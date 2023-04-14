SATURDAY, APRIL 15

PLAISTOW: Run of the Savages 5k

Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. followed by the run/walk at 10 a.m.

Location: Pollard School, Main Street

Cost: $22 per person, $17 per family member when registering at least 3 family members (minimum family cost: $51). Note: Registration costs increase on April 6th following the deadline for advanced registration.

Register: https://running4free.com/RaceDetails.aspx?src=hm&amp;raceid=220

NORTH ANDOVER: Electronic and Appliance Recycle Day

All towns welcome.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Calvary Church, 586 Mass Ave.

No charge for keyboards; car, boat, lawn mower, motorcycle batteries; cables; wire and cell phones. Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee. Bring unwanted old or new bicycles and drop them off, it will be reused again. Mountain, Road, BMX, Cruiser, ( Old to current)/New, Kids, etc.

Info: www.patch.com

LAWRENCE: Star Surfin (Ages 10+)

Make aliens and intergalactic creatures with pens, markers and pencils. Create sci-fi characters and worlds from across the galaxy.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads: Movie screening

Watch “House of Sand and Fog,” based on novel by Andre Dubus III.

2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586, ext. 608/www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Book launch

A book reading and signing of C.B. Bernard’s debut novel, “Small Animals Caught in Traps.” Bernard is also the author of “Chasing Alaska: A Portrait of the Last Frontier Then and Now,” a Publishers Weekly and National Geographic top pick and finalist for the Oregon Book Award in nonfiction.

3 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info: 978-475-0143

ANDOVER: Mistral Presents “Tales from Around the World”

Mistral presents virtuosic and communicative international artists in far-ranging, thematic programs, from little-known gems to timeless masterpieces, with a combination of hijinks and serious music making.

4-6 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Tickets: $35

978-474-6222/www.mistralmusic.org

HAVERHILL: Art opening reception: “Consciousness Revealed” — Artwork by Marc Mannheimer

The artist will attend and celebratory refreshments will be served.

5-8 p.m., 43 Washington Street

Info: bwww.sjartconsulting.com

ANDOVER: “Fairytales and Fantasy” cabaret (Ages 21+)

A cabaret show presented by Mishstrong in support of St. Ann’s Home and area food pantries.

7-10 p.m., Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Cost: $35 per person (online or at the door)

Info/tickets: www.mishstrong.org

HAVERHILL: Coffeehouse concert

Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters. Coupled with her bluesy guitar style, her upbeat and clever lyrics make for an enjoyable evening of entertainment.

7:30 p.m., New Moon Coffeehouse, Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland Street

Cost: $20 cash at the door

Info: www.newmooncoffeehouse.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

DERRY: Farmers Market

Every Sunday (November through April)

10 a.m. — 1 p..m., Salem Farmers Market, 14 Route 111 (Labelle Winery)

Info: 603-833-2311 / www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

LONDONDERRY: “For the Love of Music”

A new acoustic music jam session for seniors (55+) featuring local musicians in a relaxed, coffee house setting.

2-5 p.m. at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road

Info: 603-432-8554/iarndt@londonderrynh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series: The Surreal World of Rene Magritte (Virtual)

This program will focus on the life and influences of the Belgian surrealist painter whose paintings are both familiar and confounding. Discover the ways his work relates to contemporaries like Salvador Dali and learn how art historians interpret his mysterious paintings.

3-4:15 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505/www.stevensmemlib.org

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAISTOW: Cards, Cribbage & Games

Mondays

7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Papercut Power! (Ages 10+)

Explore strategies in cut paper, using shape, silhouette, paper layering, collage, and folding to bring 2-dimensional scenes or even 3-dimensional greeting cards to life!

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Puppets (Ages 5-9)

Learn how to create a sock puppet, then share funny stories.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org

ANDOVER: Meet-up Monday (Ages 0-5)

Mondays

Drop in for playtime; registration not required.

10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430/www.mhl.org

DERRY: Food Pantry

Mondays

11 a.m. — 1 p.m., The Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road (back entrance)

Info: 603-437-8477 / www.urteachers.org

LAWRENCE: The Painted Garden (Ages 5-9)

Inspired by Claude Monet’s paintings students will create flower drawings, water lilies paintings, and model magic sculptures of animals that live in the garden.

1-4 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org

HAVERHILL: Community Night Meals

Open to all who are in need in the Haverhill community

Mondays

Serving starts at 4:45 p.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390/www.cityofhaverhill.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

PLAISTOW: Cards, Knitting & Puzzles

Tuesdays

7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276/www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

LAWRENCE: Color Science (Ages 5-9)

Learn how to mix paint colors, layer color with different mediums, and see how adding different elements can change the effects color has on your work.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org

LAWRENCE: Digital Painting Workshop (Ages 10+)

Explore how to use what we know about traditional art and connect it to the digital world to create a chunky corner of a world all your own.

9 a.m. — 12 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street

Cost: $45

Must register: 978-685-2343/www.essexartcenter.org

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders

Tuesdays & Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Drop-In Center, 18 Greenough Road

Cost: Free; donations welcome.

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Vacation Week Yoga (Grades K-2)

Come calm and refresh your body and soul.

10-10:45 a.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732/www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Matinees

Come watch “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962) starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586/www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobil Market

Held every third Tuesday

Fresh food and nonperishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street

Info: 978-946-1279 or Email: rortiz@agespan.org.

