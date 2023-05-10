BOSTON — Attorney General Andrea Campbell is among a group of AGs urging federal regulators to address the "public health and safety concerns" of gas stoves by setting new restrictions on their use.
In a letter to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Campbell joined 10 other attorneys general in calling on the agency to develop "voluntary standards or mandatory regulations" to reduce "harmful pollutants from gas stoves that degrade indoor air quality."
"Because these emissions occur indoors, concentrations of these pollutants can quickly increase to levels that are unsafe for human health — and which are particularly harmful to sensitive groups," the AGs wrote. "Children are particularly susceptible to the health hazards associated with unvented or poorly vented gas stoves."
The federal agency, which is tasked with reducing the risk of injuries and deaths from consumer products, is conducting a review of building codes related to gas stoves and other household appliances to determine restrictions are necessary.
CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., said recently that gas stoves are a "hidden hazard" and suggested that "any option is on the table" from tougher emissions rules to a complete federal ban.
Besides federal restrictions on gas stoves, the AGs also call for a nationwide campaign to raise public awareness about the "health hazards" of the appliances and the importance of using proper ventilation.
"So that consumers, including those in underserved communities where adverse impacts may be disproportionally greater, can make properly informed decisions regarding the health risks of purchasing a gas stove," they wrote.
The 21-page letter, which was written by District of Columbia Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb, said much of the research and evidence on the health risks associated with elevated levels of emissions from gas appliances has been circulated among decision-makers and stakeholders, not the public.
"This has left the public to try to piece together health and safety information — which can be false or misleading — from the internet, social media, and other non-authoritative sources," they said, "leaving consumers "unprotected against, and inadequately informed about, the health hazards these appliances pose."
The AGs argue that a transition to electric appliances is the solution, but said that is "unlikely" to occur within the short-term, citing cost barriers for replacing gas appliances with electric appliances, especially for lower-income households.
"Since some consumers cannot make an immediate transition to electric appliances, it is critical the CPSC promptly develop health protective standards and increase consumer awareness on the health risks posed by gas stoves and how to mitigate them," they wrote.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says gas-burning stoves are “unsafe” and linked to respiratory illness like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer, and other health ailments, especially when not used with proper ventilation.
Exposure to indoor air pollution from cooking with fossil fuels is a leading factor in childhood asthma, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, heart disease, and lung cancer, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
But more than 61 percent of American households used natural gas for either space heating, water heating or cooking in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the U.S. Energy Department. An estimated 40 million Americans use gas stoves, according to industry data.
Massachusetts is one of several states considering stricter regulations on gas appliances inside households as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect public health. A 2022 state law allows 10 municipalities to limit or ban the use of fossil fuels in new construction.
In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a budget last week that sets new requirements for buildings to have zero emissions and no gas stoves by 2028, and to ban the sale of new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030.
But efforts to restrict gas-burning appliances, such as stoves and dryers, have been controversial with Republicans and conservative groups criticizing the efforts as government overreach. They argue restrictions would penalize consumers while doing little to blunt the impacts of climate change.
In Congress, Republicans who control the House of Representatives have filed a bill that would block the consumer protection agency from enacting regulations for gas stoves and other fossil-fuel burning appliances.
The gas industry argues that the health and safety concerns being raised by regulators are overblown, and say gas powered appliances are no more dangerous than other sources of indoor pollutants such as pesticides, candles, air fresheners, mold and second-hand smoke.
In a response to questions from the CPSC on the possibility of regulating gas appliances, the American Gas Association pushed back hard on claims that gas stoves pose a health hazard and urged the agency not to set mandatory requirements on the industry.
"Despite decades of examination of these topics, there is still insufficient evidence to draw the conclusion that there are hazards from gas range use," the group wrote. "Notably, no studies or reports have demonstrated a causal association between gas cooking and childhood asthma or wheeze, which are the most studied adverse health effects – nor have reports provided adequate evidence for any other adverse health effect."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
