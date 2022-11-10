FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
Veterans Day
PLAISTOW: Veterans Day Ceremony
All are welcome to attend to remember and thank our Veterans for all they have done.
9:30 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall, Main Street
ATKINSON: Veterans Day Ceremony
All are welcome to remember and honor our Veterans. Also collecting old, damaged and frayed American flags for disposal.
10 a.m., Atkinson Fire Station, 1 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-1098
NORTH ANDOVER: Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
10:15 a.m. Parade starts at First and Main Plaza, Ceremony immediately following at Patriots Memorial Park
In the event of inclement weather, our services will be held in the Middle School Veterans Auditorium at 10:30.
Info: https://northandoverma.news/category/nanews
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
4-8 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
ATKINSON: ‘Scouting for Food’ Drive
Non-perishable food items are being collected to benefit the food pantries at St. Luke the Evangelist and St. Anne churches.
8-11 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive
Celebrate life and make a difference at the annual Jack Lynch Memorial Blood Drive.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Schedule an apt: 1-800-733-2767 / www.redcrossblood.org
LONDONDERRY: Household Hazardous Waste Day
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Nelson Fields, off Sargent Road (behind Central Fire Station)
Info: Robert Kerry: rkerry@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org
HAVERHILL: COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic
Greater Lawrence Family Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5+ and flu vaccines for ages 3+.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington Street
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
GROVELAND: Snowflake Fair
9 a.m. -3 p.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: www.snowflakefair.com
HAMPSTEAD: Meditation Class
Online classes also available on select Wednesday evenings.
9:30-10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Please register: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Spinners & Knitters Group
Mostly knitters and spinners who create their own yarn on spinning wheels; however, all needle-workers are welcome to join. This is a place to relax and share your work.
10 a.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Craft and Vendor Fair
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
METHUEN: Debbie’s Treasure Chest
Help collect new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, and socks for all ages at this “Warming” event.
11 a.m. – p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway
Info: 978-689-0463 / www.StAndrewsMethuen.org
SALEM: Holiday Psychic & Craft Fair
Come shop for your Holiday presents from over 30+ Vendors & Artisans! Hourly door prizes, Psychic readers, and more! Enjoy this wonderful day with the whole family!
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks #2226, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: @cayahealing / cayahealing@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Mollusk Meditation
Join artist Jemila MacEwan for a meditation that will take you down an alternative evolutionary path. You will be guided to imagine the physical sensations of snails, oysters, and octopuses. The performance activates long dormant parts of our shared DNA, transforming participants into ‘mollusk people,’ initiating the dawn of a new, slimier, biological future.
12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: www.essexartcenter.org
MERRIMAC: Craft Fair
Rain or shine. Free admission.
12-5 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
Info: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org
SALEM: Town Forest Cleanup
Individuals and organizations are invited to help the Conservation Commission with brush clearing along the trails, litter pick-up, and other maintenance activities.
12-3 p.m., Salem Town Forest, located on Shadow Lake Road, across from Shadow Lake and parking is adjacent to the NH Dept. of Transportation Salt Storage Shed.
Info: www.naturegroupie.org
HAVERHILL: A Conversation with Matthew Carter
Each attendee will receive a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.
1 p.m., Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave.
Cost: $50 member rate is available for both MoP and APHA-NE members, with a $100 non-member rate for all others
Register: https://museumofprinting.ejoinme.org/mcarter-2022
ANDOVER: Mistral presents: La Vida Breve
Grammy-winning international guitar virtuoso Jason Vieaux returns to the Mistral stage by popular demand to perform with founding artistic director and flutist Julie Scolnik.
4 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Cost: $35. Free Student tickets with ID at the door (if available).
Info/tickets: 978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
LAWRENCE: ‘Mollusk Meditation’
A guided meditation performance created in collaboration with composer and musician Matt Evans.
5-8 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Info: 978-685- 2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE/ANDOVER: Sharing Our Bounty Gala
The Gala features live music, a live and silent auction, and a special story from a Lazarus House Guest who survived a hurricane to come to Lawrence, MA, and who found Lazarus House in her darkest moment. Kate Merrill from WBZ-TV/CBS Boston will host the event, and renowned auctioneer Pat Tully from New York City will be entertaining the audience.
6 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Cost: $250 per person
Tickets: 978-689-8575 / www.lazarushouse.org/events
GEORGETOWN: ‘Now and Then’
Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby.
7:30 p.m., Perley School, 51 North Street
Tickets: $14 for adults; $9 seniors and students
Info/tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.