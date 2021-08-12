SALEM, N.H. — Police are warning the public about consequences of underage drinking after a woman Tuesday night reported three teens attempting to light her mailbox on fire.
A police log explains that officers were called to Zion Hill Road shortly before 9 p.m. for the suspicious activity.
The log item names one person, 47-year-old Michael Diodati, who was issued a summons for facilitating an underage alcohol party. He must appear in 10th Circuit Court in Salem next month.
Police say 10 kids between the ages of 13 and 16 were drinking alcohol or already intoxicated at Diodati's home. A larger group of kids were sober and without drinks, according to responding officers.
In a follow-up note to the community shared on Salem police social media pages, Capt. Jason Smith wrote, “facilitating an underage drinking party at your home is a misdemeanor.”
“When officers of the Salem Police Department encounter multiple juveniles under the age of 18 who are intoxicated or have been consuming alcohol at an underage drinking party, the primary duty of the officers is to secure the scene and ensure the safety of all persons present.”
Smith explains that protocol is to separate minors who have been drinking from those who have not, and to separate kids from adults.
“No amount of anger or disrespect directed at officers on the scene from arriving parents is going to change this process, in fact, all this behavior is going to do is prolong a process that is bound to tie up multiple patrol officers for several hours,” Smith wrote.
Smith said during the Zion Hill response, some parents made to come pick up their children were “hostile and rude to officers.”
“It almost appeared that these specific parents were unaware of the legal drinking age and the responsibility of law enforcement,” Smith said.
His note to the community went on, “If a person is issued a summons for underage drinking or possession of alcohol by a minor, the proper venue to argue the merits of the case is in court and not with officers dealing with an unlawful underage drinking party.”