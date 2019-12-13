PELHAM — Police are looking for two men who they say broke into a Long Pond Drive home Thursday afternoon.
The homeowner's surveillance cameras captured images of the two burglars, dressed in black, as they broke through the glass of a sliding door at the rear of the home.
Police were called at 2:47 p.m. and told that two men were running from the home toward Veterans Memorial Park.
A Salem police K-9 unit was called in to assist. K-9 units tracked the suspects through the park, where it is believed they were picked up by a vehicle, according to Pelham police Sgt. Brian Barbato.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the video or photo; or who knows anything about the crime, is asked to call the Pelham police Criminal Bureau at 603-635-2411.