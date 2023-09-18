TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Cholesterol Seminar
The Haverhill Health Department is offering a free one-hour nutrition education seminar on “good fats vs bad fats”.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Watercolor for Beginners
Tuesdays, September 19 through October 24
Explore the fluidity of watercolor, the relationship of pigment to water, through a variety of brush techniques while you create lively landscape and floral designs.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $30
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Batman movie marathon continues with “The Dark Knight Rises.“
2:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Yoga Class
Tuesdays
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. Benefits include softening tight/stiff neck and shoulders, strengthen lower back and body, boost immune system by lymphatic circulation, and improving posture. Every class will cover fundamental body alignments and variations of breathing techniques. This class does not utilize a chair.
3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting
Tuesdays
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Shading with Pencil Class (Ages 5-9)
Tuesdays, September 19 – October 24 (6 sessions)
Learn how to apply varying levels of darkness to create the illusion of form and depth. Students will learn all the basic concepts of drawing: value, scale, shading, light and shadow, shape, line and texture.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LOWELL: Open Auditions (Ages 8-14)
Students who wish to audition for “A Christmas Carol” will need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem, or story, and bring a recent picture and short résumé to the audition. Students will be called in groups of 12 for a one-hour group audition.
5-7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 132 Warren Street
Must register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaa72ca1f9c16-mrtachristmas#/
Info: www.mrt.org/youngcompany
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAMILTON: Cantemus Chamber Chorus Auditions
Cantemus, a group of around 40 talented singers from the north shore and southern New Hampshire, is looking for new singers in all voice parts — especially tenors and basses.
6 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 5 School Street
Appointment: www.cantemus.org/auditions / email to info@cantemus.org
HAVERHILL: Coloring Club
Drop in and color! Materials are provided.
6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Create Clay Flower Pockets (Ages 16 – Adult)
Learn how to transform a flat piece of clay known as a slab into a functional object. Choose and form your shape and add texture to create a one of a kind clay flower pocket. Instructor will glaze the students’ work. Projects will be available to pick up approximately 2 weeks after the workshop.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $40
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Pirates (Ages 3-8)
This program falls on “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” so let’s read some stories and do a craft about pirates! (And make sure you practice talking like a pirate with your kids beforehand!)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
