SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee
PLAISTOW: Halloween Event for Pets and Kids
Bring the kids and the pups to the store for treats and a photo opportunity.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Better Than Before Home Furnishings & Design, Plaistow Commons Plaza, 160 Plaistow Road (Route 125)
Info: 603-479-3041 / www.betterthanbefore.com
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening
Meet the Forestry Committee members, take a hike through the newest trails that traverse Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.
1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south of the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.
METHUEN: Golden Age of Broadway
A musical revue showcasing works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Porter, Gershwin and others.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 Adult/$5 for children 12 & under
Info: www.mmmh.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)
Practice clearing your mind, being in the present moment and reducing stress.
7:30-8 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
If you are interested in joining please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com.
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
A support group for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Halloween Film Program: Body Horror 101 (Virtual)
Liz and Todd will talk about cinema’s best example of body horror, why it endures as a genre, and groundbreaking creators like David Cronenberg.
6:30 p.m. via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Teen Volunteer Info Session
Help create a meaningful volunteer program for high school students.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Vampires, Zombies…The History and Impact of Horror Movies
Available via Zoom or in-person. Frank Mandosa returns to kick off Halloween fun with a program about the history of horror films & their impact with movie clips, trivia, snacks and prizes!
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)
Tuesdays
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for child, free for adult
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training
Tuesdays
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”, starring Leslie Manville and Alba Baptista (PG)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club presents “Women of ‘76”
Historic one woman show featuring Rita Parisi, portraying woman of the American Revolution.
2 p.m., downstairs at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Club members should plan to attend the meeting beforehand at 12:15.
Questions about the club can be emailed to pfarfaras@aol.com or about the play: ritaparisi@waterfallproductions.com or call 978-430-1357
METHUEN: Spaghetti & Meatball Senior Supper
All Methuen seniors are welcome.
4-6 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
SALEM: Violin Concert with Yolanda Becker
Yolanda Becker is a violinist/guitarist, songwriter, and loop pedal performer from southern NH.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Grief Support for Children (Ages 6-15)
4:15-5:30 p.m., High Pointe House, 360 North Ave
Must register: 978-552-4510 / www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Research planning: benefits of a research log, and more!
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October 29
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer
Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.
1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques
Mondays and Wednesdays
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org
ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.
6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night
Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!
7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
DERRY: Ghosts and Legends
Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway
Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events
DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’
In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.
Performances October 19-November 6
7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street
Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances
Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on Thursdays
9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House
Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111
Info: 603-329-4401
NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold
Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.
Thursdays
10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow
A gentle but energizing total body workout
Thursdays
11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Spooky Evening with Paranormal Investigator
An evening of spooky tales of paranormal investigations at historic and haunted places in New England.
7-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, Washington Hall, 101 Washington Street
Admission: $10
Info: Suzanne, 978-374-9684 / www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
ANDOVER: Kindness for Colleen Blood Drive
Spread kindness in memory of Andover’s Colleen Ritzer by donating blood to pediatric patients receiving treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Bloodmobile, St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street
Register for appointment: www.bostonchildrens.org/halfpints (use the sponsor code KINDNESS)
More info: Kristen Walsh / press@colleenritzer.org
METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Cost: $1 donation per class is requested
Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens
Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays
October 1-31
10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group
All levels welcome.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month
10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: Phantom of the Opera
Derry Public Library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Derry Libraries and the Greater Derry Arts Council, proudly present this silent film in the theatre with live musical accompaniment.
7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway (Doors open at 6 p.m.)
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAMPSTEAD: Appliance / Scrap Metal & Electronics Recycling
Hampstead Lions Club annual Fundraiser
8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street
Cost: Depends on item(s)
Info: Gerry Foster at 603-505-1819
ATKINSON: Bulk Shredding Event
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., rain or shine, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per box of a standard size = 9h x 11w x 14 L. Larger sizes of boxes will be accepted. The fee will be adjusted accordingly.
Info: awcc-nh.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Walk-Run-Ride to Remember 5K
Proceeds to help support organizations supporting the loss of loved ones.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winnekenni Lower Park, 347 Kenoza Ave
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-walk-to-remember-5k-walk-run-ride/10000417330977187
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LONDONDERRY: ‘Broomstick Pilot Licenses’ for Kids
Broomstick Pilot Licenses are issued under the authority of Glenda the Witch, the Aviation Museum’s Official Broomstick Check Pilot, who will be on hand to greet applicants and supervise the licensing process.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Way
Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $5 for those 6 to 12, kids 5 and under free, with discounts for seniors and veterans. All Broomstick Pilot’s License applicants 12 and under will be admitted free on Sat., Oct. 22.
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
NEWBURYPORT: Touch-a-Truck
Climb into the seat of a dump truck, pretend to drive a school bus, listen to the siren of the ambulance! We have all your favorites and more!
10 a.m., Cashman Park parking lot/boat ramp, Sally Snyder Way
Please note: 12-1 p.m. is a sensory friendly hour with no sirens or air horns.
Info: newburyportyouthservices.com
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
GROVELAND: Spooky Saturday (Ages 4-10)
Silly stories, pumpkin crafts, sweet monster snacks, and more! This program takes place indoors. A make-your-own sweet treat will be served.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Downtown Trick-or-Treat
The Upper Room will be joining other organizations by setting up a table outside the Marion Gerrish Community Center. Stop by for a treat!
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway
Info: www.urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Open Farm Day
Raffles, pony rides, bake sale, petting zoo, horseshoe painting, puppy visits, farm tours, and more!
12-4 p.m., rain or shine, Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road
Info: 978-998-1751
HAMPSTEAD: Trunk or Treat
Highlights include food trucks, balloon twisting, petting farm, games, and lots of candy! No charge.
1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road
Info: 603-329-5959 /www.islandpondbc.com
HAVERHILL: Artist Opening Reception
“A Shift in Control” solo exhibition by Dustin Schuetz (on view through Sun., November 27)
5-8 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street
Info: www.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Chili Cook-Off
6-9 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave
General admission $10
Info/register: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Live acoustic music returns to Haverhill, with the amazing roots and soul artist Kerri Powers. Local favorite Jim Trick will open the night.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street (Rts 110 and 125)
Tickets: $20 / available at the door or online
Info/tickets: 978-459-5134 / www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
