LAWRENCE — A gaping sinkhole at a historic mill site resulting from a deteriorated underground South Canal pipe has drawn the attention of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Lawrence Hydroelectric Project's new owner, Patriot Hydro — a subsidiary of parent group LS Power — has told federal regulators that it will fix the underlying problem by summer.
The hole is in an enclosed location on the New Balance Footwear Company property, home to Lawrence's most enduring landmark, the Ayer Mill Clock Tower.
Meanwhile, local officials and others say the sinkhole underscores why canal maintenance should continue to be tied to the hydro-company's license to operate, a requirement that the previous owner sought to shed last year.
The sinkhole's cause was believed to be water leaked from a canal penstock — a pipe — and from a downspout on the New Balance Footwear Company building, according to an incident report Patriot Hydro filed with FERC in January.
Patriot Hydro told regulators that it has restricted access to the sinkhole and no injuries resulted from it.
Neither the city's land-use planner, Dan McCarthy, City Council President Marc Laplante, nor Lawrence Conservation Commission Chairman Tennis Lilly were made aware of the 16-feet-wide, 16 to 18-feet-long and 10 to 12-feet-deep hole
"I think I should have heard of that," McCarthy said in an interview last week, adding that he has concerns about the route the water is taking.
McCarthy subsequently followed up, and said Patriot Hydro spokesman Skip Medford told him the hole was being taken care of and is not on city land.
McCarthy said the hole is on the New Balance property and not visible to the public, indicating it is within a parking garage or other enlosed area.
Patriot Hydro reported to FERC that it is working in cooperation with New Balance on the repair.
In addition to restricting access to the hole, Patriot Hydro has closed the South Canal headgate, sealed the penstock intake and redirected stormwater from entering the sinkhole area and requested New Balance trailers be moved, according to the incident report.
Plans have been filed to replace or repair the leaking underground pipe. Patriot Hydro is consulting with H.L. Turner Group engineering of Concord, New Hampshire, on the repair.
Lawrence's North and South Canals are part of the historic water rights under which the hydro-electric plant at the Great Stone Dam is powered.
The hole is the second in that area of the South Canal in the last three years. Laplante and representatives of nonprofits and businesses along the canal have for years voiced concerns about crumbling canal infrastructure.
The sinkholes underscore why the canals should continue to be included in their owner's federal license to operate the hydro project, says Brad Buschur, project director for Groundwork Lawrence, an environmental health nonprofit group.
FERC relicensing starts this year and the canals, in need of expensive repairs, will be — at least at the outset — part of licensing discussions.
Last year, FERC denied a request by the hydro-plant's previous owner, Central Rivers Power, to remove the mile-long North Canal and 3/4-mile-long South Canal from the project footprint.
The company argued the canals had no bearing on energy production. Opponents argued the canals are tied to the Essex Company water rights that established Lawrence and now power the plant.
Asked if LS Power will seek removal of the canals from the project footprint during upcoming relicensing, spokesperson Steven Arabia said: "As the new owner we are currently digging into all the issues to get a full understanding before we announce decisions."
Arabia said LS Power intends to manage the facility consistent with FERC requirements, its track record of operational excellence and with active community involvement.
Laplante said the new owners purchased the Lawrence project with the understanding that there is an obligation to maintain the canals.
The Lawrence Hydroelectric Project has changed hands twice in the last three years. In 2020, Central Rivers Power acquired it from Enel, a worldwide energy company. Now, in 2023, LS Power has bought the hydro-plant from Central Rivers.
The Lawrence plant is one of 42 hydro-facilities that the New York-based private equity firm LS Power, bought from Central Rivers' parent company, Hull Street Energy.
