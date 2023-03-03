FRIDAY, MARCH 3
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Fridays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Fridays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Dominoes and Card Games
Fridays
12:30-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Fridays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Elementary Explorers (Grades 1-3)
Fridays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ & Allies Social
All are welcome for a fun night of making connections and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
6-7:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Register: Kelly: 978-623-8320 / kelly.mcshane@andoverma.us
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
DERRY: Rabies Clinic
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Municipal Center
Info: 603-432-6105 / townclerk@derrynh.org
HAVERHILL: Preschool Resource Fair
Haverhill families are invited to learn about local preschool programs and how to register in time for kindergarten this fall. While parents and guardians meet with representatives of local preschool programs, there will be free and early learning activities for children.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 S. Main Street
Info: Email: Katrina Mancini at kmancini@communityactioninc.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Saturday Stories (Ages 0-5)
Saturdays
Family story time for preschoolers and their special adults!
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Ice Fishing Workshop (Ages 6+)
You will learn how to feel safe and confident standing on the ice, as well as all the tools and techniques for catching fish through the ice.
11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot Street
Cost: $20 per person
Register: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Author Discussion
Book critic, essayist and author (and PA grad!) Charles Finch will discuss his new book, “What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year”. The book chronicles one endless year during the pandemic with delightful commentary on current events and the things that distracted us from current events.
1 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com
PLAISTOW: Open House to Honor Rep. Norman Major
Come honor, celebrate and thank Norman for his 26 years of dedicated service as NH State Representative.
2-6 p.m., Plaistow Fish & Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave
HAVERHILL: Music Bingo
Proceeds to benefit Walnut Square School.
6 p.m., Haverhill Lodge Elks #165, 24 Summer Street
Cost: Pre-pay: $250 for a table of 10; Pay at the door: $300 for a table of 10
Prepay: Venmo @ptowalnutsquare
LAWRENCE: Saint Patrick’s Day Banquet and Dance
Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner with dancing to the Silver Spears Irish Show Band.
6-11 p.m., Lawrence Lodge of Elks, 652 Andover Street
Info: Charles Breen, 508-328-0323
DERRY: ‘To Tell the Emet (Truth), Shushan Version’
For each segment, a famous/infamous character from the story of Purim will be questioned along with two imposters. Audience members will interview and vote for the real character. Between each segment, we’ll sing, of course!
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1-1/2 Hood Road
Cost: Free
Info: Email: rabbi@etzhayim.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
LAWRENCE: ‘Dublin 1916: A Look Back in Time’ Exhibit Opening
Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LAWRENCE: 30th Annual Claddagh Pub 4-Mile Classic Road Race
This race is part of the Wild Rover Series.
11 a.m., 399 Canal Street (rain or shine)
Info: 978-376-8289
LAWRENCE: Lecture by Local Author
John Desmond will discuss his book “The Black Thorn”.
1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park Visitors Center, 1 Jackson Street
Cost: Free; sponsored by Division 8 AOH
Info: www.div8aoh.com
NEWBURYPORT: Meet the Artist
Meet artist Rick Hamilton and enjoy live music and refreshments.
1-3 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: www.newburyportart.org
MONDAY, MARCH 6
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage and Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi
Mondays
9-9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $1 donation for local food pantries (per class).
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
ATKINSON: Bingo
Mondays
9:45-11:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
A small fee will be required.
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Line Dancing
Mondays
9:45-11:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
Bring your little one in to explore some new types of activities and materials with other little ones.
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Hearing Screenings
Held on the 1st Monday of each month
Free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings by appointment.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Art Expression (Ages 2.5+)
Children will explore their emotions through music, movement, and art.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bridge
Mondays
Experienced players for a friendly afternoon of Bridge. Partners not needed. All are welcome.
1-3:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per session
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Canasta
Mondays
1-3 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Chair Yoga
Mondays
Gentle stretching with breathing techniques to relax muscle groups and maintain strong bones. Focus on Core and Balance.
1 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club (Ages 5-6)
Mondays
3:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
4:45-6 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: AOH National Hunger Month Food Drive
Please consider donating canned goods and non-perishable food items. All food items received will be donated to a local food pantry
6-7 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal Street
Info: www.div8aoh.com
DERRY: Film Award Discussion 2: The Gold Statue Returns
The nominees, the snubs, the slap--all and more will be up for discussion one week before the big night!
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Swing Dance Practice
Mondays
7-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
ATKINSON: Bereavement Support Group for Parents
1st Tuesday of each month
Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: Beth Hendershot at 603-887-4302
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Fridays
Just walk in and sign up!
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations are always welcome
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8:30-9:15 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
Info: Vanessa Underwood at 603-382-7460 / fitnessa@aol.com
ATKINSON: Veterans Club
1st Tuesday of each month
9-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
Come to an early literacy time with songs, rhymes and simple stories with a parent or caregiver.
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register online the day before: www.mhl.org
Info: 978-623-8430
LAWRENCE: Wheelchair Drive
March 1-March 30 / Disability Awareness Month
Joni and Friends New England is collecting wheelchairs and other mobility devices for their Wheels for the World program throughout the month of March.
Donations drop off: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lupoli Companies Marketing Studio, 290 Merrimack Street, 2nd floor
Info: www.joniandfriends.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) starring Marlene Dietrich and Tyrone Power.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Bone Builders
Tuesdays
Using light weights, our routines are centered around slow, methodical movements which are especially effective for increasing bone mineral density in adults.
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Combo Exercise Class
Tuesdays
Equal parts Pilates / Yoga / Strength training
10 a.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $1 per class donation requested
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
ATKINSON: Bitty Books Storytime (Ages 3-6)
Tuesdays
10:15 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234
HAVERHILL: Networking at Noon
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hibachi lunch and networking event.
12-1:15 p.m., Kobe Buddha House, 89 Plaistow Road
Cost: $28 each for members and $35 for non-members.
RSVP: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo
Tuesdays
Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.
12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Cost: $2 per card
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Forty-Fives
Tuesdays
Experienced and beginner players are welcome.
1-4 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting, Puzzles, Bingo
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
GROVELAND: Woodcarvers Group
Tuesdays
6-9 p.m., Veasey Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-521-9345 / www.veaseypark.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Candidates Night
Meet and greet the candidates followed by a Moderated panel discussion.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Broadcast live on: vimeo.com/channels/plaistow. Rebroadcast on: Plaistow Access 17.
ANDOVER: Lecture on Garden Design
Landscape architect and professional photographer Joanne Pearson will discuss garden design and illustrate with photos of showcase gardens in Europe and the U.S.
6:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.andovergardenclub.org
HAVERHILL: Women in Jazz (Virtual)
An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of women—women such as Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
