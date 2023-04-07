SATURDAY, APRIL 8
HAMPSTEAD: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Easter Bunny will be available for photos. There will also be craft tables where the children can make Easter decorations and a raffle table with chances to win lovely themed baskets. Face painting and games will add to the fun!
7:30-11 a.m., Central School, Emerson Avenue
ANDOVER: Kids & Family Animal Rights Day
Police Dog Demo, clicker training with Blue Dog, Protective Dog Training with K-9 Top Performance, animals from Curious Creatures, fire truck and rescue equipment, face painting, vendor tables, a visit from Lucky the Law Dog, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, and take-home Easter treats.
9:30 a.m., Massachusetts School of Law at Andover, 500 Federal Street
Info: www.mslaw.edu
ANDOVER: Easter Egg Hunt (Ages 10 & under)
Hop on over to the Town Common, and enjoy a morning full of music, games, arts & crafts, and face painting. Don’t forget to bring your smiles for photos with the Easter Bunny, and make sure to brush up on your detective skills so you can find the hidden Easter eggs during the egg hunt!
10-11 a.m., Town Common, corner of Chestnut and Bartlett
Cost: $10 per child
Pre-registration required: www.andoverrec.com/events/egghunt
DERRY: Derry Author Fest
Are you interested in getting your work published? Hit up the Publishing This Way or That Way panel. Are you considering writing a Ted Talk, spinning a story for The Moth, or want to be better at public speaking? Don’t miss our Stories Out Loud panel. Do you want to dig into the craft of writing? Join the featured speakers who will discuss everything from genre blending, to identity, to writing in verse.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Questions? Email: Erin Robinson, erinr@derrypl.org
Must register: www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Easter Egg Hunt
The hunt will take place outside in groups according to age, weather permitting. Be sure to come and say hello to the Easter Bunny, who will be available for pictures.
10 a.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Screening
Come watch a “A Man Called Otto”, rated PG-13.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Egg Hunt
Atkinson children up to age 10 are invited to an Egg Hunt!
11 a.m., Woodlock Park, 80 Woodlock Park Lane (Inclement weather location: Atkinson Community Center)
Info: www.facebook.com/atkinsonrecreation / www.town-atkinsonnh.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, APRIL 10
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
LAWRENCE: Grief Support: Navigating Mealtime Solo (Virtual)
Learn how to make Broccoli Cheddar Soup.
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, 360 Merrimack Street, Suite 425
Register/Info: 978-552-4510 / www.careathome.org
METHUEN: Online Safety
Learn how to protect yourself while accessing the internet on your devices, as well as details about phishing, general protection from scams, and identity theft.
6-7 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Film Program: A Tribute to Roger Ebert (Virtual)
Arguably the most famous film critic in America, Ebert helped make film criticism and analysis accessible to the masses. We’ll talk about his favorite movies, his advocacy for independent creators, and some of his most epic reviews.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register for link: www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Gardening Talk
Linda Zukas from Nunan Florist & Greenhouses in Georgetown will discuss what you can plant for early spring color in your containers and yard, and much more!
6:30-7:45 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: The ABSs of Immigration: An Introductory Series (Virtual)
An overview of common immigration statuses, the privileges and restrictions associated with each, and common pathways to obtain legal immigration status — including through family and humanitarian protections.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
ANDOVER: Car Fit Appointments
Adjustments for a more comfortable and safe vehicle.
The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Book your free appointment: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
nnA virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Screening “Lady in a Cage”(1964) starring Olivia de Havilland.
10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Narcan Training
Eammon’s Heart will host training for local citizens on administering Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose. Take home Narcan provided.
12:30-1:30 p.m., Northern Essex, 100 Elliot Street
Must RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/narcan-training-the-life-you-save-may-be-a-loved-one-tickets-576596444487
Info: 978-793-6085 / eammonsheart.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: History & Technology of Lighthouses
Lighthouses have fascinated people for hundreds of years. Joe Ponti will relate through his own personal experiences a fascinating story about them.
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Beginning Chapter Book Chat
Currently discussing the book “The Last Firehawk: The Ember Stone” by Katrina Charman.
4-5 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: AVIS Annual Meeting and Dinner
Andover Village Improvement Society welcomes the public for cocktails and self-serve appetizers, cash bar, buffet style dinner, Annual Meeting and guest speaker.
6 p.m., Andover Town House (Old Town Hall), 36 Bartlett Street
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets/info: www.avisandover.org
ATKINSON: Brain Injury Support Group
Meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month
6-7:30 p.m., Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Unit 801
Register: Ellen Edgerly, 603-834-9570 / ellen@bianh.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
ANDOVER: 6 Tips for Better Smartphone Photos
Linda Holt will share tips and tricks on how to improve your photography skills with your smartphone.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Going Vegan or Vegetarian: Diet Choices to Help the Planet
Esteemed nutritionist Nancy Clark will discuss the benefits of reducing meat in the everyday diet and the importance of being an informed vegan or vegetarian to be active and healthy.
7-8:30 p.m., West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Dan Szczesney — Hiking with Kids
Join Dan Szczesney as he walks you through his hiking adventures. “The Adventures of Buffalo and Tough Cookie” is a memoir/trail book of Dan’s one year bonding journey with his foster daughter, Janelle, when she was 9 years old.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Vegetable Gardening 101
Look at different types of vegetable gardens and discuss layout, variety choices, and growing techniques. Learn about sunlight, space, water, and most of all soil. You’ll have the basics to develop the productive vegetable garden you’ve always wanted!
7 p.m., First Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Massachusetts Ave
Cost: free
Register: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040a44aca922a0fd0-vegetable#/
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms (18-36 Months)
Storytime for toddlers will include songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ATKINSON: Information Day for Veterans
Bring your DD Form 214 discharge document and come speak with experts on VA Eligibility, Benefits, PACT Act, and more.
12-3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Must register: 603-362-1098 / commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: Mike Bichrest –VA Outreach Coordinator, 603-203-8391 / Michael.Bichrest@va.gov
ANDOVER: Vinegar Class
Learn how to turn anything into vinegar, even bananas! Includes demo and tasting.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Teen Arts & Crafts (Ages 12-18)
Create your own art or take home a craft! This teens arts and crafts club gives you the chance to express your creative side.
3-4 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
DERRY: Vaping and Your Health Workshop (Middle/High Students)
Learn the risks of vaping, and how to break the habit and replace it with healthier options.
3:30-4:30 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Register: 603-437-8477 x114
Info: www.urteachers.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
Bring your own craft project and supplies, and work alongside other local crafters. No registration is required.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently discussing “Dark Mirror” by Barton Gellman. New and drop-in participants are always welcome.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
KINGSTON: Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Everyone gets a $1 scratch ticket and the chance to win prizes including a grand prize of a 50” TV, followed by Musical Bingo at the Draft House.
5 p.m., Kingston Recreation, 24 Main Street
Cost: $20 per person
Space is limited! Must register: 603-531-3337 / Email: kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
ATKINSON: Atkinson Garden Club Open Meeting on Pollinators
Pollinator Pathways NH will present a host of options to attract and keep pollinators.
6 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Free and open to the public.
DERRY: Helping Children Manage Their Emotions (Virtual)
Different stages of your child’s life bring on a variety of ways children deal with fears, anger, sadness, anxiety, and disappointment. This workshop will discuss strategies to help you and your child handle these strong feelings.
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Movie Screening
Come and watch “The Menu”, the surprise satirical hit of 2022!
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Parent & Caregiver Cafe: Raising Teens Group (Virtual)
Wednesdays
Parents, join us weekly for parent and facilitator led support and discussion about topics affecting those raising teenagers.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / kmyers@urteachers.org
Info: www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Workshop: Helping Children Manage Emotions (Virtual)
6-8 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Register for link: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Family Movie Night
Bring the family for a screening of “Spies in Disguise”.
6-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Going Zero Waste as a Family (Virtual)
Learn how to manage eco-anxiety and lessen your impact on the planet with easy-to-implement sustainable living tips for busy families. All ages are welcome!
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Family Ties – Inside Out Teen Group (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Wednesday
A confidential group for teens ages 14 – 19 who have a parent who has been incarcerated.
7:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Register for link: Brenda at The Upper Room: 603-437-8477 x111
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
PLAISTOW: Spring and Easter Celebration
9:30-11:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Continental breakfast at 10 a.m. with entertainer John Daggett singing songs made famous by Elvis Buddy Holly and many others from that era that we know and love! There will be door prizes and a raffle, also the ladies will be showing off their beautiful home made Easter bonnets at the Easter parade. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
Register: Joyce: 603-382-9276
Sign up for lunch: Ann-Marie: 603-382-5995
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
KINGSTON: Senior Luncheon (Kingston Seniors Only)
Your meal includes your choice of grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger and is served with fries and a soft drink.
12 p.m., Carriage Towne Bar and Grill, 53 Church Street
Cost: $5
Must register: Paul Butler, 603-531-3337 / kingston.recreation24@gmail.com
METHUEN: European Art Series: The Surreal World of René Magritte (Virtual)
The program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding.
3 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: LGBTQ+ Book Discussion Group (Age 18+)
Open to any adult who is interested in reading quality fiction, non-fiction and biography on LGBTQ topics and themes or by gay/lesbian authors.
3-5 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Vintage A Cappella Night
Don’t miss Peking & the Mystics!
6:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: AP Test Strategy Session (Virtual)
AP students who have succeeded all year long in their classes still need to prepare for the actual exam. In this presentation, students will learn about the strategies for AP Exams that can earn scores that equate to college credit.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586, ext.650 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Courageous Conversations: Immigrant Panel Discussion (Virtual)
Explore current immigrant experiences, discussing barriers, struggles, joys, and successes.
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Comic Chat (Virtual)
Don’t miss this talk with cartoonist Harry Bliss about his career, humor, comics and his recent collaboration with Steve Martin.
7 p.m., via Zoom, Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register for link: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Movie Screening
Just in time for the opening of baseball season — come watch “Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story”, narrated by Dustin Hoffman.
7 p.m., Etz Hayim Synagogue, 1 ½ Hood Road
Cost: No charge; donations are encouraged
Info: 603-895-6120 / Email: soreffs15@aol.com
HAVERHILL: April Book Discussion Group
Currently discussing “The Language of Bodies” by Suzanne DeWitt Hall. The discussion will be facilitated by the author.
7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Thanks to a grant by the Cummings Foundation, the book is free with registration. You may register at www.haverhillpl.org or by emailing info@buttonwoods.org
METHUEN: Rainbow Club (Ages 12-18)
Rainbow Club is a confidential, inclusive, teen-led club for LGBTQ+ teens and straight allies. In this club, members lead discussions about LGBTQ+ books, movies, TV shows, or any other topics of interest.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters (Virtual)
Meets 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month
Public speaking group to help improve your speaking skills.
7 p.m., via Zoom
Register for link: Email erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Photography Club
Meets on the 2nd Friday of the month
Join this group of photo enthusiasts to discuss and share photography techniques, interests, and experiences.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Sculptor Dale Rogers
Dale will be sharing a slide show while he talks about his pieces. His metal dog sculptor is his most recognizable -as they are everywhere!
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
WINDHAM: Tail Waggin’ Trivia
Tickets include buffet dinner and one drink ticket. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams. There will also be raffles, a door prize, and a 50/50. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to six players. Individual registrants will be paired up.
6-8:30 p.m., Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road
Cost: $50 per person / benefits Salem Animal Rescue League
Info/tickets: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
PLAISTOW: ‘Run of the Savages’ 5k
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Location: Pollard School, Main Street
Cost: $22 per individual, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.
Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&raceid=220
NORTH ANDOVER: Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day
All towns welcome!
9 a.m. — 2 p.m., First Calvary Church, 586 Mass Ave
NO CHARGE on these items :Keyboards,Car,Boat,Lawn Mower,Motorcycle Batteries , Cables, wire and cell phones. Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee.Bring your unwanted old or new bicycle and drop it off, it will be reused again. Mountain, Road, BMX, Cruiser, ( Old to current)/New, Kids, etc.
Info: www.patch.com
LAWRENCE: Star Surfin (Ages 10+)
Make out of sight aliens and intergalactic creatures with pens, markers, and pencils! Working traditionally, you’ll create your very own sci fi characters and worlds from across the galaxy.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Mistral Presents ‘Tales From Around the World’
Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with an irresistible combination of high jinks and serious music-making.
4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Tickets: $35
978-474-6222 / www.mistralmusic.org
HAVERHILL: Art Opening Reception: ‘Consciousness Revealed’, Artwork by Marc Mannheimer
The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.
5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street
Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse Concert
Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of entertainment.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street
Cost: $20 cash at the door
Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LONDONDERRY: ‘For the Love of Music’
A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.
2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-8554 / iarndt@londonderrynh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)
This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian Surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.
3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, APRIL 17
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Papercut Power! (Ages 10+)
Explore strategies in cut paper, using shape, silhouette, paper layering, collage, and folding to bring 2-dimensional scenes or even 3-dimensional greeting cards to life!
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Puppets (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to create a sock puppet then share funny stories together.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: The Painted Garden (Ages 5-9)
Inspired by Claude Monet’s paintings students will create flower drawings, water lilies paintings, and model magic sculptures of animals that live in the garden.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 / www.cityofhaverhill.com
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Color Science (Age 5-9)
Learn how to mix paint colors, layer color with different mediums, and see how adding different elements can change the effects color has on your work.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting Workshop (Ages 10+)
Explore how to use what we know about traditional art and connect it to the digital world to create a chunky corner of a world all your own.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Gr. K-2)
Come calm and refresh your body and soul.
10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every 3rd Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org
ATKINSON: Spring Tai Chi for Beginners
10-weeks, Mondays, April 18 through June 20
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $70 residents/$90 non-residents
WINDHAM: Six Pillars of Brain Health
AARP will present a free interactive session where you will learn about the 6 pillars of brain health and tips for activities that support brain health.
10:30 a.m., Windham Senior Center, 2 N Lowell Road
Please pre-register by April 12: 603-965-1208 / Recreation@WindhamNH.gov
LAWRENCE: An Architect’s Delight (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to turn your dreams into 2D plan drawings, and 3D models of your dream spaces.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Stickers (Ages 10+)
Learn how to create their own diy stickers from scratch. Students will start with the Procreate app on the ipad and design their own sticker sheets with their favorite characters and cartoons. At the end of the day, students will be able to take home their own sticker sheet.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: BINGO
Tuesdays
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Forensic Science Roadshow
Venture into the world of CSI with this interactive program that introduces you to the fascinating subject of forensic science.
1:30-3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry
Open every Tuesday
3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street
Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Free Live Musical Performance
Guitarist Scott Ouellette and percussionist Tom Lynch will perform.
4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fiber Arts Club (Adults)
Bring your own fiber arts project (knitting, crochet, etc.) and join us for a casual meet-up to work on projects and have some fun!
6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Forty-Fives for Fun
March 7 to May 30
It’s just for fun – no tournaments, no money involved.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
There is no charge to play but donations are gratefully accepted.
PLAISTOW: Comics in World History and Cultures
This whirlwind survey of comics from around the world and throughout history will focus on what these vibrant narratives tell (and show) us about the people and periods that created them.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
METHUEN: Family Storytime (Ages 3-8)
Would you believe it’s National Animal Cracker Day today? (Who makes up these holidays, anyway?) So we’ll read some animal stories and make a craft using animal crackers!
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390
HAVERHILL: Comedy Masque
Wednesdays
Interested senior citizen singers are welcome to join. The group performs at local nursing homes throughout the year.
9-11 a.m., Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome Street
Info: Delores: 978-556-9391 or Paula 978-374-2390
LAWRENCE: Digital Art Adventure (Ages 5-9)
Learn the basics of digital illustration and the many tools Procreate has to offer while having fun with art challenges and prompts from using only 2 colors in an illustration, mashing up your favorite food + animal, and drawing your favorite place in the world.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: The Art of Inking and Coloring (Ages 10+)
Discover what it takes to bring your sketch from loose lines to refined inks with color in no time.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Volunteer Fair
Drop in to meet local non-profit organizations that need your help!
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (Ages 18-36 Months)
Includes songs, stories, felt boards, and other visual methods of storytelling. Presenter will include music and movement interspersed with shared reading experiences to engage this very active age. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
LAWRENCE: Make a Mini Magazine (Ages 10+)
Make a quick and easy 8-page Zine that can change the world.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Mixed Media Self Portraits (Ages 5-9)
Have fun learning about proportions as we create dynamic self portraits.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week: Graphic Novel Chips & Chat (Gr. 5-9)
Good food, good company, and good reads!
1:30-2:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org.
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Teen Information for Parenting Success (TIPS) Group
Wednesdays
Are you pregnant or parenting (up to age 24)? Get access to parenting education, connections, support, and resources such as food, diapers, and clothing. Drop-ins welcome.
5-7 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477, x111 / www.urteachers.org
DERRY: Medicare 101
This informative class will help you understand the basics of Medicare in relatable, easy-to-understand language and provide you with tools you need to determine the best plan for you.
6 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Spring Bingo
Come play bingo and win some candy! For families and children up to age 14.
6-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: College Financial Aid
Come learn tips and tricks for college financial aid from advisor Jim Femia.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Cribbage Club
Stop by the Activity Room to play cribbage and make some new friends! This is a new club for teens and adults that will meet the third Wednesday of the month. Beginners are welcome.
7 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club
Held Wednesdays September through May
7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students
Info: mvcc.visualpursuits.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
LAWRENCE: Fashion Design (Ages 5-9)
Learn the basics of measurement, cutting and design in this accelerated class
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: ReGlow (Ages 10+)
In this class, we’ll be using recycled clear bottles & plastic to create lantern forms and play with color and light using tissue paper, paper mache techniques, and LED lights. Students will come out with a functional lantern to use indoors!
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
HAVERHILL: Italian Class
Thursdays
10-11 a.m., Citizens Center, Room 45, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390 ext.3916
METHUEN: Babysitter Safety Training (Gr 6-8)
Students in this program will learn about infant and child care, child development, basic first aid, choking and injury prevention, and more.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Cost: $40 per person
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: April Birthday Social
Come enjoy roast turkey with gravy. Music provided by Jon Mansfield.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: An Afternoon of Animation (Ages 5-9)
Get ready to bring your characters to life! In this animation workshop students will learn how to animate their own cartoon characters using the Procreate App on the ipad and then bring their animations into the real world using Augmented reality and the Artivive app.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Gnarly with Gouache (Ages 10+)
Paint and practice wild paintings with gouache, a water based paint. Thick-like watercolors, learn to paint like a pro and make your own master paintings.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
GROVELAND: Make Your Own Composter (Ages 3+)
In honor of Earth Day, come learn about composting and create your own composter for home and garden.
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Questions? Contact Bergen at bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Pokemon Club (Age 5+)
Thursdays
Meet up in the Children’s Room and talk all things Pokemon!
5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways New Hampshire
3rd Thursday of each month
Come find out what new ideas they are working on!
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
PLAISTOW: Peer Support Group Meetings
Held on the 3rd Thursday
6:30 p.m.,Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Questions? Dana Charest: 603-303-3539
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night
Come and sing, play an instrument. read poetry, or more!
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LONDONDERRY: Peking and the Mystics
An a cappella performance comprised of original arrangements by the group members themselves, incorporates jazz, swing, doo-wop, and pop music of many decades ranging from the 1890s to the 2000s.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register (by April 14): 603-432-1132 / www.kelleylibrary.org
METHUEN: Author Event
Welcome author Jane Healey to discuss her latest novel, “Good Night from Paris”.
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
SANDOWN: Town-Wide Roadside Clean Up
Clean up your street, your neighborhood etc. You pick up the trash – they’ll pick up the bags! Bags available at the Town Hall or Library.
Info: Andrea Cairns: townofsandown@sandown.us or Selectmen’s Office: 603-887-3646 #2
LAWRENCE: Drawing Adventures (Ages 5-9)
Students will learn how to approach both realistic and abstract art as they explore various methods for creating marks with pencil, charcoal and pastel.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Graphite (Ages 10+)
Learn how to create light and see what pencils to use for mid-tones and shadows.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Music and movement interspersed with shared reading increases the preschoolers’ stamina and attention span for longer stories/activities. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: CONNECT Parent/Child Activity
Every 3rd Friday
Parents and caregivers, bring your children (ages 0-6) for a kid-friendly craft, story, snack and play time. Drop-ins welcome!
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, lower level meeting room
Cost: Free
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: Comic Characters (Ages 5-9)
Students will illustrate and create their own original characters to create a comic about a day in this said character’s life.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Portraiture (Ages 10+)
The class will cover the basics of head and face structures, proportions, form shaping. Students will explore their own unique ideas in drawing portraits.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Movie Screening
Fridays
Come and bring a friend for a recent movie or an old time favorite. Popcorn will be served.
1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Yom HaSho’ah Service (Virtual and In-person)
An annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.
7 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main Street
Register for link: www.TempleEmanu-El.org
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
join the fun, win high-quality meat prizes and help the community at the same time! Proceeds to benefit the High Pointe House in Haverhill.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
HAVERHILL: “Sunday in the Park with George”
Sonheim’s biggest triumphs and Pulitzer Prize winning musicals. This poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art, featuring a 13-piece orchestra.
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer Street
HAVERHILL: Guided Stargazing Event
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets.
8-10 p.m., Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway
Inclement weather date: April 28 (facebook.com/TattersallFarm)
