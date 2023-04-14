SATURDAY, APRIL 15
PLAISTOW: Run of the Savages 5k
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Location: Pollard School, Main Street
Cost: $22 per person, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.
Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&raceid=220
NORTH ANDOVER: Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day
All towns welcome.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Calvary Church, 586 Mass Ave.
No charge for keyboards; car, boat, lawn mower, motorcycle batteries; cables; wire and cell phones. Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee. Bring unwanted old or new bicycles and drop them off, it will be reused again. Mountain, Road, BMX, Cruiser, ( Old to current)/New, Kids, etc.
Info: www.patch.com
LAWRENCE: Star Surfin (Ages 10+)
Make aliens and intergalactic creatures with pens, markers and pencils. Create sci-fi characters and worlds from across the galaxy.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads: Movie screening
Watch “House of Sand and Fog,” based on novel by Andre Dubus III.
2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608/www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Book launch
A book reading and signing of C.B. Bernard’s debut novel, “Small Animals Caught in Traps.” Bernard is also the author of “Chasing Alaska: A Portrait of the Last Frontier Then and Now,” a Publishers Weekly and National Geographic top pick and finalist for the Oregon Book Award in nonfiction.
3 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143
ANDOVER: Mistral Presents “Tales from Around the World”
Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with a combination of hijinks and serious music making.
4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Tickets: $35
978-474-6222/www.mistralmusic.org
HAVERHILL: Art opening reception: “Consciousness Revealed” — Artwork by Marc Mannheimer
The artist will attend and celebratory refreshments will be served.
5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street
Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com
ANDOVER: “Fairytales and Fantasy” cabaret (Ages 21+)
A cabaret show presented by Mishstrong in support of St. Ann’s Home and area food pantries.
7-10 p.m., Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Cost: $35 per person (online or at the door)
Info/tickets: www.mishstrong.org
HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse concert
Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for an enjoyable evening of entertainment.
7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street
Cost: $20 cash at the door
Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
DERRY: Farmers Market
Every Sunday (November through April)
10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)
Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
LONDONDERRY: “For the Love of Music”
A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.
2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-8554/iarndt@londonderrynh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)
This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.
3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505/www.stevensmemlib.org
MONDAY, APRIL 17
PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games
Mondays
7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Papercut Power! (Ages 10+)
Explore strategies in cut paper, using shape, silhouette, paper layering, collage, and folding to bring 2-dimensional scenes or even 3-dimensional greeting cards to life!
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Puppets (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to create a sock puppet, then share funny stories.
9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)
Mondays
Drop in for playtime; registration not required.
10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430/www.mhl.org
DERRY: Food Pantry
Mondays
11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)
Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org
LAWRENCE: The Painted Garden (Ages 5-9)
Inspired by Claude Monet’s paintings students will create flower drawings, water lilies paintings, and model magic sculptures of animals that live in the garden.
1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals
Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community
Mondays
Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Info: 978-374-2390/www.cityofhaverhill.com.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles
Tuesdays
7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276/www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
LAWRENCE: Color Science (Ages 5-9)
Learn how to mix paint colors, layer color with different mediums, and see how adding different elements can change the effects color has on your work.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Digital Painting Workshop (Ages 10+)
Explore how to use what we know about traditional art and connect it to the digital world to create a chunky corner of a world all your own.
9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $45
Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders
Tuesdays & Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road
Cost: Free; donations welcome.
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Grades K-2)
Come calm and refresh your body and soul.
10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732/www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees
Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586/www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market
Held every third Tuesday
Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org.
