SATURDAY, JULY 8

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

ANDOVER: Puzzle Race

Can your team complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors?

2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: On Screen: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine. Rated PG-13

2-4:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Pop Up Drawing Event

The cast of Theater in the Open’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” will pose in costume, while Sierra Gitlin, Administrative Assistant at the Museum of Old Newbury presents a brief history of the work and life of this enigmatic Newburyport native. This event is open to all, whether you want to draw, observe the drawing, learn about Ethel, or experience costumes evocative of the Gilded Age. Free and open to the public.

3-5 p.m., Newburyport Art, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

METHUEN: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Performances from 3 bands, games, 360 Video Booth, playful characters, food trucks, face painting, fireworks, and more!

5:30-10 p.m., The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street

Rain date: Sat., July 15

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

SUNDAY, JULY 9

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Sprouting Scientists (Ages 3-5)

Your young children will enjoy stories and hands-on activities that show them how fun and intriguing science can be.

10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Teens are invited to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “The Goonies” (PG).

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: DIY Papermaking (Teens)

Make your own paper with 3D printed frames

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Mandala Suncatchers (Teens)

Paint beautiful mandala suncatchers

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Mason Jar Frames (Ages 11-18)

Find your voice with this creative keepsake! Come decorate a mason jar picture frame. Mason jars and craft supplies will be provided. Please provide your own picture, 3 inches x 5 inches or smaller.

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie

Come watch “Puss in Boots – The Last Wish” (Rated PG).

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Families in Film

From generational families (The Barrymores, Redgraves, Howards...), siblings (The Hemsworths, Waylans, Arquettes...) to aunts and nieces & uncles and nephews (The Coppolas, Julia Roberts...) You name it, you’ll learn about it!

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info/register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 11

ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk

Tuesdays

Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers

Join on Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch White Heat (1949) starring Jimmy Cagney and Virginia Mayo.

After a prison break, a career criminal recruits a crew for a daring payroll heist.

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Nevins Ink (Ages 9-11)

Does your child enjoy writing? Would they enjoy a supportive environment where they can learn about different kinds of writing (e.g., fiction, nonfiction, poetry) and express themselves in the style of writing that suits them best? Register them for this series of writing lessons, where they’ll be encouraged to create written works and submit them for publication in our Nevins Ink literary magazine.

1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga

Tuesdays (starting July 11)

A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.

2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Paper Engineering (Ages 8+)

Have you seen origami? Folded paper houses? Pop-up cards? These are all examples of Paper Engineering. We’ll be making lots of folded paper animals, machines, and things that jump up or spin around from paper!

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Gaming Club

Drop in to play video games, board games, or both!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Business After Hours

Join us for a Business After Hours at The Movement Strength & Conditioning! Check our their new location while networking with other members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber. Bring lots of business cards and any other promotional items you would like to share with others. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Movement Strength & Conditioning, 800 Broadway

Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Sewcial Club

Do you sew and want to meet other people who do too? Drop in and chat about your current project!

6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Coloring Club

Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block! Materials are provided. No registration needed.

6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Yoga at the Library

Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: IIAH Museum Show and Tell

North Andover’s own Institute for Industrial Art & History provides an interactive presentation with scientific and industrial equipment of the past. They will also be showing lantern slides featuring solar eclipse and other astronomical events! This is an in person event, all ages welcome!

7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, 111 Phillips Brooks Road

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

ANDOVER: Food Pantry

Held on the 2nd Wednesday of the month

Food bags will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

9-11 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Tiny Art Show Kits Available

Pick up a kit to make a tiny work of art and then return it to MHL for their All Ages Tiny Art Show!

9-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 3-5)

Come listen to some stories and complete a craft!

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Business Networking Mixer

There will be appetizers and beverages and a business card raffle to win a door prize.

5-7 p.m., Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road

Admission: $10 for Merrimack Chamber Members, $20 for non-members

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don’t miss the Grace Worship Team Kingston FCC Worship Team! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

ANDOVER: Evening with the Author

Join New York Times bestselling author Lisa See as she talks about her new book “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”, a captivating story of women helping other women.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (ages 3+)

Wildlife Encounters is bringing 7 wild animals! Some you’ll be able to pet, some you need to keep your distance from. Join us to learn all kinds of interesting animal facts!

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Emily Amos from Philadelphia, PA playing works by Messiaen, Laurin, Franck, Weaver, Price and Sowerby on the Great Organ. The concert sponsored by Joyce Painter Rice and Rosalind Mohnsen.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children

Tickets: At the door or online at www.mmmh.org

Questions? 978-685-0693

THURSDAY, JULY 13

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Thursdays through August 10

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.

8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Walking Group

Thursdays (starting July 13)

The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.

9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Open Art Studio

Thursdays

Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Landing on the Moon (Virtual)

Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball, a volunteer educator with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discusses the history and plans for landing on the Moon.

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: College Fair

This is an ideal opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with a wide range of colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases. Representatives will be available to answer questions and distribute literature.

6-7:30 p.m., in the Snyder Center, 220 South Main Street on the Phillips Academy campus

Parking will be available at the Phillips Academy ice arena, 254 South Main Street.

Info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series

Don’t miss this performance by The Bob Baughman Jazz Quartet. Free and open to the public.

6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: www.downtown-andover.com

HAVERHILL: Internet Basics I

For those who have never touched a computer or have limited mouse skills, this class will introduce the basics of having a computer, mouse and keyboard. We will also explore how to find information online and develop web browsing skills.

This is a two-part program. Session 1 is on July 13, and session 2 is on July 20.

6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Treasure Hunting with Mass Metal Detecting

Father and son team, Steve and Jonathan Stewart, of Mass Metal Detecting have been metal detecting for years and have collected many pieces of history. They will talk about the best way to use a metal detector and to share stories and artifacts from some of their adventures.

6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 14

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)

Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.

11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

METHUEN: Craft Club (Ages 5-9)

We’ll provide the materials, while kids provide their creativity –and have fun making different types of crafts!

1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

DERRY: Bruce In The USA — Benefit Concert & Silent Auction

The Center for Life Management’s 15th annual fundraiser will feature Bruce In The USA, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall

Cost: 45-$65. Proceeds will be used to support mental health services.

Tickets/info: 603-437-5100 / www.tupelomusichall.com

SATURDAY, JULY 15

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

LAWRENCE: Fiesta en la calle — Block Party

Come enjoy live music, dancing, games, art activities, ice cream, art show and more. The performance lineup, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, features Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.

11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Lawtown Fest

Celebrate mid-summer with tons of free give-aways and entertainment at this free community event!

1-4 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, Osgood Street

Tickets/info: www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtown-fest-tickets-634140079047

SUNDAY, JULY 16

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Time Machine

The Time Machine band performs a wide variety of music in from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Be sure to bring a chair!

4 p.m., 72 Elm Street

MONDAY, JULY 17

LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 9-11)

Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20

Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325

Cost: $175

Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month in Memorial Hall.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber’s 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular

Golfers will have use of a cart, continental breakfast, hot buffet dinner, and a free gift. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

11 a.m. shotgun start, Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road

Cost: $299 per person

Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

HAVERHILL: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament

11 a.m., registration with 12 p.m. shotgun start

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $175 per person

Register: Roy Walling III: 617-270-3803 / Email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

This month Ben Kellman, yoga instructor will teach us about meditative breathing, stretching and sensory tapping. Come join us for a relaxing afternoon.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie

Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “Titan A.E.” (Rated PG).

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie

Come watch “The Princess Bride”, 98 minutes (Rated PG).

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Mystery Author Brendan DuBois

Brendan writes the Lewis Cole mystery series that is set in a fictional New Hampshire town.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 18

ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk

Tuesdays

Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers

Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Killing (1956) starring Sterling Hayden and directed by Stanley Kubrick. A career crook enlists help for a brazen racetrack robbery.

10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market

Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month

Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

METHUEN: Amazing Hero Art with Rob Surette (All Ages)

Come welcome artist Rob Surette, a master artist for Disney, DC, LucasFilms, Dreamworks, and more — come watch him speed-paint enormous images of heroes from around the world in this inspiring presentation!

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles. Wear old clothes--sometimes we get messy!

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga

Tuesdays (starting July 11)

A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.

2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Felted Rainbow Patched (Teens)

Make a fun, needle felted badge!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

ANDOVER:The Forgotten Literary Life of New England Villages (Virtual)

Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the late 1800s, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Pop Up Art School: Felted Rainbow Patches (Ages 11-18)

Make a fuzzy felted patch with wool. Pick from four rainbow designs. Use the finished piece as a patch on a jacket, or frame it for a unique piece of art. Pop Up Art School will show you how to use a barbed needle and wool roving to make this cool accessory. Needle felting is fun and easier than it looks!

11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night: Super Mario Bros

6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don’t miss this performance by Calvary Bible Worship Team Centerpoint Praise Band & Friends! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

ANDOVER: Cribbage Club

Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Summer Scholarship Fund Organ Concert

Kevin Nell from Worcester, MA will be playing works by Cook, Beach, Still, Mendelssohn, Dupre, De Jong, Laurin and Vierne. The concert is sponsored by Janet Pletcher and Kathleen Taylor. Scholarships will be awarded to two recent high school graduates.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children

Tickets: At the door or online at www.mmmh.org

Questions? 978-685-0693

THURSDAY, JULY 20

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Thursdays through August 10

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.

8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Andover Chroniclers Meeting

Held every 1st and 3rd Thursday

Join a group that produces videos. No experience necessary.

9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To sign up, email: andoverchroniclers@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Walking Group

Thursdays

The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.

9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Open Art Studio

Thursdays

Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)

Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month

1-2 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: lbrennan@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series

Don’t miss this performance by the Allspice Swing Orchestra. Free and open to the public.

6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: www.downtown-andover.com

ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair

Representatives from 50+ schools from across the country will meet with students and parents as they begin the independent and boarding school search process.

6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy campus, 220 South Main Street

Parking will be available at the Phillips Academy ice arena, 254 South Main Street.

Info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Internet Basics II

For those who have never touched a computer or have limited mouse skills, this class will introduce the basics of having a computer, mouse and keyboard. We will also explore how to find information online and develop web browsing skills.

6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, JULY 21

BRADFORD: KDK Memorial Foundation Memorial Golf Tournament

The KDK Memorial Foundation was created to honor the life of Kurt Kelly, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident on September 21, 2012. Kurt was born on June 1, 1980 and grew up in Chelmsford, MA, playing youth hockey.

7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. shotgun start, Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: $150 per person / Payment due by July 14

Send payment to: Specialized Plating, Inc., 15 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford, MA 01835; attention: KDK Golf Tournament Committee

Info: 978-373-8030 / Email: frank.f@specializedplating.com

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

HAVERHILL: Japanese Stab Book Binding (Teens)

Create your own pocket journal with a decorative Japanese stab binding. Choose from a variety of traditional binding patterns or experiment and create your own!

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: A Look at the Life & Works of Agatha Christie (Virtual)

Learn about Agatha Christie, popular mystery writer.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

SALISBURY: Annual Buffet Beach Blast

Fire up the grills, crank the tunes, pour the margaritas, and decorate the car. Start your evening at the oceanside tailgate party (separate ticket) in the adjacent parking lot then move inside Blue Ocean for Changes in Latitude, the country’s premiere tribute to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett.

6 p.m. Tailgate Party, 8 p.m. Concert, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front

Cost: $30 per person

Info/tickets: www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005E3A197DB28B

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

LOWELL: ‘Alla Prima—At First Attempt’

Newburyport-based painter Alan Bull will paint a portrait of singer-songwriter Dave Herlihy (former lead singer of Boston-based band O Positive) during his live performance.

7 p.m., GALLERY Z Visual & Performing Arts Center and Cafe, 167 Market Street

Info: 978-692-5040 / www.galleryzpac.com

SATURDAY, JULY 22

HAVERHILL: New England Clam Bake

The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club will hold a New England Clambake. All are welcome.

Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club, 1280 Boston Road

RSVP by July 17: Call 978-372-9227, or text Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

AMESBURY: Community Yard Sale & Makers Market

Yard Sale with recycled treasures and bargains including home goods, decorative items, books, art, and more. Make-It & Take-It: Eco-friendly hands-on activities for all ages ($5 per activity). Makers Market with unique and sustainably produced items by local artisans.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Upper Mlllyard Amphitheater & Industrial History Center, Mill 2

Rain date: Sun., July 23

Info: www.amesburycarriagemuseum.org/yard-sale-market

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Blockbusters: Back to the Future

When teenager Marty McFly is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown, he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future, and leave him trapped in the past.

2-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SUNDAY, JULY 23

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JULY 24

LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 12-14)

Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27

Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325

Cost: $175

Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Improv Games (Ages 11-18)

Find your voice and express yourself through acting! Show off your acting skills by playing improv games! All skill levels are welcome to play!

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Hands On Nature: Incredible Earthworms (Ages 4-8)

Bring your kids to this interesting program about earthworms and the important part they play in our environment – we’ll learn about their anatomy, how they have adapted to life underground, how they help create nutrient-rich soil, and other fun facts about these simple but important invertebrates.

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 25

ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk

Tuesdays

Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers

Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) starring Robert Mitchum and Peter Boyle. Set in the Boston underworld, a tale of a low level crook recruited to snitch on his partners as they attempt a bank robbery. But no one is who they seem.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Tarot Basics (Ages 15-19)

In this two-hour class, Beverley will guide you on exploring the cards, creating self-empowerment practices, and utilizing the cards for self-connection. Tarot can be used to develop intuition and gain insight to aid decision-making.

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga

Tuesdays

A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.

2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Costume Party (Ages 3-6)

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

ANDOVER: Cyanotypes: Solar Printing (Teens)

Use the power of the sun to make beautiful botanical prints!

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Death Cafe (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets meet every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

Don’t miss the performance by Tenley Westbrook & Friends Groovy Grace! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

ANDOVER: Cooking with Scraps (Virtual)

Lindsay-Jean Hard will help you learn how to make use of cooking scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough leftover for your compost pile!

7 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

THURSDAY, JULY 27

ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond

Thursdays through August 10

Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.

8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Walking Group

Thursdays

The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.

9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Open Art Studio

Thursdays

Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

METHUEN: Leland Faulkner: Walker Between Worlds (All Ages)

All are welcome to come listen to favorite and traditional Native American stories that speak to all of us through the wisdom of the first Americans.

10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

the second annual New England Summer Classic Car Show will fill the streets with 1989 and earlier classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles and much more. Free fun for the whole family!

3-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Andover

Cost: $20 show car registration fee. To register, go to www.AndoverHistoryandCulture.org/Classic-Car-Show or call 978-465-3140. Please note: 1989 and earlier cars will be admitted by pre-registration only.

Rain date: Sun., July 30

Questions? 978-475-2236

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series

Andover Center for History & Culture Car Show. Free and open to the public.

6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: www.downtown-andover.com

METHUEN: Stuffed Animal Sleepover (Ages 3-8)

At this special program, children can bring a stuffed animal (that they don’t mind spending the night without), decorate a bed for them, listen to a bedtime story, and tuck the animals into their new beds for the night. You can pick up the stuffed animals the next morning and hear all about their adventures in the library!

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “I Dissent”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours.

7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

FRIDAY, JULY 28

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)

Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.

11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival

Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30

Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!

3-11 p.m., 246 Market Street

Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org

METHUEN: Glow Party (Ages 5-10)

Your kids will have a blast at this party where they get to light up the room! We’ll provide glow sticks and black lights – and if kids really want the color to pop, have them dress in neon or white clothing and bring tons of energy, too!

3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

SATURDAY, JULY 29

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30

Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!

11 a.m. — 11 p.m., 246 Market Street

Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival

Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.

11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

SUNDAY, JULY 30

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30

Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!

11 a.m. — 8 p.m., 246 Market Street

Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival

Outdoor Gyro Cart and limited menu options.

11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School Kick Off (Grades K-8)

(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)

VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.

5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street

Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A

Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org

MONDAY, JULY 31

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Messy Monday

Work on a messy project like tie dye, slime, paper mache, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Writer’s Workshop (Ages 11-18)

Find your voice and express yourself through writing! Take time to write your own story and share your work, and get pointers and feedback from your peers.

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School (Grades K-8)

(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)

VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.

5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street

Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A

Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)

Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Doctors and Distillers with author Camper English (Virtual)

The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you