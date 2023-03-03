FRIDAY, MARCH 3

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Fridays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Fridays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games

Fridays

12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Fridays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Movie Screening

Fridays

Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.

1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)

Fridays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social

All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

DERRY: Rabies Clinic

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center

Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org

HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair

Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street

Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)

Saturdays

Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)

You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.

11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street

Cost: $20 per person

Register: www.andoverrec.com

ANDOVER: Author Discussion

Book critic, essayist and author (and PA grad!) Charles Finch will discuss his new book, “What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year”. The book chronicles one endless year during the pandemic with delightful commentary on current events and the things that distracted us from current events.

1 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com

PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major

Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.

2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave

HAVERHILL: Music Bingo

Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.

6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street

Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10

Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare

LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance

Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.

6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street

Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323

DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’

For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!

7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road

Cost: Free

Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

LAWRENCE: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’ Exhibit Opening

Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: 30th Annual Claddagh Pub 4-Mile Classic Road Race

This race is part of the Wild Rover Series.

11 a.m., 399 Canal Street (rain or shine)

Info: 978-376-8289

LAWRENCE: Lecture by Local Author

John Desmond will discuss his book “The Black Thorn”.

1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street

Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH

Info: www.div8aoh.com

NEWBURYPORT: Meet the Artist

Meet artist Rick Hamilton and enjoy live music and refreshments.

1-3 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: www.newburyportart.org

MONDAY, MARCH 6

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi

Mondays

9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

ATKINSON: Bingo

Mondays

9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

A small fee will be required.

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Line Dancing

Mondays

9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

Bring your little one in to explore some new types of activities and materials with other little ones.

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings

Held on the 1st Monday of each month

Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)

Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge

Mondays

Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.

1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per session

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta

Mondays

1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga

Mondays

Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.

1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)

Mondays

3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com

LAWRENCE: AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive

Please consider donating canned goods and non-perishable food items. All food items received will be donated to a local food pantry

6-7 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal Street

Info: www.div8aoh.com

DERRY: Film Award Discussion 2: The Gold Statue Returns

The nominees, the snubs, the slap--all and more will be up for discussion one week before the big night!

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice

Mondays

7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents

1st Tuesday of each month

Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Fridays

Just walk in and sign up!

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations are always welcome

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays

8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com

ATKINSON: Veterans Club

1st Tuesday of each month

9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register online the day before: www.mhl.org

Info: 978-623-8430

LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive

March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month

Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.

Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor

Info: www.joniandfriends.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) starring Marlene Dietrich and Tyrone Power.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders

Tuesdays

Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class

Tuesdays

Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training

10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $1 per class donation requested

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)

Tuesdays

10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234

HAVERHILL: Networking at Noon

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hibachi lunch and networking event.

12-1:15 p.m., Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road

Cost: $28 each for members and $35 for non-members.

RSVP: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives

Tuesdays

Experienced and beginner players are welcome.

1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group

Tuesdays

6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org

HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun

March 7 to May 30

It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.

PLAISTOW: Candidates Night

Meet and greet the candidates followed by a Moderated panel discussion.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Broadcast live on: vimeo.com/channels/plaistow. Rebroadcast on: Plaistow Access 17.

ANDOVER: Lecture on Garden Design

Landscape architect and professional photographer Joanne Pearson will discuss garden design and illustrate with photos of showcase gardens in Europe and the U.S.

6:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.andovergardenclub.org

HAVERHILL: Women in Jazz (Virtual)

An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of women—women such as Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

