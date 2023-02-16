DERRY — In an effort to present as much information as possible to the public when it comes to those running for open town and school district positions, a pair of candidate forums are planned to give people a chance to hear candidates’ views and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
A candidate forum for those running for School Board is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and a forum putting town candidates in the spotlight is Thursday, Feb. 23, also at 6:30 p.m.
Both events are to be held at West Running Brook Middle School cafeteria.
The town has two openings for Town Council, one for District 3 and one Councilor-at-Large position, both for three-year terms.
Those signing up to run for the Councilor-at-Large job are Tom Cardon, Dave Granese and Richard Tripp.
Running for the open District 3 Council spot are Jim MacEachern and David Clapp.
Incumbent councilors Neil Wetherbee and Joshua Bourdon are not seeking another term.
Also on Derry’s list of open positions and those running are Derry Public Library Trustee, three openings for three years, Rachael Armstrong, Margaret Ives, Monica Cataldo, Meryle Zusman and Victoria Austin; Taylor Library Trustee, two openings for three years, Candice Westgard and Samantha Hamlin.
Incumbent Town Clerk Tina Guilford is also running for a two-year term.
For Town Moderator, David B. Nelson will go up against incumbent Lisa Hultgren.
Craig Corbett is running alone for the sole opening for three years as Trustee of the Trust Funds.
On Derry’s school side, candidates running for the two open three-year school board seats are Butch Timpe, Jason MacLeod, and Michael Thiele. For the open one-year term position, candidates are Cairnie Pokorney, Kimberly Reid and Michael Layon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.