SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

KINGSTON: Kingston Days Celebration

8 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on the Plains (Main Street)

Highlights include a farmers market, talent show, raffle, yard sale, car show and more!

KINGSTON: Worship Under the Big Tent

All are welcome!

8:30 a.m., under the Big Tent, on the Plains (Main Street)

Info: 603-642-7256

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Destination Salem Pond

With Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 614 Middleton Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

KINGSTON: MARK209 Concert

Christian and Country music

Cost: $5

7 p.m., Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info/tickets: 603-642-7256 / 603-329-6047

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

SALEM: 18th Annual Fore Paws Golf Classic

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. at Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road

Proceeds to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League. Registration open through July 31.

Cost: $175 per golfer

To register: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org/2022golfregistration

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

10 a.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / email joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Receive a refresher on the key skills that are required when interviewing for any job.

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Legendary Filmmaker Werner Herzog Discussion (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Free Concert & Family Night

Meet the members of the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their instruments, speak with instructors, and hear them play. Hamburgers, hot dogs, giveaways, games and more!

6:30-8:30 p.m., Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave

Questions: Renee Ouellette, 603-508-9051

GROVELAND: Author Event

David Kruh, author of “Inseparable”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: emilykearns18@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Pirate Scavenger Hunt

Session 1: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Session 2: 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

This support group is focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons. SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop

“What Device is Right for Me?”

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: FDR’s Four Freedoms (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: S’mores Solar Ovens (Teens)

Harness the power of the sun to make s’mores!

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series: Roundtable Discussion

6-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Streetsong Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“Sabina” – Rated PG13

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids

Free, all welcome. Older children welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

PLAISTOW: MARK209 Concert

7 p.m., Rock Church, 90 Newton Road

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 603-887-4922 / 603-329-6047

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

DERRY: Infant Storytime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Infant Massage (newborns and pre-crawling)

This four-week class teaches parents how to massage, relax, and soothe their infants; it’s best to register for all four sessions.

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Nailed It — Water Theme (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Club

Copies will be available at the front desk following the July meeting.

New and drop-in members are always welcome.

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Paul Giblin: 603-898-7064 / pgiblin@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck: The Walking Gourmet

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

HAVERHILL: A Summer Celebration — Benefit Event

A night of music, food, and fun to benefit new and expectant mothers through 411 Cares. Presented by Merrimack Valley Women’s Business League and the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Must be 21+ to attend. Please bring diaper and formula donations.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex Street

Tickets: $50 / www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by 12 Barz Band

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Performance by 4EverFab

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by North River Music

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Presidential Landmarks of New England (Virtual)

Author David Kruh will take you on a virtual journey of birthplaces, homes, libraries, and yes, even bars, dedicated to US Presidents. It’s a mix of tourism and history that’s perfect for one final summer road trip!

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: PopRoks

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress. Membership is open and meetings are free.

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: Concerts on the Common: Martin and Kelly

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Jennifer Shin – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

“Vox Feminae: Songs of Powerful Women”

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

ANDOVER: Kayak Pomps Pond

Kayaks and live jackets will be provided.

8:30-10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER:: Networking Breakfast

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast featuring celebrity chef Kevin Des Chenes.

8:30-9:30 a.m., Doyon’s Appliance, 10 Bayfield Drive

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Senior Luau

Enjoy glazed pork and entertainment

12 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Suggested donation of $3.00

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

DERRY: Derry Public Library’s End of Summer Party

Featuring Magician BJ Hickman

1-2:30 p.m., MacGregor Park, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NEWBURYPORT: Cruisin’ the 50s Car Show

Live music, raffles, 250+ vintage cars, family movie

5-8 p.m., downtown Newburyport

www.business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/cruisin-the-50s-car-show-2022-85715

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performance by Free Spirit Music School presents Dynamix

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Last Duo

A diverse highly entertaining acoustic Duo that performs songs from a wide range of artists.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by Granite Planet (Pop & Rock)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

ANDOVER: Writers Group

Held on the 2nd Thursday of the month

Participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storytime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own (Ages 3-5)

Space is limited.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Meet with other parents, grandparents and caregivers of young children ages 0-6.

No registration required.

11-11:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Sandown Old Home Day Kick-off

6-11 p.m., SHSM Kick-off at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Saturday through November 19

7:30-11:30 a.m., 824 New Hampshire Street

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

DERRY: Book Sale

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

LONDONDERRY: Planefest! At the Aviation Museum

Vintage aircraft, Young Eagles flights, and many more ways to get kids and families close to aircraft.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

SANDOWN: Sandown Old Home Day

Highlights: performers, fireworks, food, bounce house, Town Beach events, vendors, games, and a Cornhole competition

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., downtown, Main Street

6-9 p.m., band and fireworks, Sandlot, 56 North Road

HAVERHILL: Empowered Women Lawn Party

Featuring a light lunch, contests, featured drink, 17th century fashion exhibit, raffles, Hannah Dustin history, silent auction, and more.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Duston-Dustin Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave

Cost: $20 per person

Tickets: www.facebook.com/DustonDustinGarrisonHouse/events

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Art and Inclusion — Art Reception

Free Admission. Light refreshments available.

On display August 2 — August 31

1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: info@buttonwoods.org / 978-374-4626

HAMPSTEAD: Community Barbecue

The menu includes barbecue pulled pork, local corn on the cob, coleslaw, baked beans, macaroni salad, and brownies with ice cream for dessert.

4-6 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Suggested donation: $10 per person

METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River

Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.

6-7:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive

A donation of $35 per person is requested.

Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

WINDHAM: Food Truck Fest

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Stop the Bleed

Get prepared to make a difference. Learn to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

9:30 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Early literacy opportunities for caregivers and babies through a story time with interactive song, movement, and fingerplay.

Space is limited.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

Support for family caregivers to connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Movie Morning

“The Dog” starring Channing Tatum (1 hr 41m)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Donations appreciated.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Cooking Workshop

Learn to prepare potato gnocchi with a savory sauce. Seats are limited.

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Nichols Village Book Club

3:15-4:15 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – MARK209

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Feel-Good Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: MARK209 Concert

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street

Cost: $5

Tickets/info: 603-329-6047

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“Amazing Grace” – Rated PG

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Hawks and Hawk Watching

A presentation of the region’s vultures, hawks, eagles, and falcons that can be regularly observed on Fall migration.

Free, all are welcome.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Wednesday Lunchtime Knitters

New faces always welcome.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Contact: Laura Stevens: 603-898-7064 / lstevens@kelleylibrary.org

Info: www.kelleylibrary.org

GROVELAND: Game Day

Wednesdays

Rumi Cube, Scrabble, Checkers, Chess, UNO, card games, and more! Bring your own snacks.

1-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

ANDOVER: Warning Signs of a Stroke Presentation

1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Concerts in the Park

Free performance by Rico Barr

6-8 p.m., corner of Bartlett Street and Chestnut Street

Info: www.andoverrec.com

DERRY: Summer Movie Night

“Belfast” (2021)

6-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Please register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Time Bandits

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: Wednesday Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club

6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LONDONDERRY: Studio Two Beatles Tribune Band

Old Home Days Concert

7-8:30 p.m., Concerts on the Common, 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Justin Murphy-Mancini – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

ANDOVER: Craft Sale

All proceeds go back to support the Crafting Group at the Robb Center

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Health Maintenance Clinic

9:30 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Info: Anita Wright, 978-556-7210

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Come enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series –TCMA Concert Band

Including cookout and ice cream social

5-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

ANDOVER: Andover Summer Jams

Performance by Tad & Valerie

6-8 p.m., outside in the front plaza of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: 978-623-8262 / www.andoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Concert Series

Free, family-friendly performance by the B-Street Bombers (R&B, Rock, Soul & Funk)

6:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 48 Geremonty Drive

Weather permitting. For cancellation info: Facebook @FieldofDreansSalemNH / www.fieldofdreamsnh.org

