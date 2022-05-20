Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Robert Frost)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., hike at the Roberts Frost Farm

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Used Curriculum Fair

Homeschooling is expensive. This event will offer all sorts of homeschooling materials: science kits, manipulatives, workbooks, textbooks, fiction, non-fiction, instruments, games, videos, CDs, and much more. The event is free for buyers. Table rentals, $10.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Latitude Learning, 44 Birch Street, 100B

Info: 603-340-5516 / www.latitudelearning.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

No registration required.

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros (Grades 6-12)

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Peace Poetry Contest Reading

6-8 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street, Hartleb Technology Center, Room 103

Info: www.necc.mass.edu/event/peace-poetry-reading

WINDHAM: Food Truck

Head on down to Griffin Park to check out One Happy Clam Food Truck

4-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

ANDOVER: Clown Town of Andover

Rides, carnival games, candy/snacks, and a DJ

6-10 p.m., Central Park in Andover, at the Corner of Bartlett and Chestnut

Tickets and info: www.andona.org/clown-town-2

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

LAWRENCE: Poetry & Design Exhibit

“Mourning those who are still living” with Y-Bình Nguyễn, Tina Thu, and Sherly Garcia

8 p.m., El Taller, 275 Essex Street

Info: www.wearelawrence.org/lawrence-arts-collective

SATURDAY, MAY 21

ATKINSON: Book Sale & Yard Sale

All day, Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362- 5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: NEW: Seed Library Opens – soft opening

Sponsored by Pollinator Pathways NH and Kingston Community Library

Raffle tickets available for a native plant kit

Info: 603-642-3351 / www.kingstonlibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Giant Yard Sale

Space rentals available: Call Tom at 603-548-5011

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Londonderry Lions Club, Lions Hall, Rt. 128, 256 Mammoth Road

Proceeds benefit Lions local charities including Operation Kid Sight.

Info: www.londonderry.nhlions.org

ATKINSON: Town-Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. — 3 p.m., various locations

Maps available after 12 p.m. on the day of, Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Public Library, Atkinson Village Store

Info: 603-494-8653 / www.AWCC-NH.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club Plant Sale

8 a.m. until sold out, rain or shine, Bradford Common

Come early for the best selection!

DANVILLE: Neighborhood Yard Sale

9 a.m. – 6 p.m., 222 Long Pond Road

Rain date: Sun., May 22

Proceeds go to Danville Long Pond Protective Association, which is dedicated to the care, protection and preservation of Long Pond in Danville and Kingston.

KINGSTON: Annual Library Plant Sale

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

DERRY: Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Residents of Derry and Londonderry only. Please stay in your vehicle at all times.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., West Running Brook School, 1 W Running Brook Lane

Info: www.derrynh.org

DERRY: Homeschool Art Exhibit and Contest

Hosted by Granite State Home Educators

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Latitude Learning Resources, 44 Bird Street, 100B

Info: www.facebook.com/events/294773699453143

PELHAM: Plant Sale — Pelham Garden Club

9 a.m., Pelham Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: www.facebook.com/PelhamGardenGroup

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Lecture and Book Signing

“Poor Richard’s Women: Ben Franklin in Love” by Nancy Rubin Stuart

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Museum of Printing,

Info: www.museumofprinting.org

HAVERHILL: Meet the Artist – Gianna

10 a.m., Greater Haverhill Art Association

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org / www.facebook.com/HaverhillArtsAssociation

ANDOVER: Clown Town of Andover

Rides and carnival games, face painting, sand art/crafts, toddler/preschool games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more!

10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Central Park in Andover, at the Corner of Bartlett and Chestnut

Tickets and info: www.andona.org/clown-town-2

LAWRENCE: The Architecture of Deafness

Jeffrey Yasuo Mansfield’s exhibit, The Architecture of Deafness, is an archive of the history of schools for the Deaf in New England and beyond.

Through June 2: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

More info: www.essexartcenter.org/lawrence-arts-collective

HAVERHILL: “Poor Richard’s Women: Ben Franklin in Love”

lecture and book signing

1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave

Details: info@museumofprinting.org / www.museumofprinting.org

SALEM: NH Philharmonic — Spring Open House

Networking in style! Chamber members and public welcome.

3-4 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremony Drive

Must register: www.gschamber.com/events

ATKINSON: Roast Pork Dinner — Atkinson Lions

Menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, salad, apple stuffing, bread and butter, beverage and dessert

4:30-7 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 children

Take out available

Info: Ronnie, 603-770-1790

ANDOVER: Moonlit Dance Hike

8-10 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Road

Cost: Member, $24/Non-member, $30

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73894

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

7:30 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

SALEM: Spring Pops: Made in America

Don’t miss this lively concert of Broadway hits and film favorites.

7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Cost: Students tickets are only $5 and $8, Adults are $30, and Seniors $25

Tickets: www.nhpo.booktix.com

