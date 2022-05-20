Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
FRIDAY, MAY 20
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Robert Frost)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., hike at the Roberts Frost Farm
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
DERRY: Used Curriculum Fair
Homeschooling is expensive. This event will offer all sorts of homeschooling materials: science kits, manipulatives, workbooks, textbooks, fiction, non-fiction, instruments, games, videos, CDs, and much more. The event is free for buyers. Table rentals, $10.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Latitude Learning, 44 Birch Street, 100B
Info: 603-340-5516 / www.latitudelearning.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
No registration required.
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros (Grades 6-12)
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Peace Poetry Contest Reading
6-8 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street, Hartleb Technology Center, Room 103
Info: www.necc.mass.edu/event/peace-poetry-reading
WINDHAM: Food Truck
Head on down to Griffin Park to check out One Happy Clam Food Truck
4-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
ANDOVER: Clown Town of Andover
Rides, carnival games, candy/snacks, and a DJ
6-10 p.m., Central Park in Andover, at the Corner of Bartlett and Chestnut
Tickets and info: www.andona.org/clown-town-2
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
LAWRENCE: Poetry & Design Exhibit
“Mourning those who are still living” with Y-Bình Nguyễn, Tina Thu, and Sherly Garcia
8 p.m., El Taller, 275 Essex Street
Info: www.wearelawrence.org/lawrence-arts-collective
SATURDAY, MAY 21
ATKINSON: Book Sale & Yard Sale
All day, Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362- 5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: NEW: Seed Library Opens – soft opening
Sponsored by Pollinator Pathways NH and Kingston Community Library
Raffle tickets available for a native plant kit
Info: 603-642-3351 / www.kingstonlibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Giant Yard Sale
Space rentals available: Call Tom at 603-548-5011
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Londonderry Lions Club, Lions Hall, Rt. 128, 256 Mammoth Road
Proceeds benefit Lions local charities including Operation Kid Sight.
Info: www.londonderry.nhlions.org
ATKINSON: Town-Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., various locations
Maps available after 12 p.m. on the day of, Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Public Library, Atkinson Village Store
Info: 603-494-8653 / www.AWCC-NH.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club Plant Sale
8 a.m. until sold out, rain or shine, Bradford Common
Come early for the best selection!
DANVILLE: Neighborhood Yard Sale
9 a.m. – 6 p.m., 222 Long Pond Road
Rain date: Sun., May 22
Proceeds go to Danville Long Pond Protective Association, which is dedicated to the care, protection and preservation of Long Pond in Danville and Kingston.
KINGSTON: Annual Library Plant Sale
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
DERRY: Hazardous Waste Collection Event
Residents of Derry and Londonderry only. Please stay in your vehicle at all times.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., West Running Brook School, 1 W Running Brook Lane
Info: www.derrynh.org
DERRY: Homeschool Art Exhibit and Contest
Hosted by Granite State Home Educators
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Latitude Learning Resources, 44 Bird Street, 100B
Info: www.facebook.com/events/294773699453143
PELHAM: Plant Sale — Pelham Garden Club
9 a.m., Pelham Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: www.facebook.com/PelhamGardenGroup
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Lecture and Book Signing
“Poor Richard’s Women: Ben Franklin in Love” by Nancy Rubin Stuart
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Museum of Printing,
Info: www.museumofprinting.org
HAVERHILL: Meet the Artist – Gianna
10 a.m., Greater Haverhill Art Association
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org / www.facebook.com/HaverhillArtsAssociation
ANDOVER: Clown Town of Andover
Rides and carnival games, face painting, sand art/crafts, toddler/preschool games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more!
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Central Park in Andover, at the Corner of Bartlett and Chestnut
Tickets and info: www.andona.org/clown-town-2
LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness
Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.
Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective
HAVERHILL: “Poor Richard’s Women: Ben Franklin in Love”
lecture and book signing
1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave
Details: info@museumofprinting.org / www.museumofprinting.org
SALEM: NH Philharmonic — Spring Open House
Networking in style! Chamber members and public welcome.
3-4 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremony Drive
Must register: www.gschamber.com/events
ATKINSON: Roast Pork Dinner — Atkinson Lions
Menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, salad, apple stuffing, bread and butter, beverage and dessert
4:30-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children
Take out available
Info: Ronnie, 603-770-1790
ANDOVER: Moonlit Dance Hike
8-10 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road
Cost: Member, $24/Non-member, $30
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73894
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
SALEM: Spring Pops: Made in America
Don’t miss this lively concert of Broadway hits and film favorites.
7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Cost: Students tickets are only $5 and $8, Adults are $30, and Seniors $25
Tickets: www.nhpo.booktix.com
