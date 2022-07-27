LAWRENCE — The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts will host Democratic candidates for attorney general at a forum Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 45 Franklin St.
Attendees can learn first-hand where candidates Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riordan stand on issues impacting their communities.
The Sept. 6 primary will be the first election where voters will cast ballots in newly redrawn districts in Essex County. These were created to give Hispanic voters more equitable representation in state government that better reflects the 2020 census. BECMA is committed to advocating for the inclusion and well-being of underrepresented populations in the Commonwealth.
Spanish translation will be available for those attending in-person. Tickets are free, but preregistration is required as seating is limited. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/attorney-general-forum-tickets-381245705167.
Atkinson fire department OK’d for new gear, CPR device
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Atkinson Board of Selectmen approved upgrading the fire department’s hazard gear and purchase of a new CPR device during their July 18 meeting.
The new protective gear will be used for fire calls and motor vehicle accidents. Brian Murray, Atkinson’s fire chief, said the uniforms will offer a higher level of protection because of the new technology changes associated with them.
The board also approved of “LUCAS,” a mechanical compression CPR device, which will improve the services of the fire department.
Murray said the acquisition of this CPR device will be optimal for low manpower situations. He said it will help those using it perform CPR for a longer duration.
Selectmen Robert Worden said the new equipment will take the town’s fire department to another level.
City Clerk recruiting poll workers in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s office is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming election cycle. By signing up to be a poll worker, you can help Haverhill and America vote.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll workers are required to work from 6 a.m. to roughly 9 to 11 p.m. on both election days and are given a two-hour lunch break. Additionally, there will be opportunities to work Early Voting from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Attendance at a training prior to the elections is required. Inspectors are paid $195 per day and Wardens/Clerks are paid $225 per day.
For more information or to apply to be a poll worker, contact Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin Wright at 978-420-3623 or kwright@cityofhaverhill.com.
Golf tournament planned for Aug. 12
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Relief Association will hold its 23rd annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, at the Bradford Country Club.
Registration and refreshments are at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Includes awards, raffles, and a lunch buffet.
Four person scramble format. Trophies for the first place team, women’s and men’s longest drive and closest-to-the-pin, and a putting contest. Cost is $125 in advance or $150 the day of. Includes cart, a gift bag and lunch. A “hole in one” contest features a two year lease on a Mercedes-Benz. For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Officer Eric MacKinnon at 978-373-1212, ext. 1260 or email hpra@haverhillpolice.com.
