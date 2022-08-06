SUNDAY, AUGUST 7
KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration
8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)
Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!
KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent
All are welcome!
8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)
Info: 603-642-7256
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond
With Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert
Christian and Country music
Cost: $5
7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047
MONDAY, AUGUST 8
SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.
Cost: $175 per golfer
To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
10 a.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Receive a refresher on the key skills that are required when interviewing for any job.
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night
Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!
6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave
Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051
GROVELAND: Author Event
David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: emilykearns18@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Pirate Scavenger Hunt
Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“What Device is Right for Me?”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: FDR’s Four Freedoms (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: S’mores Solar Ovens (Teens)
Harness the power of the sun to make s’mores!
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion
6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Streetsong Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“Sabina” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Free, all welcome. Older children welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
PLAISTOW: MARK209 Concert
7 p.m., Rock Church, 90 Newton Road
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 603-887-4922 / 603-329-6047
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10
DERRY: Infant Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Infant Massage (newborns and pre-crawling)
This four-week class teaches parents how to massage, relax, and soothe their infants; it’s best to register for all four sessions.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Nailed It — Water Theme (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Club
Copies will be available at the front desk following the July meeting.
New and drop-in members are always welcome.
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Paul Giblin: 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
HAVERHILL: A Summer Celebration — Benefit Event
A night of music, food, and fun to benefit new and expectant mothers through 411 Cares. Presented by Merrimack Valley Women’s Business League and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Must be 21+ to attend. Please bring diaper and formula donations.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street
Tickets: $50 / www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by 12 Barz Band
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Performance by 4EverFab
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by North River Music
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Presidential Landmarks of New England (Virtual)
Author David Kruh will take you on a virtual journey of birthplaces, homes, libraries, and yes, even bars, dedicated to US Presidents. It’s a mix of tourism and history that’s perfect for one final summer road trip!
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress. Membership is open and meetings are free.
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common: Martin and Kelly
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Jennifer Shin – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
“Vox Feminae: Songs of Powerful Women”
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
ANDOVER: Kayak Pomps Pond
Kayaks and live jackets will be provided.
8:30-10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER:: Networking Breakfast
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast featuring celebrity chef Kevin Des Chenes.
8:30-9:30 a.m., Doyon’s Appliance, 10 Bayfield Drive
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Senior Luau
Enjoy glazed pork and entertainment
12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Suggested donation of $3.00
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
DERRY: Derry Public Library’s End of Summer Party
Featuring Magician BJ Hickman
1-2:30 p.m., MacGregor Park, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NEWBURYPORT: Cruisin’ the 50s Car Show
Live music, raffles, 250+ vintage cars, family movie
5-8 p.m., downtown Newburyport
www.business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/cruisin-the-50s-car-show-2022-85715
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performance by Free Spirit Music School presents Dynamix
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Last Duo
A diverse highly entertaining acoustic Duo that performs songs from a wide range of artists.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by Granite Planet (Pop & Rock)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
ANDOVER: Writers Group
Held on the 2nd Thursday of the month
Participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)
Space is limited.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.
No registration required.
11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Sandown Old Home Day Kick-off
6-11 p.m., SHSM Kick-off at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Saturday through November 19
7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
DERRY: Book Sale
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
LONDONDERRY: Planefest! At the Aviation Museum
Vintage aircraft, Young Eagles flights, and many more ways to get kids and families close to aircraft.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road
Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
SANDOWN: Sandown Old Home Day
Highlights: performers, fireworks, food, bounce house, Town Beach events, vendors, games, and a Cornhole competition
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., downtown, Main Street
6-9 p.m., band and fireworks, Sandlot, 56 North Road
HAVERHILL: Empowered Women Lawn Party
Featuring a light lunch, contests, featured drink, 17th century fashion exhibit, raffles, Hannah Dustin history, silent auction, and more.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave
Cost: $20 per person
Tickets: www.facebook.com/DustonDustinGarrisonHouse/events
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Art and Inclusion — Art Reception
Free Admission. Light refreshments available.
On display August 2 — August 31
1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: info@buttonwoods.org / 978-374-4626
HAMPSTEAD: Community Barbecue
The menu includes barbecue pulled pork, local corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni salad, and brownies with ice cream for dessert.
4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Suggested donation: $10 per person
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
WINDHAM: Food Truck Fest
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar
MONDAY, AUGUST 15
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Stop the Bleed
Get prepared to make a difference. Learn to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
9:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.
Space is limited.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
Support for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Movie Morning
“The Dog” starring Channing Tatum (1 hr 41m)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Donations appreciated.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Cooking Workshop
Learn to prepare potato gnocchi with a savory sauce. Seats are limited.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club
3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – MARK209
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: MARK209 Concert
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street
Cost: $5
Tickets/info: 603-329-6047
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“Amazing Grace” – Rated PG
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Hawks and Hawk Watching
A presentation of the region’s vultures, hawks, eagles, and falcons that can be regularly observed on Fall migration.
Free, all are welcome.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters
New faces always welcome.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org
Info: www.kelleylibrary.org
GROVELAND: Game Day
Wednesdays
Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.
1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
ANDOVER: Warning Signs of a Stroke Presentation
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park
Free performance by Rico Barr
6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street
Info: www.andoverrec.com
DERRY: Summer Movie Night
“Belfast” (2021)
6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Please register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Time Bandits
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
LONDONDERRY: Studio Two Beatles Tribune Band
Old Home Days Concert
7-8:30 p.m., Concerts on the Common, 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Justin Murphy-Mancini – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
ANDOVER: Craft Sale
All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Health Maintenance Clinic
9:30 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Info: Anita Wright, 978-556-7210
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band
Including cookout and ice cream social
5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway
ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams
Performance by Tad & Valerie
6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group
Third Thursday of each month
6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539
Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Concert Series
Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)
6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive
Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org
