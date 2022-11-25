Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)
Learn about the history of nutcrackers.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets the 1st Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street
Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the first Thursday of each month
12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)
Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.
2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing
Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of "Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion".
4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street
Cost: Free
Info: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays
Free of charge and open to the public.
Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15
5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street
More info: www.careathome.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ - Film Screening & Discussion
This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa
The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.
6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive
Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar
GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)
Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
December's book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar
Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale
Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com
Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg
Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony
Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!
6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us
HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night
Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.
7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street
Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2
KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction
9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street
Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive
Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair
Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street
Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org
HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar
Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street
Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.
KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair
Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.
9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256
LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair
Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road
Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com
NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair
Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny's Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road
Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser
Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave
Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.
More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us
LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting
Saturdays
Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.
9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street
More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry
METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery
A public reading of Frederick Douglass's Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.
9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
PELHAM: Festival of Trees
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green
Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free
Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees
PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea
This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.
10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms
GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market
The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street
Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market
CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’
Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street
Cost: $12
Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org
ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations
Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event
1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'
Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.
2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road
Cost: $5 at the door
NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert
A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free
Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.