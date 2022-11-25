Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com    

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

10 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ANDOVER: Nutcrackers: A Colorful History (Virtual)

Learn about the history of nutcrackers.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets the 1st Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info/register: email: amorris@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Monthly Movie Screening

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

1 p.m., Senior Center, 120R Main Street

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Merrimack Valley Self Direction Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the first Thursday of each month

12-1 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Register for link: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

ANDOVER: Shopping Rights and Holiday Fraud Prevention (Virtual)

Robin Putnam, Events & Outreach Manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will present information about consumer shopping rights.

2-3 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Book Launch & Signing

Come meet Debbe Daley for the launch of "Interior Motives, Designing A Career with Passion".

4-8 p.m., Canal Street Antique Mall, 181 Canal Street

Cost: Free

Info: www.eventbrite.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Support to Cope with the Holidays

Free of charge and open to the public.

Thursdays, November 17, December 1, December 15

5-6:30 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main Street

More info: www.careathome.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

LAWRENCE: ‘Madan Sara’ - Film Screening & Discussion

This film tells the story of the Madan Sara’s tireless work, day in and day out, as they ensure that food in Haiti makes it way to market.

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

SALEM: Light of Nights Carols & Cocoa

The new (and warmer) event will feature performances in the Seifert Performing Art Center followed by cocoa and Santa lighting the tree outside at town hall. Admission inside the PAC will be free but will require a ticket due to capacity restrictions. More information will become available. But no ticket will be required to attend the tree lighting portion.

6-7:30 p.m., Seifert Performing Art Center, 44 Geremonty Drive

Info: www.sau57.org/shs/calendar

GROVELAND: The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire (Virtual)

Author Stephanie Schorow will discuss her new book, “The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire: A Boston Tragedy”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

December's book is “A Single Thread” by Tracy Chevalier.

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

ANDOVER: Holiday Bazaar

Bake sale, white elephant table, crafts & more!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ATKINSON: Greens and Gifts Sale

Atkinson Garden Club members have been hard at work for months, planning and preparing their unique creations for the sale!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info/details: atkinsongardenclub.com

Must preorder by November 18: 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, PO Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

ATKINSON: Learn to Play Mah Jongg

Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 (must attend all sessions)

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

4-7 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

5-9 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

SANDOWN: Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come ring in the holidays with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and Santa!

6 p.m., Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3646 / www.sandown.us

HAVERHILL: River Bards Poetry Night

Celebrating Haverhill – A special December presentation of the River Bards with musical performances, poetic expressions, and an open mic, all based on the theme of Haverhill, the heart of the Merrimack River Valley.

7-9 p.m., HC Media at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimac Street

Info: www.creativecounty.org/event/river-bards-poetry-night-2

KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

7 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

LOWELL: Whistler Holiday Party and Silent Auction

9 p.m., Whistler Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street

Info: 978-452-7641 / www.whistlerhouse.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Friends’ Holiday Book Sale

Shop from a selection of quality books and items for all ages at this smaller one-day sale.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: John D Troy Memorial Food Drive

Atkinson Lions Club will be collecting food and toiletries for the Holy Angels Community Food Pantry in Plaistow and the St. Anne’s Parish Food Pantry in Hampstead. They are also collecting hand warmers this year.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

HAMPSTEAD: Christmas Craft Fair

Enjoy shopping the wide assortment of crafter tables and take a chance on numerous raffle items. Take home some delicious homemade baked goods and yummy soups-to-go. Admission is free. All are welcome!

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street

Info: 603-329-6985 / www.hampsteaducc.org

HAVERHILL: Holiday Mini Bazaar

Come and see what treasures you might find in Granny’s Attic and fill a bag on the Cookie Walk (homemade, of course) and dine on Good Shepherd’s famous homemade soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Other gift items, including jewelry, plants, and holiday décor will be featured for Christmas shopping.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main Street

Please note: The church offers adequate parking and handicap access in the rear of the building.

KINGSTON: Celebrate Christmas Fair

Featuring crafts, baked foods, white elephant and second time around table and a delicious luncheon.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256

LONDONDERRY: Holiday Craft Fair

Fine selection of handmade items, porcelain dolls, games, puzzles, holiday décor & more! All proceeds to benefit the animals at Live and Let Live Farm Rescue.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homes of NH Realty, 200 Rockingham Road

Info: www.homesofnhrealty.com

NORTH ANDOVER: 64th Annual Red Bow Fair

Highlights include the Country Store, gift baskets, holiday greens, crafters, Culinary Corner, Kids Corner, Granny's Attic, a Book Shop and a Jingle Bell Shop.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 190 Academy Road

Info: 978-687-7948 / www.northparish.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cram-A-Cruiser

Current high need items: pasta, pasta sauce, canned veggies, boxes of rice or small bags of rice, dry beans, canned tuna, peanut butter. Also collecting personal care items: diapers, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes and feminine care products.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Market Basket, 350 Winthrop Ave

Donations can also be dropped off at the North Andover Police Department, 1475 Osgood Street.

More info: Officer William Brush: wbrush@napd.us

LAWRENCE: Bridge Ministry Member Meeting

Saturdays

Bridge Ministry has had a consistent presence in Lawrence since December 2013, serving the homeless and disadvantaged, including many living on the streets or in shelters. Come find out what you can do to help.

9:30 a.m., Pemberton State Park, 444 N Canal Street

More info: 978-566-1547 / www.mvdreamcenter.org/bridge-ministry

METHUEN: Reading Frederick Douglass Together in the Context of Modern Slavery

A public reading of Frederick Douglass's Fourth of July address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”, followed by several presentations (online & face-to-face) related to the topic of slavery and human trafficking.

9:30-11:30 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

PELHAM: Festival of Trees

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Town Hall, 6 Village Green

Cost: $5 (age 12+); under age 12 are free

Info: www.pelhamweb.com/home/news/2022-festival-of-trees

PLAISTOW: Senior Citizen Holiday Tea

This popular event welcomes senior citizens from area communities, whether they have family in the middle school or not, to join in a holiday celebration. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season. The festivities include entertainment by members of the school music community in a festive atmosphere. Light refreshments will be served.

10-11:30 a.m., Timberlane Middle School, 44 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-7131 / www.timberlane.net/ms

GROVELAND: 3rd Annual Makers Market

The most unique local art, craft, and vintage fair around! Highlighting artisans from across the region!

10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Veasey Memorial Park, 201 Washington Street

Info: 978-204-2537 / www.creativecounty.org/event/3rd-annual-makers-market

CHESTER: Loaf and Ladle ‘To Go’

Meal includes choice of soup (beef barley or hearty vegetable lentil), bread and cookies. Curbside pickup available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chester Congregational Baptist Church, 4 Chester Street

Cost: $12

Info: 603-887-4799 / www.chesternhchurch.org

ANDOVER: Girls Who Code Presentations

Learn what the GWC students have been doing all semester!

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Library Grinch Photo & Giveaway Event

1-4 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Please see Janelle Abreau – Children’s Coordinator

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Graphic Novel Group (ages 7-11)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: 'A Christmas Carol'

Over forty students and adults will perform the familiar tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformation from a mean-spirited miser to a generous humanitarian, all in the course of one night and with the help of some ghostly apparitions.

2 p.m., Sanborn Regional High School, 17 Danville Road

Cost: $5 at the door

NEWBURYPORT: ‘Old World, New Worlds’ Concert

A program that mixes the beloved Old World music of Western Europe with exciting New World repertoire of the Americas and East Asia. Offering ancient texts set to modern music, the program honors the heritages of Christmas and Chanukah in traditional and contemporary modes.

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Cost: $25 adults; students 18 and under are free

Tickets: www.cantemus.org/concerts/tickets

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you