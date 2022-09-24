SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run

1 p.m., The Park in Andover

Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022

ANDOVER: Art Matters: Post Impressionism

2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Mondays

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Elvis” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hands (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays

7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli

Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

NORTH ANDOVER: Flu Clinic (Ages 19+)

Including high dose for age 65+

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

SALEM: Kelley Book Group

Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson

4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)

Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.

6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Summer Barbecue Fundraiser

Food and drink will be served, including hamburgers and hot dogs. Sign-up is required prior to the event. The event will also feature raffles and music.

12 p.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot, 183 Main Street

Tickets: $10 each

Sign up is required: 978-372-1101

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

BEVERLY: 2022 Essex County Arts & Culture Summit

9 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot Street

Beverly resident, Wangari Fahari, a singer who hails from Nigeria, will debut a brand new song for the audience. Attendees will also be treated to live performances and art by singer-songwriter Dar Williams, Lynn artist Michael Aghahowa, the Steve Lacey Jazz Trio, dancers Ana Masacote and Lisa Miller-Gillespie and spoken word artist Michelle la Poetica.

Tickets: $25

Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/essex-county-arts-and-culture-summit-tickets-347166603657

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!

10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Ribbon Cutting

Myrna’s Lash & Brow Bar Is a new modern salon providing luxury lash and brow services as well as bridal makeup.

11 a.m., Myrna’s Lash & Brow, 129 Essex Street

More info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper

Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only

5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road

Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Lake Cochichewick Clean Up

Help clean up with your community members along the lake. Gloves, trash bags, trash grabber tools, and bag collection will be provided.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Steven’s Beach Parking Lot, Pleasant Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival

Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.

Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion

Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Methuen Day

A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street

Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Free. Donations gratefully accepted.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair

Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road

Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com

HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace

The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!

1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/ 794944098187356?ref=newsfeed

NORTH ANDOVER: Meet Our Heroes – Family Fun Day

Meet your local heroes and learn about the different branches of the military, police departments, fire departments, and the Red Cross. Attendees can participate in a Virtual Reality Parachute Jump, a Physical Fitness Competition, watch live demos, and much more!

1-5 p.m., Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, 240 Osgood Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

LOWELL: Red Hot: Annual New England Regional Juried Show

Selected from artists throughout New England, RedHot responds to our over-heated world. Work ranges from representational to abstract and experimental. Eclectic, diverse, RedHot burns with urgency.

Artists Reception on October 1, 3-5 p.m., Loading Dock Gallery, 122 Western Ave

On display: Through October 30

Info: www.theloadingdockgallery.com

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Colleen Cambridge

Colleen will share a sneak peak of her new “Mastering the Art of French Murder” series.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

METHUEN: The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center

Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street

Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen

NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence

Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.

8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street

Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org

ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots

5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk

10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street

More info: 978-376-5187

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive

Details: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

PLAISTOW: Spice Club

Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try. Try the recipes and let us know your thoughts!

All day, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

DERRY: Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Session 1: 10-10:45 and Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Showing “The Thing From Another World” (1951)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Social Security Disability Seminar

A free information social security disability seminar with a portion for Q&A from experienced attorneys who are able to help guide clients through the complicated process of applying and navigating for disability benefits.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Charity Golf Event

Join the Women’s Networking Group for the 2nd annual Nine & Wine Golf scramble to raise money for Breast Cancer research. Beginners welcome! Play in a supportive environment and network with other women who enjoy playing golf. You can sign up as an individual ($50) or invite some friends and sign up as a foursome ($200)!

4-7 p.m., Garrison Golf Club, 654 Hilldale Avenue

Don’t want to golf? Food and wine only, $25.

To register: www.haverhillchamber.com

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

DERRY: Contemporary Issues Book Club (Virtual)

Meets on the 1st Monday of every month

October’s Book: “Unwell Women: Misdiagnosis and Myth in a Man-Made World” by Elinor Cleghorn

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Mystery Author Presentation

Mystery author Colleen Cambridge is back to talk about the next installment in her Phyllida Bright (Agatha Christie’s fictional crime-solving housekeeper) series. Her new book is titled “A Trace of Poison”.

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

Join for this lively music and dance program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregiver. Celebrate early childhood with songs, stories, games, and movement.

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: Movie Tuesday

Screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith (PG-13)

11 a.m., Council on Aging, meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Memory Café

A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.

1st Tuesday of the month

11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org

DERRY: Teen Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 12-18)

3:30-4:30 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)

Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”

Free lecture; no reservations required.

6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

DERRY: Bedtime Stories (Ages 2-7)

An evening storytime that puts the emphasis on fun! Stories, flannel boards, games, and crafts are included in this bedtime activity.

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

DERRY: Popular History Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

DERRY: Infant Storytime (Ages 0-12 mo)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

GROVELAND: Beginner Watercolor Class

Wednesdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26

10-11:30 a.m. Council on Aging

Classes are $40 for the four-week session

To register: 978-372-1101

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

Members speak Italian at various levels/no judgement. The more the merrier!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www. langleyadamslib.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)

4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration

6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street

All are welcome!

DERRY: Putting Your Garden to Bed (Virtual)

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Every Friday through October

Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

GROVELAND: Author Presention: Peter Clenott

Come meet Peter Clenott, author of “The Hunted and The Hunting of the King”. Peter will discuss his career and his new thriller “The Unwanted”.

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022

This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.

7 p.m., 85 Essex Street

Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com

Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop

2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month

Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common

A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated

Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)

5K Run/Walk and Kids Run

9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.

Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

DERRY: Spooky Movie Afternoon: Poltergeist

They’re Heeeeeere...{/em}It’s October and we have Halloween fever! Popcorn and snack will be available, and you can bring your own.

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band

Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.

8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street

Info: www.StreetSongNH.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane

Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.

Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury

Info: 978-462-2634

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)

2nd Tuesday of the month

Focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons, SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road

Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events

