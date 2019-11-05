PLAISTOW— A call to remove Francine Hart as Board of Selectman chair came Monday night at the end of a heated meeting, during which residents accused the public official of deception and dishonesty.
The vote failed 2-3, with selectmen John Blinn Sr. and Steve Ranlett voting in favor, and Hart, along with selectmen Julian Kiska and Greg Taillon voting against.
The accusations stemmed from Hart’s handling of a secret letter, written to her in 2018 by Town Manager Mark Pearson. The letter reportedly made accusations against Selectman Steve Ranlett and ultimately led to his dismissal as chairman of the board.
The existence of the letter was disclosed by former Selectman Peter Bracci as part of a statement he made at an Aug. 26 meeting of the board.
Later, Taillon said that by divulging the existence of the letter, Bracci violated RSA 42:1-a, which outlines what is considered a non-public meeting and how a town officer can commit a breach of oath.
“No one knew the existence of (the letter) until very recently, so clearly there is a precedence for confidentiality there,” Hart said. “Because if he had not disclosed this at the public comment, no one would have ever known about it except for me and him.”
However, Peter Bracci, his wife Suzanne and former budget committee chair Bob Hamilton contend that other people did see the letter — and that Hart herself showed it to them.
Neither Bracci, Hart or Pearson would speak about the content of the letter. The Eagle-Tribune filed a right-to-know request to see the contents of the letter, which was denied by Hart.
At the Oct. 21 selectmen’s meeting, several residents tried to speak out about Hart and her handling of the letter. However, she asked residents to postpone discussion to Monday’s meeting.
Anticipating the heated discussion to come, Hart made a statement before opening Monday’s meeting to public comment.
“I believe that a person’s words and actions are their reputation,” she said. “And tonight, you’re probably going to hear a number of allegations and accusations leveled against me that are largely unfounded and untrue.”
Bracci voiced various concerns, including what he called “collusion between the town manager and Francine Hart to get an elected official removed from the chair.”
“If any confidentiality was ever breached, the breach was made by Francine,” Suzanne Bracci said during the meeting. “She published the letter, not my husband. Portraying my husband as the bad guy in this matter is not only deceptive, but dishonest and irresponsible.”
She added, “Your professed transparency is a sham.”
Gary Ingham of Plaistow also criticized Hart.
“Francine, both times you ran for election, you had this thing with transparency and honesty,” he said. “You’ve exhibited none of that.”
Lisa Lambert, Sue and Peter Bracci’s daughter, also spoke during public comment. She said that she was upset that she encouraged friends to vote for Hart, and called the chairwoman “disrespectful” and “dishonest.”
“Personally, I am the kind of person to always try to see the good in everyone,” she said. “But right now I am really truly finding it very difficult to see that in you. It’s time for you to take a look in the mirror and see if you are really happy with who you are, and if you can continue going on.”
As the conversation continued to escalate, Hart called for a 10-minute recess. Once the cameras were shut off, the room erupted into shouts. Multiple people began yelling at Hart, and she tried to defend herself.
“Peter, I understand that you’re angry and you’re frustrated,” Hart told Peter Bracci. “And you’re bitter that you aren’t having your way on this. I’m sorry that you are frustrated, but you don’t get to make this decision. When I said you were the only person that saw that letter, you knew that I meant you were the only selectmen, as far as I know.”
The public erupted in disagreement.
When the meeting resumed, Vice Chair Julian Kiska made a statement.
“I’ll tell you one thing, I never saw that letter,” Kiska said, refuting a claim previously made by the Braccis. He also disputed a comment his wife made on Facebook which claimed he saw the letter.
“(Hart) is one of the hardest working selectmen I have ever seen,” he said. “I can’t understand where she gets the time.”
After the meeting, Hart expressed frustration with the situation. She said many of the people who speak about the issue are uneducated about the law.
“I will uphold the law,” she said. “We have a lot of important projects to move forward with. I just don’t want to prolong this angst any longer.”