Indigenous Derry

6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

HAVERHILL: Lecture on Harriet Tubman

6-7 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

No reservations needed

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (All Ages): 6:30 p.m.

Offered by Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Zoom into this journey and explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

6:30-7 p.m., Derry 6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: terris@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: MA Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group: 9:30 a.m., News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

www.northandoverma.gov

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m., 234 Main Street

Details: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: There’s an App for That @ the Library!

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: Brendan 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / programming@haverhillpl.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILLL: Teen Crafternoon: Star Wars!

Celebrate the Fourth and make Star Wars crafts

2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Rachel 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Andover High Art Show

Light refreshments. Free entry.

5-7 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Internet Skills

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz for All Ages (Virtual)

6:30 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 Months)

6:30-7 p.m., Derry 6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: michelleb@derrypl.org/ 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library

ANDOVER: Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch

Haverhill Chamber of Commerce

12-1 p.m., UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St, 3rd Floor

Free for members, $10 for non-members

Register: www.haverhillchamber.com

HAVERHILL: Teen Crafternoon: Star Wars (Grades 6-12)

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext.650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Game Design

4:30-5:30 p.m., Robb Center, Arts and Crafts Room

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Floor Hockey/Wiffle Ball (Ages K-5)

4:30-5:30 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Tennis Courts

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Girls’ Lacrosse (Ages K-5)

5-6 p.m., 5 classes, Rec Park Softball Field

Must register: www.andoverrec.com

DERRY: Medicare – Now What?

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

6-8 p.m., Online

To register: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org / 603-432-6140

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

