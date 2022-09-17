SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
HAVERHILL: Tattersall Farm Day
Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available.
12-4 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Cost: $10 adult; children age 16 and under are free
Rain date: Sun., September 25
More info: 978-852-3014
METHUEN: Piano Concert
Hugh Hinton of Westford, MA opening event for the 2022 Fall season playing pieces by Boulanger, Debussey and Schubert on the Steinway Concert Grand Piano.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: $15 for adults, $5 for children / www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door
HAVERHILL: “Love/Sick” at NECC
The show is comprised of nine short plays, each exploring themes of love. Due to the mature subject matter, this play is recommended for ages 18-plus.
3-4:30 p.m., in the quad near the “B” building at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Tickets: $20 ($10 for seniors and students)
Info: https://northern-essex-community-college.ticketleap.com/lovesick-by-john-cariani/
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
Connect with others, share concerns, and learn about available resources.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Free College Fair
Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities from around the world will be available to answer individual questions and to distribute informational literature about their schools. Free and open to the public.
5-7 p.m., Phillips Academy, Snyder Center, 220 South Main Street (Rt.28)
Info: 978-749-4000 / www.andover.edu
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Meet in the library Reading Room for personalized technology assistance. Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions!
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Author Event
Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Mystery Author Event (Virtual)
Author Valerie Burns to discuss “Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Author Event (Virtual)
Virtual author talk on Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager’s deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Age Span Free Mobile Food Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Women’s City Club Presents Joey Canzano, Man of Many Voices
Business meeting then refreshments. Canzano captures the essence of Sinatra, Dean Martin and more. Club meets monthly and is open to all women from the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Guests always welcome.
12:15 p.m., Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton Street
Guest fee: $4
Info: pfarfaras@aol.com
HAVERHILL: How to Overcome Emotional and Psychological Barriers
2-3 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Radio Turns 100: The Golden Age of Entertainment
Mike Morin, morning host of “Morin in the Morning” on Frank’s 106.3 FM, has collected short clips from some of the greatest radio entertainers of the past century. His slide and audio presentation is a tribute to radio and includes Milton Berle, Jack Benny, Groucho Marx, H.G. No registration required.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Preserving Memories 101: exploring options for long-term preservation.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Wednesday Afternoon Book Group
Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month. New members always welcome.
1-2:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Home Safety & Falls
Presentation by Encompass will identify the most common fall risks for areas of the home and teach tips to stay independent at home.
1:30 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LONDONDERRY: NHDES Office Hours
Help for residents with applications when applying for private wells rebate program.
2-7 p.m., Londonderry Town Hall, Sunnycrest Conference Room, 1st floor
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/home/news/nhdes-office-hours-town-hall-921
GROVELAND: Wednesday Night Book Club
Currently discussing “Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague” by Geraldine Brooks
6:30-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
3rd Wednesday of each month
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Parent Support Group (Virtual)
Meets on the fourth Thursday of each month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
3rd Thursday of the month
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: General Caregiver Support (Virtual)
3rd Thursday of the month
1-2 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
METHUEN: Forever Youngish Book Group
For adults who enjoy reading and talking about young adult literature.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
SALISBURY: WOW Conference
Enjoy a day of inspiration, growth, networking, and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. Guest speakers will discuss how they overcame personal and professional obstacles to achieve success.
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front N
Cost: $125 for members, $150 for non-members
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
ATKINSON: Town Wide Yard Sale
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club
8 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine, town wide
Maps available at Community Center, Kimball Library, Atkinson Village Store
Info: Donna 603-494-8653 / www.awc-nh.org.
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
LAWRENCE: LHC Annual Meeting & Open House
Free and open to the public.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Business Meeting, 10-10:30 a.m.; Book Event, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Blacksmithing Demo, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Info: 978-686-9230 / www.facebook.com/events/320623446878888
LAWRENCE: Blacksmithing Saturday at the Essex Company Forge
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
SANDOWN: Town Wide Yard Sale
9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Town Wide
Info: www.sandown.us
ANDOVER: Andover Days 2022
This family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, over 200 local clubs and businesses and great food vendors will be present.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., downtown Andover, 36 Bartlett Street
Schedule of events: www.AndoverDays.com
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Sustainability Fair
Andover WECAN is bringing together businesses and organizations like MRWC that are doing great work to help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and educate us on sustainability.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Main Street, in the parking lot between UBurger and Cafe Nero
Info: www.andoverwecan.org/events/sustainability-fair-at-andover-day-2022
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
LAWRENCE: Book Event
“Where are the Workers? Labor’s Stories at Museums and Historic Sights”
10:30 a.m., Lawrence History Center, 6 Essex Street
Info: www.facebook.com/lawrencehistory
HUDSON: Veterans Appreciation Picnic
Open to all NH veterans and their families. Enjoy horseshoes, bocce, and corn hole games, plus games for the kids
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hudson Memorial VFW Post 5791, 15 Bockes Road
Info: 518-330-3314 / clmadden1948@gmail.com
SALEM: Fall Harvest
Derry Salem Elks will present 35 vendors and craters, food trucks and face painting. All are welcome!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 39 Shadow Lake Road
DERRY: Cornhole for a Cure
There will be a $500 cash prize for 1st place, $250 cash prize for second place and third place receives a $100 phantom gourmet gift card! This year’s event will include silent auctions, raffles, great food, and DJ entertainment. There will be prizes for the top three teams.
Proceeds will be donated to Sophia’s Fund supporting childhood cancer research, awareness, and support for their families.
12-5 p.m., Derry Fody’s Tavern, 187 1/2 Rockingham Road
Info/register: www.cornhole4acure.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: River Ruckus
Highlights include a car show, live music, local food, beer, fireworks, Kid Zone, and more!
12-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, downtown Haverhill, in Haverhill’s Riverfront Cultural District and Washington Street
Schedule of events: www.teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/river-ruckus
MERRIMAC: People of the First Light: A Theatrical Presentation
Join Annawon Weeden, a Mashpee Wampanoag native and historian, in a live trip through history. Families will be totally immersed and fascinated to learn and live the history of the Massachusetts Wampanoag tribe. There will be an interactive question and answer period following the performance.
1 p.m., Merrimack Public Library, 86 West Main Street
To register: www.merrimaclibrary.org/calendar.html
ANDOVER: Andover Days
Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.
2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/5768987619819421
METHUEN: Live Music & Educational Tour of the Merrimack River
Music provided by Huck and the Hounds. Bring a cooler with drinks and snacks.
5-6:45 p.m., Clean River Project, 1022 Riverside Drive
A donation of $35 per person is requested.
Tickets and info: 978-857-6680 / www.cleanriverproject.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run
1 p.m., The Park in Andover
Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
ANDOVER: Art Matters: Post Impressionism
2 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
Currently discussing “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” by Laura Taylor Namey
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
SALEM: Kelley Book Group
Currently discussing “Life After Life” by Kate Atkinson
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: NHSaves Button Up Workshop (Virtual)
Learn how to improve the energy efficiency of your home.
6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for the link: lizr@derrypl.org / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Opens at 9 a.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen (next to Methuen Federal Credit Union)
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
Everyone enjoys reading, but you read what you choose! Then share your thoughts with the group. This is an active and fun group of Seniors. Guaranteed laughs at every meeting!
10 a.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
DERRY: To-Go Spaghetti Supper
Last Friday of every month – To Go orders only
5-6 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 East Road
Info: 603-434-0628 / www.pc-ucc.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
All Day, PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Ray of Light Recovery Awareness Walk & Festival
Join at Common Grounds (194 Winter Street) at 9 a.m. for sign making steeping off at 10 a.m. and walk to G.A.R. Park (108 Main Street) for a festival with live music, recovery resources, stories of hope, and so much more.
Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/ray-of-light-recovery-awareness-walk-and-festival/10000376778794517
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
GROVELAND: 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion
Honoring Peter Fiandaca and Ernie Gilbert. Admission is free. Donations accepted.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Methuen Day
A fun, family-friendly atmosphere with popular live music all day on the main performance stage and streets lined with a mouth-watering mobile buffet of meals, dessert food trucks, and more.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Downtown at 45 Hampshire Street
Info: www.unation.com/event/10838481
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House
Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 179 Osgood Street
Info: www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
PELHAM: Outdoor Family Fair
Pelham American Legion will present food trucks, face painting, vendors, raffles, and trick or treat with vendors!
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 32 Windham Road
Info: Email: stareventsnh@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Walk for Peace
The 1.5-mile walk begins and ends at the Citizens Center. Following the walk, join for music, games, food, speakers and fun! Free t-shirts to the first 200 walkers and color powder for all! Event is open to all ages and is free!
1-4 p.m., rain or shine, Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/794944098187356?ref=newsfeed
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
METHUEN: The Wall That Heals
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center
Ends at 2 p.m., PFC Richard E. Potter Field, Pelham Street
Info: 978-983-8585 / www.cityofmethuen.net/TWTHMethuen
NEWBURYPORT: Walk Against Domestic Violence
Come walk to advocate for change and raise awareness for domestic violence.
8-11 a.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac Street
Info: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: The Woodchuck Trail
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 150 Foxwood Drive
Details: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
PLAISTOW: Spice Club
Each month will highlight a different spice along with two recipes for you to try. Try the recipes and let us know your thoughts!
All day, Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Thing From Another World” (1951)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Social Security Disability Seminar
A free information social security disability seminar with a portion for Q&A from experienced attorneys who are able to help guide clients through the complicated process of applying and navigating for disability benefits.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Charity Golf Event
Join the Women’s Networking Group for the 2nd annual Nine & Wine Golf scramble to raise money for Breast Cancer research. Beginners welcome! Play in a supportive environment and network with other women who enjoy playing golf. You can sign up as an individual ($50) or invite some friends and sign up as a foursome ($200)!
4-7 p.m., Garrison Golf Club, 654 Hilldale Avenue
Don’t want to golf? Food and wine only, $25.
To register: www.haverhillchamber.com
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
LAWRENCE: Memory Café
A welcoming, judgment free zone for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia, or other brain disorders.
1st Tuesday of the month
11 a.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Lynn Brennan, lbrennon@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)
For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss
1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400
Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
House history discussion: learn valuable resources for further exploration of your search.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
HAVERHILL: “Past the Cemetery Gate”
Free lecture; no reservations required.
6 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Filmmaking Class (Grades 6-12)
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Grand Opening Celebration
6 p.m., Frankie’s Beauty Bar, 173 S Elm Street
All are welcome!
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner of Hope 2022
This yearly event benefits the clients of Asperger Works.
7 p.m., 85 Essex Street
Tickets: $65 — $500 via www.eventbrite.com
Info: 978-710-9951 / https://dinner.aspergerworks.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Saturday Artist Workshop
2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month
Set up your easel, work at a table, on your lap, or on the floor. Young and old enjoy the camaraderie and support of fellow artists. Bring your own materials; chairs and tables are available.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Greater Haverhill Arts Association, behind the First Church of Christ on Bradford Common
A $5 contribution is requested and appreciated
Info: www.haverhillartassociation.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Knights on the Run (KOTR)
5K Run/Walk and Kids Run
9 a.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street
Join in the spirit of North Andover and support the Scarlet Knights! All proceeds go to benefit North Andover High School athletes.
Free T-Shirt to the first 200 5K entries. Awards and raffle prizes!
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Troupe (Grades 6-12)
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: StreetSong Band
Rock ‘n Roll of the 60s and 70s. Admission is free.
8:30 p.m., AmVets Post 147, Primrose Street
Info: www.StreetSongNH.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
NEWBURY: Revolutionary War Encampment
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little’s Lane
Cost: $15 per person; children under age 5 are free. There is no charge for Historic New England members.
Tickets: https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/battle-for-newbury
Info: 978-462-2634
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
NORTH ANDOVER: SoulCare Group (Virtual)
2nd Tuesday of the month
Focused on the nurture and care of LGBTQ+ persons, SoulCare Groups are regular gatherings of 8-12 people who share mutual connection, encouragement, and insight through personal stories, generous listening, and guided spiritual contemplative practices all in a safe and confidential environment.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Rolling Ridge Retreat and Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road
Reserve for link: 978-682-8815 / www.rollingridge.org/events
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
KINGSTON: GriefShare
Held on Tuesdays through November 29
Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.
9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street
Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
Showing “The Night of the Hunter” (1955)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Reading Tutoring (Ages up to 11)
Bring your own book or come by early and a librarian can help you pick an age appropriate book to practice with.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
Tuesdays through November 29
No charge; donations greatly appreciated
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
HAVERHILL: Felted Pumpkins (Ages 13-18)
Learn how to needle felt wool, using a barbed needle and step-by-step instructions from Pop up Art School. You’ll sculpt two pumpkins: one in orange and one in white. You’ll leave the class with the knowledge and basic supplies you need to continue felting on your own!
4-5:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Dinner with Governor Baker
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner with Gov. Charlie Baker
5:30 p.m., Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha Street
Tickets: $125 per person or $1200 per table
Info/tickets: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Improve your Speaking Skills! Gain confidence in Interviews! Get comfortable in General Conversations!
Meets the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: www.merrimack-toastmasters.org
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Every Friday through October
Get your fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers from local farmers on the library’s front lawn.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
SANDOWN: Red Cross Blood Drive
1-6 p.m., Sandown Fire Station, 316 Main Street
Register for an appointment, 1-800-RED-CROSS
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival
Stop by for great author panels and appearances!
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Event info: www.mvhbf.com
More info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Scott P. Schulz Memorial Golf Tournament
To benefit young athletes in need of financial assistance as they pursue their dream of attending college.
12 p.m. registration with shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: $135 per person for tournament and dinner; $50 dinner only
Info: scottschulzmemorialfund@gmail.com
WINDHAM: Harvest Fest
Activities from 12-3pm; then Trick or Treat from 3-4pm. Food Truck and lots of fun!
12-4 p.m., Griffin Park, 111 Range Road
Info: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis”, live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival
October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover
Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival
LONDONDERRY: Senior Expo
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderrynh.org/senior-resources-committee
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
PELHAM: Merriam Farm Conservation Area Grand Opening
Meet the Forestry COmmittee members, take a hike through the newest trails that travese Pelham’s largest field habitat, and stroll along the shaded banks of Beaver Brook. Refreshments will be served.
1-3:30 p.m., located on the East side of Mammoth Road, just south og the intersection with Sherburne Road. Parking is available across the street at Pelham Veterans Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.