SATURDAY, JULY 8
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Puzzle Race
Can your team complete a jigsaw puzzle faster than your friends and neighbors?
2-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: On Screen: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine. Rated PG-13
2-4:15 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NEWBURYPORT: Pop Up Drawing Event
The cast of Theater in the Open’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” will pose in costume, while Sierra Gitlin, Administrative Assistant at the Museum of Old Newbury presents a brief history of the work and life of this enigmatic Newburyport native. This event is open to all, whether you want to draw, observe the drawing, learn about Ethel, or experience costumes evocative of the Gilded Age. Free and open to the public.
3-5 p.m., Newburyport Art, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
METHUEN: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Performances from 3 bands, games, 360 Video Booth, playful characters, food trucks, face painting, fireworks, and more!
5:30-10 p.m., The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street
Rain date: Sat., July 15
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net
SUNDAY, JULY 9
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
ANDOVER: Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
MONDAY, JULY 10
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Sprouting Scientists (Ages 3-5)
Your young children will enjoy stories and hands-on activities that show them how fun and intriguing science can be.
10-10:45 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Teens are invited to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “The Goonies” (PG).
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: DIY Papermaking (Teens)
Make your own paper with 3D printed frames
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Mandala Suncatchers (Teens)
Paint beautiful mandala suncatchers
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Mason Jar Frames (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice with this creative keepsake! Come decorate a mason jar picture frame. Mason jars and craft supplies will be provided. Please provide your own picture, 3 inches x 5 inches or smaller.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie
Come watch “Puss in Boots – The Last Wish” (Rated PG).
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Families in Film
From generational families (The Barrymores, Redgraves, Howards...), siblings (The Hemsworths, Waylans, Arquettes...) to aunts and nieces & uncles and nephews (The Coppolas, Julia Roberts...) You name it, you’ll learn about it!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 11
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join on Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch White Heat (1949) starring Jimmy Cagney and Virginia Mayo.
After a prison break, a career criminal recruits a crew for a daring payroll heist.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Nevins Ink (Ages 9-11)
Does your child enjoy writing? Would they enjoy a supportive environment where they can learn about different kinds of writing (e.g., fiction, nonfiction, poetry) and express themselves in the style of writing that suits them best? Register them for this series of writing lessons, where they’ll be encouraged to create written works and submit them for publication in our Nevins Ink literary magazine.
1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays (starting July 11)
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Paper Engineering (Ages 8+)
Have you seen origami? Folded paper houses? Pop-up cards? These are all examples of Paper Engineering. We’ll be making lots of folded paper animals, machines, and things that jump up or spin around from paper!
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Gaming Club
Drop in to play video games, board games, or both!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Business After Hours
Join us for a Business After Hours at The Movement Strength & Conditioning! Check our their new location while networking with other members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber. Bring lots of business cards and any other promotional items you would like to share with others. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served.
5:30-7:30 p.m., The Movement Strength & Conditioning, 800 Broadway
Register: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Sewcial Club
Do you sew and want to meet other people who do too? Drop in and chat about your current project!
6-7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Coloring Club
Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block! Materials are provided. No registration needed.
6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Yoga at the Library
Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one), a water bottle, and wear comfortable clothes that will allow easy movement.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: IIAH Museum Show and Tell
North Andover’s own Institute for Industrial Art & History provides an interactive presentation with scientific and industrial equipment of the past. They will also be showing lantern slides featuring solar eclipse and other astronomical events! This is an in person event, all ages welcome!
7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
ANDOVER: Food Pantry
Held on the 2nd Wednesday of the month
Food bags will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.
9-11 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Tiny Art Show Kits Available
Pick up a kit to make a tiny work of art and then return it to MHL for their All Ages Tiny Art Show!
9-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 3-5)
Come listen to some stories and complete a craft!
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
3:30-4:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Business Networking Mixer
There will be appetizers and beverages and a business card raffle to win a door prize.
5-7 p.m., Lowell Five Bank, 498 Chickering Road
Admission: $10 for Merrimack Chamber Members, $20 for non-members
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.MerrimackValleyChamber.com
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss the Grace Worship Team Kingston FCC Worship Team! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Evening with the Author
Join New York Times bestselling author Lisa See as she talks about her new book “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women”, a captivating story of women helping other women.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wildlife Encounters (ages 3+)
Wildlife Encounters is bringing 7 wild animals! Some you’ll be able to pet, some you need to keep your distance from. Join us to learn all kinds of interesting animal facts!
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Emily Amos from Philadelphia, PA playing works by Messiaen, Laurin, Franck, Weaver, Price and Sowerby on the Great Organ. The concert sponsored by Joyce Painter Rice and Rosalind Mohnsen.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Tickets: At the door or online at www.mmmh.org
Questions? 978-685-0693
THURSDAY, JULY 13
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Thursdays through August 10
Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.
8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Walking Group
Thursdays (starting July 13)
The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Open Art Studio
Thursdays
Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Landing on the Moon (Virtual)
Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball, a volunteer educator with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, discusses the history and plans for landing on the Moon.
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: College Fair
This is an ideal opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with a wide range of colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases. Representatives will be available to answer questions and distribute literature.
6-7:30 p.m., in the Snyder Center, 220 South Main Street on the Phillips Academy campus
Parking will be available at the Phillips Academy ice arena, 254 South Main Street.
Info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Don’t miss this performance by The Bob Baughman Jazz Quartet. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
HAVERHILL: Internet Basics I
For those who have never touched a computer or have limited mouse skills, this class will introduce the basics of having a computer, mouse and keyboard. We will also explore how to find information online and develop web browsing skills.
This is a two-part program. Session 1 is on July 13, and session 2 is on July 20.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Treasure Hunting with Mass Metal Detecting
Father and son team, Steve and Jonathan Stewart, of Mass Metal Detecting have been metal detecting for years and have collected many pieces of history. They will talk about the best way to use a metal detector and to share stories and artifacts from some of their adventures.
6:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, JULY 14
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)
Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.
11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
METHUEN: Craft Club (Ages 5-9)
We’ll provide the materials, while kids provide their creativity –and have fun making different types of crafts!
1-2 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
DERRY: Bruce In The USA — Benefit Concert & Silent Auction
The Center for Life Management’s 15th annual fundraiser will feature Bruce In The USA, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band.
7 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall
Cost: 45-$65. Proceeds will be used to support mental health services.
Tickets/info: 603-437-5100 / www.tupelomusichall.com
SATURDAY, JULY 15
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
LAWRENCE: Fiesta en la calle — Block Party
Come enjoy live music, dancing, games, art activities, ice cream, art show and more. The performance lineup, curated by Lawrence musician Felipe Collazo, features Ray Liriano, Veronica Robles, and Los Negros De La Rumba.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Lawtown Fest
Celebrate mid-summer with tons of free give-aways and entertainment at this free community event!
1-4 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, Osgood Street
Tickets/info: www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtown-fest-tickets-634140079047
SUNDAY, JULY 16
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: Time Machine
The Time Machine band performs a wide variety of music in from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Be sure to bring a chair!
4 p.m., 72 Elm Street
MONDAY, JULY 17
LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 9-11)
Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325
Cost: $175
Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month in Memorial Hall.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber’s 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular
Golfers will have use of a cart, continental breakfast, hot buffet dinner, and a free gift. Registration begins at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. shotgun start, Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road
Cost: $299 per person
Register: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
HAVERHILL: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament
11 a.m., registration with 12 p.m. shotgun start
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $175 per person
Register: Roy Walling III: 617-270-3803 / Email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
This month Ben Kellman, yoga instructor will teach us about meditative breathing, stretching and sensory tapping. Come join us for a relaxing afternoon.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Retro Movie
Stop on by to watch a throwback movie from decades past! This week we’ll be watching “Titan A.E.” (Rated PG).
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monday Night Movie
Come watch “The Princess Bride”, 98 minutes (Rated PG).
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Hybrid Program: Mystery Author Brendan DuBois
Brendan writes the Lewis Cole mystery series that is set in a fictional New Hampshire town.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Please register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 18
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Killing (1956) starring Sterling Hayden and directed by Stanley Kubrick. A career crook enlists help for a brazen racetrack robbery.
10 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: Amazing Hero Art with Rob Surette (All Ages)
Come welcome artist Rob Surette, a master artist for Disney, DC, LucasFilms, Dreamworks, and more — come watch him speed-paint enormous images of heroes from around the world in this inspiring presentation!
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
Experiment with some new types of art, materials, and styles. Wear old clothes--sometimes we get messy!
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays (starting July 11)
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Felted Rainbow Patched (Teens)
Make a fun, needle felted badge!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
ANDOVER:The Forgotten Literary Life of New England Villages (Virtual)
Whatever did New Englanders do on long winter evenings before cable, satellite and the internet? In the late 1800s, our rural ancestors used to create neighborhood events to improve their minds.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Pop Up Art School: Felted Rainbow Patches (Ages 11-18)
Make a fuzzy felted patch with wool. Pick from four rainbow designs. Use the finished piece as a patch on a jacket, or frame it for a unique piece of art. Pop Up Art School will show you how to use a barbed needle and wool roving to make this cool accessory. Needle felting is fun and easier than it looks!
11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night: Super Mario Bros
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss this performance by Calvary Bible Worship Team Centerpoint Praise Band & Friends! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends!
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Summer Scholarship Fund Organ Concert
Kevin Nell from Worcester, MA will be playing works by Cook, Beach, Still, Mendelssohn, Dupre, De Jong, Laurin and Vierne. The concert is sponsored by Janet Pletcher and Kathleen Taylor. Scholarships will be awarded to two recent high school graduates.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students with ID, $5 for children
Tickets: At the door or online at www.mmmh.org
Questions? 978-685-0693
THURSDAY, JULY 20
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Thursdays through August 10
Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.
8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Andover Chroniclers Meeting
Held every 1st and 3rd Thursday
Join a group that produces videos. No experience necessary.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To sign up, email: andoverchroniclers@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Walking Group
Thursdays
The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Open Art Studio
Thursdays
Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
Held on the 3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: lbrennan@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Don’t miss this performance by the Allspice Swing Orchestra. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
ANDOVER: Secondary School Fair
Representatives from 50+ schools from across the country will meet with students and parents as they begin the independent and boarding school search process.
6-7:30 p.m., Snyder Center, Phillips Academy campus, 220 South Main Street
Parking will be available at the Phillips Academy ice arena, 254 South Main Street.
Info: 978-749-4400 / Email: summer@andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Internet Basics II
For those who have never touched a computer or have limited mouse skills, this class will introduce the basics of having a computer, mouse and keyboard. We will also explore how to find information online and develop web browsing skills.
6 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, JULY 21
BRADFORD: KDK Memorial Foundation Memorial Golf Tournament
The KDK Memorial Foundation was created to honor the life of Kurt Kelly, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident on September 21, 2012. Kurt was born on June 1, 1980 and grew up in Chelmsford, MA, playing youth hockey.
7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. shotgun start, Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $150 per person / Payment due by July 14
Send payment to: Specialized Plating, Inc., 15 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford, MA 01835; attention: KDK Golf Tournament Committee
Info: 978-373-8030 / Email: frank.f@specializedplating.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
HAVERHILL: Japanese Stab Book Binding (Teens)
Create your own pocket journal with a decorative Japanese stab binding. Choose from a variety of traditional binding patterns or experiment and create your own!
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: A Look at the Life & Works of Agatha Christie (Virtual)
Learn about Agatha Christie, popular mystery writer.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
SALISBURY: Annual Buffet Beach Blast
Fire up the grills, crank the tunes, pour the margaritas, and decorate the car. Start your evening at the oceanside tailgate party (separate ticket) in the adjacent parking lot then move inside Blue Ocean for Changes in Latitude, the country’s premiere tribute to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett.
6 p.m. Tailgate Party, 8 p.m. Concert, Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front
Cost: $30 per person
Info/tickets: www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005E3A197DB28B
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
LOWELL: ‘Alla Prima—At First Attempt’
Newburyport-based painter Alan Bull will paint a portrait of singer-songwriter Dave Herlihy (former lead singer of Boston-based band O Positive) during his live performance.
7 p.m., GALLERY Z Visual & Performing Arts Center and Cafe, 167 Market Street
Info: 978-692-5040 / www.galleryzpac.com
SATURDAY, JULY 22
HAVERHILL: New England Clam Bake
The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club will hold a New England Clambake. All are welcome.
Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club, 1280 Boston Road
RSVP by July 17: Call 978-372-9227, or text Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
AMESBURY: Community Yard Sale & Makers Market
Yard Sale with recycled treasures and bargains including home goods, decorative items, books, art, and more. Make-It & Take-It: Eco-friendly hands-on activities for all ages ($5 per activity). Makers Market with unique and sustainably produced items by local artisans.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Upper Mlllyard Amphitheater & Industrial History Center, Mill 2
Rain date: Sun., July 23
Info: www.amesburycarriagemuseum.org/yard-sale-market
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Blockbusters: Back to the Future
When teenager Marty McFly is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown, he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future, and leave him trapped in the past.
2-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SUNDAY, JULY 23
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, JULY 24
LAWRENCE: Summer Program (Ages 12-14)
Monday, July 24 – Thursday, July 27
Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is hosting a summer program with STEAM activities, arts & crafts, outdoor activities, ice cream, walking field trips, plus so much more!
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Kingdom Voices Community Church, 360 Merrimack St., Entrance I, 3rd Floor, Suite 325
Cost: $175
Register: 978-465-0999 / www.girlsincseacoast.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
Bring your lamps, small appliances, chairs, small tables and any other small project and this group will try to fix it.
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $5 plus parts for seniors (ID required). $10 plus parts for non-seniors and non-residents. $2 diagnostics fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Improv Games (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice and express yourself through acting! Show off your acting skills by playing improv games! All skill levels are welcome to play!
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Hands On Nature: Incredible Earthworms (Ages 4-8)
Bring your kids to this interesting program about earthworms and the important part they play in our environment – we’ll learn about their anatomy, how they have adapted to life underground, how they help create nutrient-rich soil, and other fun facts about these simple but important invertebrates.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 25
ANDOVER: Technology Help Desk
Tuesdays
Have questions about your phone, tablet, or other device. A team of tech experts will be here to help!
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Crime Capers
Join us Tuesdays in July for classic crime capers! Today we watch The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973) starring Robert Mitchum and Peter Boyle. Set in the Boston underworld, a tale of a low level crook recruited to snitch on his partners as they attempt a bank robbery. But no one is who they seem.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Tarot Basics (Ages 15-19)
In this two-hour class, Beverley will guide you on exploring the cards, creating self-empowerment practices, and utilizing the cards for self-connection. Tarot can be used to develop intuition and gain insight to aid decision-making.
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Refresh Relax Yoga
Tuesdays
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. This class does not utilize a chair.
2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Costume Party (Ages 3-6)
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Cyanotypes: Solar Printing (Teens)
Use the power of the sun to make beautiful botanical prints!
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Death Cafe (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets meet every other Wednesday. All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Don’t miss the performance by Tenley Westbrook & Friends Groovy Grace! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Cooking with Scraps (Virtual)
Lindsay-Jean Hard will help you learn how to make use of cooking scraps, keep them out of landfills, and still have enough leftover for your compost pile!
7 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
THURSDAY, JULY 27
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Thursdays through August 10
Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.
8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Walking Group
Thursdays
The group begins with a light warm-up and stretch and proceeds around the local area for 45-minutes. Finishes with a light stretch.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Open Art Studio
Thursdays
Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
METHUEN: Leland Faulkner: Walker Between Worlds (All Ages)
All are welcome to come listen to favorite and traditional Native American stories that speak to all of us through the wisdom of the first Americans.
10-11 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
the second annual New England Summer Classic Car Show will fill the streets with 1989 and earlier classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles and much more. Free fun for the whole family!
3-8 p.m., Main Street, downtown Andover
Cost: $20 show car registration fee. To register, go to www.AndoverHistoryandCulture.org/Classic-Car-Show or call 978-465-3140. Please note: 1989 and earlier cars will be admitted by pre-registration only.
Rain date: Sun., July 30
Questions? 978-475-2236
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Andover Center for History & Culture Car Show. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
METHUEN: Stuffed Animal Sleepover (Ages 3-8)
At this special program, children can bring a stuffed animal (that they don’t mind spending the night without), decorate a bed for them, listen to a bedtime story, and tuck the animals into their new beds for the night. You can pick up the stuffed animals the next morning and hear all about their adventures in the library!
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Ruth Bader Ginsburg – “I Dissent”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life continues to be one of achievement: as a lawyer, professor of law, a judge, and then a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree with conditions of unfairness and inequality. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours.
7-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
FRIDAY, JULY 28
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway (Rte 28)
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Little Bookworms (All Ages)
Bring your young animal lovers to listen to stories and meet animal friends. The program takes place outside, so you will want to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on; in case of rain or extreme heat the program will be cancelled.
11-11:45 p.m., MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival
Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30
Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!
3-11 p.m., 246 Market Street
Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org
METHUEN: Glow Party (Ages 5-10)
Your kids will have a blast at this party where they get to light up the room! We’ll provide glow sticks and black lights – and if kids really want the color to pop, have them dress in neon or white clothing and bring tons of energy, too!
3-4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
SATURDAY, JULY 29
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30
Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!
11 a.m. — 11 p.m., 246 Market Street
Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival
Gyros, lamb shanks, Moussaka, chicken and lamb kabobs, Loucanico Keftethes (meatballs), spinach pie, and much more! Free admission. Live music from 4-8 p.m.
11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
SUNDAY, JULY 30
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Fri., July 28 – Sun., July 30
Folk performances, crafts, activities, food, and more!
11 a.m. — 8 p.m., 246 Market Street
Info/schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival
Outdoor Gyro Cart and limited menu options.
11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School Kick Off (Grades K-8)
(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)
VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.
5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street
Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A
Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org
MONDAY, JULY 31
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Messy Monday
Work on a messy project like tie dye, slime, paper mache, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Writer’s Workshop (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice and express yourself through writing! Take time to write your own story and share your work, and get pointers and feedback from your peers.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School (Grades K-8)
(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)
VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.
5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street
Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A
Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Doctors and Distillers with author Camper English (Virtual)
The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
