North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.