TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
ATKINSON: Tai Chi Class
10-weeks: Tuesdays, September 19 to November 21
This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $70 for Atkinson residents, $90 for non-residents
Register: 603-362-1098 / www.atkinson.recdesk.com/community/program
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
LONDONDERRY: Kinship Navigation
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday
Free support for kinship caregivers. Includes resources, case management, groups and support for those raising a family member’s child.
6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.112 or 126 / www.urteachers.org
PLAISTOW: History of Agriculture as Told by Barns
Join the Plaistow Historical Society to gain insights into what these historic structures can tell us about our heritage.This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles that evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 99 Main Street
RSVP: 603-382-6011
ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group
Tuesdays
This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games.
6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Catholic Faith: Evening of Inquiry
Come learn more about becoming a Catholic at this informational evening.
7 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave
Info: Bill Mullen 603-329-5886 ext.107 / bmullen@saintannechurch.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
ATKINSON: PACE Networking Breakfast
Join for a light breakfast and conversation. Talk business. Build relationships. Support community. Have fun.
8:30-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street (Rte 121)
Cost: $15 for PACE members, $20 for non-members, $15 for Greater Salem Chamber members
Info: www.pacenh.com
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Cookbook Potluck: Apples!
Love to cook and bake? Prepare and share a recipe from either “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier or “The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” by Amy Traverso, and bring it to share.
11:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
ATKINSON: End of Summer Senior Luncheon
Free for Atkinson residents 65 years and older.
12-2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Must register: 603-362-1098 / email: commrec@atknson-nh.gov
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
PLAISTOW: Sewing and Needlework Get Together
Do you have a sewing project you’re working on and would like some company and conversation while you do it? If so, this time is for you! Bring your own sewing machine, or borrow ours and basic sewing notions will be available for use. Pizza will be provided.5:30-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Writers Studio (All youth and abilities)
3 sessions – September 20, September 27 and October 4
This studio gathering is an ideal time to express your thoughts, ideas, and creativity.
6-7 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Make This School Year Great! (Ages 5-12)
Having children transition back to the classroom is a task for the whole family. Come to hear and share ideas for creating success during what could be a challenging time.
6-8 p.m., Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.110 / www.urteachers.org
HAMPSTEAD: Edward Jones Seminar
6-8 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register: 603-329-6112
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org
LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group
Wednesdays through December 13
Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22
6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org
DERRY: Christian-based Bereavement Support Group
13 weeks – September 20 through December 13
The program focuses on grief topics associated with the death of loved ones: a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. Weekly videos are followed by small group discussions in a safe, confidential environment. You will learn valuable insights and information, encouragement, and support as you work through your grief, changes in your life, and renewing hope for the future.
6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave
Info/register: www.griefshare.org/findagroup
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: Author to Speak
Author Frances Dean Nolde will give a talk about her mother’s life in aviation as well as sign copies of her book, “She Looked to the Sky”.
7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road
Cost: $10 per person
Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks: Free Movie
Come watch “Love Again (It’s All Coming Back to Me)” on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn. 1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Man Jongg
Fridays
Experienced players only please!
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
