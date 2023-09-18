Apples

Prepare and share a recipe from either “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier or “The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” by Amy Traverso, and bring it to share at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Leach Library in Londonderry.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

HAMPSTEAD: Thrift Store Open

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

ATKINSON: Tai Chi Class

10-weeks: Tuesdays, September 19 to November 21

This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $70 for Atkinson residents, $90 for non-residents

Register: 603-362-1098 / www.atkinson.recdesk.com/community/program

HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s

Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28

It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted

LONDONDERRY: Kinship Navigation

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday

Free support for kinship caregivers. Includes resources, case management, groups and support for those raising a family member’s child.

6-7:30 p.m., YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.112 or 126 / www.urteachers.org

PLAISTOW: History of Agriculture as Told by Barns

Join the Plaistow Historical Society to gain insights into what these historic structures can tell us about our heritage.This presentation will explore the progression of barn styles that evolved to accommodate the increased productivity required to meet the needs of a growing population and respond to changes in society caused by the railroad and the Industrial Revolution.

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 99 Main Street

RSVP: 603-382-6011

ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group

Tuesdays

This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games.

6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAMPSTEAD: Catholic Faith: Evening of Inquiry

Come learn more about becoming a Catholic at this informational evening.

7 p.m., St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave

Info: Bill Mullen 603-329-5886 ext.107 / bmullen@saintannechurch.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

ATKINSON: PACE Networking Breakfast

Join for a light breakfast and conversation. Talk business. Build relationships. Support community. Have fun.

8:30-10 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street (Rte 121)

Cost: $15 for PACE members, $20 for non-members, $15 for Greater Salem Chamber members

Info: www.pacenh.com

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one

10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Cookbook Potluck: Apples!

Love to cook and bake? Prepare and share a recipe from either “The Apple Cookbook” by Olwen Woodier or “The Apple Lover’s Cookbook” by Amy Traverso, and bring it to share.

11:30 a.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Registration required: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library

ATKINSON: End of Summer Senior Luncheon

Free for Atkinson residents 65 years and older.

12-2 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Must register: 603-362-1098 / email: commrec@atknson-nh.gov

ATKINSON: Sew It Up

Wednesdays

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.

12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

PLAISTOW: Sewing and Needlework Get Together

Do you have a sewing project you’re working on and would like some company and conversation while you do it? If so, this time is for you! Bring your own sewing machine, or borrow ours and basic sewing notions will be available for use. Pizza will be provided.5:30-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Writers Studio (All youth and abilities)

3 sessions – September 20, September 27 and October 4

This studio gathering is an ideal time to express your thoughts, ideas, and creativity.

6-7 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Parenting Workshop: Make This School Year Great! (Ages 5-12)

Having children transition back to the classroom is a task for the whole family. Come to hear and share ideas for creating success during what could be a challenging time.

6-8 p.m., Upper Room, 36 Tsienneto Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.110 / www.urteachers.org

HAMPSTEAD: Edward Jones Seminar

6-8 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register: 603-329-6112

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.hampsteadlibrary.org

LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group

Wednesdays through December 13

Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22

6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road

Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org

DERRY: Christian-based Bereavement Support Group

13 weeks – September 20 through December 13

The program focuses on grief topics associated with the death of loved ones: a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, friend, neighbor, or co-worker. Weekly videos are followed by small group discussions in a safe, confidential environment. You will learn valuable insights and information, encouragement, and support as you work through your grief, changes in your life, and renewing hope for the future.

6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas, 26 Crystal Ave

Info/register: www.griefshare.org/findagroup

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

LONDONDERRY: Author to Speak

Author Frances Dean Nolde will give a talk about her mother’s life in aviation as well as sign copies of her book, “She Looked to the Sky”.

7 p.m., Aviation Museum of N.H., 27 Navigator Road

Cost: $10 per person

Info: 603-669-4877 / www.aviationmuseumofnh.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks: Free Movie

Come watch “Love Again (It’s All Coming Back to Me)” on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn. 1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Man Jongg

Fridays

Experienced players only please!

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

