FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day

PLAISTOW: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to attend to remember and thank our Veterans for all they have done.

9:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall, Main Street

ATKINSON: Veterans Day Ceremony

All are welcome to remember and honor our Veterans. Also collecting old, damaged and frayed American flags for disposal.

10 a.m., Atkinson Fire Station, 1 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-1098

NORTH ANDOVER: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

10:15 a.m. Parade starts at First and Main Plaza, Ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park

In the event of inclement weather, our services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30.

Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

ATKINSON: ‘Scouting for Food’ Drive

Non-perishable food items are being collected to benefit the food pantries at St. Luke the Evangelist and St. Anne churches.

8-11 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

NORTH ANDOVER: Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive

Celebrate life and make a difference at the annual Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Schedule an apt: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org

LONDONDERRY: Household Hazardous Waste Day

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Nelson Fields, off Sargent Road (behind Central Fire Station)

Info: Robert Kerry: rkerry@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org

HAVERHILL: COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic

Greater Lawrence Family Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5+ and flu vaccines for ages 3+.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington Street

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair

9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: www.snowflakefair.com

HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class

Online classes also available on select Wednesday evenings.

9:30-10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Spinners & Knitters Group

Mostly knitters and spinners who create their own yarn on spinning wheels; however, all needle-workers are welcome to join. This is a place to relax and share your work.

10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest

Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.

11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org

SALEM: Holiday Psychic & Craft Fair

Come shop for your Holiday presents from over 30+ Vendors & Artisans! Hourly door prizes, Psychic readers, and more! Enjoy this wonderful day with the whole family!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks #2226, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: @cayahealing / cayahealing@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Mollusk Meditation

Join artist Jemila MacEwan for a meditation that will take you down an alternative evolutionary path. You will be guided to imagine the physical sensations of snails, oysters, and octopuses. The performance activates long dormant parts of our shared DNA, transforming participants into ‘mollusk people,’ initiating the dawn of a new, slimier, biological future.

12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: www.essexartcenter.org

MERRIMAC: Craft Fair

Rain or shine. Free admission.

12-5 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

SALEM: Town Forest Cleanup

Individuals and organizations are invited to help the Conservation Commission with brush clearing along the trails, litter pick-up, and other maintenance activities.

12-3 p.m., Salem Town Forest, located on Shadow Lake Road, across from Shadow Lake and parking is adjacent to the NH Dept. of Transportation Salt Storage Shed.

Info: www.naturegroupie.org

HAVERHILL: A Conversation with Matthew Carter

Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.

1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave.

Cost: $50 member rate is available for both MoP and APHA-NE members, with a $100 non-member rate for all others

Register: https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022

ANDOVER: Mistral presents: La Vida Breve

Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik.

4 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road

Cost: $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door (if available).

Info/tickets: 978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org

LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’

A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.

5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE/ANDOVER: Sharing Our Bounty Gala

The Gala features live music, a live and silent auction, and a special story from a Lazarus House Guest who survived a hurricane to come to Lawrence, MA, and who found Lazarus House in her darkest moment. Kate Merrill from WBZ-TV/CBS Boston will host the event, and renowned auctioneer Pat Tully from New York City will be entertaining the audience.

6 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Cost: $250 per person

Tickets: 978-689-8575 / www.lazarushouse.org/events

GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.

7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street

Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students

Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org

