WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

METHUEN: Tommy Rull, Singer/Entertainer

Come enjoy a musical journey through the years. No charge.

1-2 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway

Info: 978-689-0463 / Admin@StAndrewsMethuen.org

ANDOVER: Death Café (Virtual)

Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Teen DIY Felt Pumpkins

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends

Jeff Belanger discussing various spooky happenings across New England.

6 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Hispanic Heritage Month Open Mic Night

Listen and learn from speeches, poems, and more!

7 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

DERRY: Ghosts and Legends 

Jeff Belanger will discuss various spooky happenings across New England.

7 p.m., Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway

Must register: www.derrypl.org/all-events

DERRY: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)

Wednesdays

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Register for link: 603-437-8477, ext.114 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: Caregiver Support Group (Virtual)

For Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss

3rd Wednesday of each month

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Pat McMahan, pmcmahan@agespan.org

LOWELL: ‘Macbeth’

In this brisk, unnerving version of Macbeth, the three witches, or Weird Sisters, play out the entire story of a man who becomes so possessed by power and ambition that he will destroy anyone who gets in his way.

Performances October 19-November 6

7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street

Tickets start at $21 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances

Info/tickets: 978-654-4678 / www.mrt.org/Macbeth

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Woodcarving Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on Thursdays

9-11:45 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.go

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

HAMPSTEAD: Senior Class Adult Day Health Center Open House

Live Halloween music and dance costume contest, tours of the center, Ghost Hunter Bob McDermott & NH UFO Stories guest speaker, Bone Builders, and more! All are welcome!

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Senior Class Adult Day Health Center, 201 Route 111

Info: 603-329-4401

NORTH ANDOVER: Zumba Gold

Designed for the older active adult a person who hasn’t been exercising in a long time or individuals who may be limited physically.

Thursdays

10 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Gentle Movement – Go with the Flow

A gentle but energizing total body workout

Thursdays

11 a.m. Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

LAWRENCE: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

3rd Thursday of the month

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack St #400

Register for link: Cindy Hession Richard, chession@agespan.org

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh / commission/pages/pollinator-pathway

PLAISTOW: Senior Peer Support Group

Third Thursday of each month

6:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Questions: Dana Charest, 603-303-3539

Info: www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Candidates Forum

All candidates for Rockingham County District 18 and Senate District 22 have been invited.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for informal conversation between candidates and voters. The forum begins at 7 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: Email / LWVNewHampshire@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Creating a Garden for Pollinators

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Spooky Evening with Paranormal Investigator 

An evening of spooky tales of paranormal investigations at historic and haunted places in New England.

7-9 p.m., Groveland Historical Society, Washington Hall, 101 Washington Street

Admission: $10

Info: Suzanne, 978-374-9684 / www.grovelandhistoricalsociety.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Kindness for Colleen Blood Drive 

Spread kindness in memory of Andover's Colleen Ritzer by donating blood to pediatric patients receiving treatment at Boston Children's Hospital.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bloodmobile, St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street

Register for appointment: www.bostonchildrens.org/halfpints (use the sponsor code KINDNESS)

More info: Kristen Walsh / press@colleenritzer.org

METHUEN: Lawrence Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Route 28

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Autumn in the Gardens

Come see the festive pumpkin and scarecrow displays

October 1-31

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 Adult, $5 for children

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Quilt Group

All levels welcome.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Outdoor Yoga

Fridays

10:45 a.m. on the Town Hall lawn

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Town Hall meeting room

Info: 978-372-1101

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: International Book Fair - Grand Opening

Dedicated to Honduras, the program includes forums, film screenings, workshops, poetry readings, book sales, signings by authors, and much more. Free admission.

6:30-9 p.m., Performing & Fine Art Center, 70-71 North Parish Road

More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com

DERRY: Phantom of the Opera

Derry Public Library, in collaboration with the Friends of the Derry Libraries and the Greater Derry Arts Council, proudly present this silent film in the theatre with live musical accompaniment. 

7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

HAMPSTEAD: Appliance / Scrap Metal & Electronics Recycling

Hampstead Lions Club annual Fundraiser

8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampstead Middle School, 28 School Street

Cost: Depends on item(s)

Info: Gerry Foster at 603-505-1819

ATKINSON: Bulk Shredding Event

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., rain or shine, Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per box of a standard size = 9h x 11w x 14 L. Larger sizes of boxes will be accepted. The fee will be adjusted accordingly.

Info: awcc-nh.org

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Walk-Run-Ride to Remember 5K

Proceeds to help support organizations supporting the loss of loved ones.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winnekenni Lower Park, 347 Kenoza Ave

Info: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-walk-to-remember-5k-walk-run-ride/10000417330977187

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Groundwork Lawrence Summer Market

Fridays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., O'Connell South Common, 65 S Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: International Book Fair – Children’s Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., via Zoom, Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com

LONDONDERRY: 'Broomstick Pilot Licenses' for Kids

Broomstick Pilot Licenses are issued under the authority of Glenda the Witch, the Aviation Museum's Official Broomstick Check Pilot, who will be on hand to greet applicants and supervise the licensing process.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aviation Museum of NH, 27 Navigator Way

Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $5 for those 6 to 12, kids 5 and under free, with discounts for seniors and veterans. All Broomstick Pilot's License applicants 12 and under will be admitted free on Sat., Oct. 22.

Info: 603-669-4820 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

NEWBURYPORT: Touch-a-Truck

Climb into the seat of a dump truck, pretend to drive a school bus, listen to the siren of the ambulance! We have all your favorites and more!

10 a.m., Cashman Park parking lot/boat ramp, Sally Snyder Way

Please note: 12-1 p.m. is a sensory friendly hour with no sirens or air horns.

Info: newburyportyouthservices.com

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

GROVELAND: Spooky Saturday (Ages 4-10)

Silly stories, pumpkin crafts, sweet monster snacks, and more! This program takes place indoors. A make-your-own sweet treat will be served.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Downtown Trick-or-Treat

The Upper Room will be joining other organizations by setting up a table outside the Marion Gerrish Community Center. Stop by for a treat!

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway 

Info: www.urteachers.org

SANDOWN: Open Farm Day

Raffles, pony rides, bake sale, petting zoo, horseshoe painting, puppy visits, farm tours, and more!

12-4 p.m., rain or shine, Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road

Info: 978-998-1751 

HAMPSTEAD: Trunk or Treat

Highlights include food trucks, balloon twisting, petting farm, games, and lots of candy! No charge.

1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road

Info: 603-329-5959 /www.islandpondbc.com

HAVERHILL: Artist Opening Reception

“A Shift in Control” solo exhibition by Dustin Schuetz (on view through Sun., November 27)

5-8 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street

Info: www.sjartconsulting.com

HAVERHILL: Chili Cook-Off

6-9 p.m., Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave

General admission $10

Info/register: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

NEWBURYPORT: Tony Trischka, Belleville Roots Music Series

“The father of modern bluegrass” - Tony Trischka and his Deep Dive Earl Scruggs Show

8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., Belleville Stage, 300 High Street

Cost: $35 in advance or $40 at door; $10 for ages 18 and under

Info: bellevilleroots@gmail.com / www.bellevilleroots.org

METHUEN: Annual Dance Dinner in Honor of Honduras

7-11 p.m., Saint Andrew’s Parish Hall, 90 Broadway

Cost: $60 per person

Tickets: https://FERIA2022.eventbrite.com

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert

Live acoustic music returns to Haverhill, with the amazing roots and soul artist Kerri Powers. Local favorite Jim Trick will open the night.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church, 16 Ashland Street (Rts 110 and 125)

Tickets: $20 / available at the door or online

Info/tickets: 978-459-5134 / www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

ANDOVER: Masquerade Crystal Ball

Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends

More info coming soon!

HAVERHILL: Hike Haverhill’s Crystal Gorge

Join Team Haverhill and Greenbelt, Essex County's Land Trust for a hike this fall! Bring the family for some easy, outdoor exercise!

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 537-801 Crystal Street

Must register: www.facebook.com/TeamHaverhill/events

LAWRENCE: International Book Fair

Film documentary, panels, presentations, exhibitions, and book sale

10 a.m., Northern Essex Community College, 45 Franklin Street

More info: Email / Lawrenceibf@gmail.com

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

ANDOVER: Shawsheen Village Walking Tour

Learn how the community was largely self-sufficient, complete with garages, laundry, bowling, dairy, stores and more.

1-2:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Cost: $5

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Singular

A musical performance from Singular, featuring pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donelan.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Randall Hodgkinson, Piano Concert

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

ANDOVER: The Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball

Presented by Andover Senior Community Friends

6-10 p.m., Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Advance tickets: $15 per person or $25 per couple at the Robb Center or Andover Bookstore or at the door for $15 per person.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques

Mondays and Wednesdays

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

DERRY: Minecraft Monday (Ages 8-11)

Group 1: 3:45-4:30 p.m. and Group 2: 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrpl.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time – Halloween Trivia

4-5 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Ste 301

Register: Neala, after@thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Sugar Skull Cookie Decorating (Teens)

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Monday Mindfulness & Meditation (Virtual)

7:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25

ANDOVER: 10th Anniversary ACE (Andover Coalition for Education) Scarecrow Festival

October 15-29, All day, Main Street, downtown Andover

Info: www.aceandover.org/events/scarecrow-festival

GROVELAND: Exercise Classes

Tuesdays

9 a.m., under the tent in the Town Hall parking lot

Cost: $5 per class

Inclement weather location: Fire Station meeting room

To register: 978-372-1101

GROVELAND: Walking Club

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Haverhill Stadium, 155 Lincoln Ave

Info: Paola Hussein, 978-374-2390, ext. 3916

METHUEN: Blood Pressure Clinic

Tuesdays

9-11 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8825 / www.cityofmethuen.net

KINGSTON: GriefShare

Held on Tuesdays through November 29

Christ-centered, biblical support group that focuses on helping people who are dealing with a loved one’s death.

9:30-11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church Street

Info: Cindy Perkins, 603-642-7256 / loony1973@yahoo.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Wee Explorers (Ages 2-5)

Tuesdays

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for child, free for adult

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

Screening of “Psycho” (1960) starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays. Attendance both days is required.

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 donation per class is requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Equal Parts- Pilates/Yoga/Strength Training

Tuesdays

10 a.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info/register: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Fire Safety Presentation

With Chief Mansfield of the Andover Fire Dept

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-820 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Teen DIY LED Flashlights

Get ready for trick-or-treating, camping, or power outages by learning how to make your own flashlight using a popsicle stick and an LED!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SALEM: Halloween Party

Come for a not-so-scary Halloween Party! There will be crafts,

games, a story, and trick-or-treating through the library.

3:30-4:30 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Must register: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Ani-Manga Club (Grades 6-12)

Drop-ins welcome but registration is appreciated!

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register/info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Family Flu Clinic (Ages 3+)

5-7 p.m., North Andover High School, 430 Osgood Street

Please register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/northandover

More info: 978-688-9543

ANDOVER: Make-It Take-It

Drop in and make a craft project to take home. Parents welcome!

5:45-6:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

Tuesdays through November 29

No charge; donations greatly appreciated

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

LAWRENCE: Opening Reception & Artist Talk

Fall exhibit “Human Meteorite” featuring international artist Jemila MacEwan

6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

