NORTH ANDOVER — Northmark Bank will be merging with and into Cambridge Trust, the companies announced last week.
Founder, President and CEO of Northmark, Jane Walsh, will join Cambridge Bancorp and Cambridge Trust as a director, according to a press release from Cambridge Bancorp.
"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Cambridge Trust," Walsh said. "Cambridge Trust's strong commitment to its clients, employees and communities closely align with Northmark's focus on relationships and civic and corporate responsibility. Together we will build a premier private banking and wealth management company within Massachusetts and New Hampshire."
North Andover based Northmark Bank currently has three locations, one each in Andover, North Andover and Winchester.
Chairman, President and CEO of Cambridge Trust Denis Sheahan said, "We are pleased to announce the strategic combination of Cambridge Trust and Northmark Bank. Since Northmark's founding in 1987, the management team and board have created a franchise that provides exceptional service to its clients in locations where Cambridge currently does not have banking offices. These locations are a logical extension of our market. Northmark's dedication to providing individuals and businesses with customized attention and tailored financial solutions will greatly complement our broad range of products and services, including private banking and wealth management." Sheahan added, "We look forward to welcoming the talented Northmark team to Cambridge Trust."
As of now Northmark has approximately $442 million in total assets, $314 million in gross loans and $381 million in deposits. The combined company is expected to have $5.5 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in gross loans and $4.9 billion in deposits, along with Cambridge Trust's $4.7 billion of wealth management assets.
Cambridge Trust previously acquired Wellesley Bancorp in 2020 and Optima Bank and Trust in 2019.
In the transaction, Northmark common stock will be exchanged for 0.9950 shares of Cambridge Trust common stock. Based upon Cambridge's closing price of $79.94 as of May 20, 2022, the transaction is valued at $79.54 per share of Northmark common stock, this comes out to approximately $63 million in the aggregate, according to a press release.
Cambridge has a total of 19 private banking offices and five wealth management locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.