SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run
1 p.m., The Park in Andover
Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
ANDOVER: Art Matters: Post Impressionism
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hands (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)
Including high dose for age 65+
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover
More info: 978-688-9543
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)
Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Summer Barbecue Fundraiser
Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs. Sign-up is required prior to the event. The event will also feature raffles and music.
12 p.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot, 183 Main Street
Tickets: $10 each
Sign up is required: 978-372-1101
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street
Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.
Tickets: $25
Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting
Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar Is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.
11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street
More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up
Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival
Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion
Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Methuen Day
A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair
Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road
Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace
The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!
1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/ 794944098187356?ref=newsfeed
NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day
Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!
1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show
Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.
Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave
On display: Through October 30
Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge
Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence
Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.
8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try. Try the recipes and let us know your thoughts!
All day, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Session 1: 10-10:45 and Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Thing From Another World” (1951)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Social Security Disability Seminar
A free information social security disability seminar with a portion for Q&A from experienced attorneys who are able to help guide clients through the complicated process of applying and navigating for disability benefits.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)
Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Charity Golf Event
Join the Women’s Networking Group for the 2nd annual Nine & Wine Golf scramble to raise money for Breast Cancer research. Beginners welcome! Play in a supportive environment and network with other women who enjoy playing golf. You can sign up as an individual ($50) or invite some friends and sign up as a foursome ($200)!
4-7 p.m., Garrison Golf Club, 654 Hilldale Avenue
Don’t want to golf? Food and wine only, $25.
To register: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st Monday of every month
October’s Book: “Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World” by Elinor Cleghorn
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Presentation
Mystery author Colleen Cambridge is back to talk about the next installment in her Phyllida Bright (Agatha Christie’s fictional crime-solving housekeeper) series. Her new book is titled “A Trace of Poison”.
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
GROVELAND: Exercise Classes
Tuesdays
9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room
To register: 978-372-1101
GROVELAND: Walking Club
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave
Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday
Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)
11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)
3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”
Free lecture; no reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)
An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class
Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26
10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging
Classes are $40 for the four-week session
To register: 978-372-1101
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration
6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street
All are welcome!
DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga
Fridays
10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn
Cost: $5 per class
Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room
Info: 978-372-1101
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott
Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist
They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
Focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons, SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.