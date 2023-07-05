WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 3-5)
Come listen to some stories and complete a craft!
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
ANDOVER: Snow Cones on the Roof Deck (Teens)
Cool off with a sweet treat! Weather permitting; while supplies last.
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Gaming (Virtual)
Download the free Among Us app and join us to find the impostor! We will be Zooming at the same time so ideally you should have a second device to do that from.
4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)
Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community! Please register so we can form pairs accordingly.
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Email: arhoades1315@gmail.com
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Knitting Group
Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts. No registration needed. Drop in at any point during the 90-minute block!
6:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
Performances by Wanderheart, Salt & Light Company, and Dave Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band! Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:30-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
1st Wednesday of each month
Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Zoe Lei will be traveling from Ann Arbor, Michigan to highlight works “From Pre-Baroque to Modern Time” on the Great Organ. This concert is sponsored by Campbell Steward.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 student ID, $5 for children
Tickets: www.mmmh.org or at the door
Questions? 978-685-0693
THURSDAY, JULY 6
ANDOVER: Kayaking at Pomps Pond
Thursdays through August 10
Kayaks and life jackets will be provided. This program is for intermediate kayakers.
8:30-10 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Registration required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Andover Chroniclers Meeting
Held every 1st and 3rd Thursday
Join a group that produces videos. No experience necessary.
9 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To sign up, email: andoverchroniclers@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Open Art Studio
Thursdays
Members of this group paint together, using different mediums, encouraging creativity and sharing tips. New members welcome.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Smartphone Tutoring Program
5 weeks: Tuesdays, July 11 through August 8
Having trouble navigating your phone? This program will pair you with a student tutor to spend time with you on your individual technology needs.
10-11 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Toddler Tales (Ages 2-3)
Due to the popularity of these programs we ask you only register for one per week. Please register adult and child.
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Fourth of July Ice Cream Social
Come enjoy an all-American themed lunch! Serving hot dogs, popcorn, side salad, and featuring an ice cream sundae bar for dessert! Wear your red, white & blue to be entered into the costume contest. Games and prizes follow lunch.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $10 per person / Seats are limited
Register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Paint Your Own Cookies (Ages 8-11)
At this workshop you will learn to paint and decorate your own cookies! You will get to a cookie watercolor palette and a brush to create your finished cookies.
1-1:40 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Don’t miss this performance by Mark Sensinger — The “Andover Sax Guy”. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
HAVERHILL: Female Pirates Around the World
Presented by Carol Busby, author of Sailing Against the Tide. Busby covers not only Anne Bonny and her fellow Caribbean pirate Mary Read, but also Grace O’Malley in Ireland, Zheng Yi Sao in China and Rachel Wall in Boston and New Hampshire.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
